An unprecedented year for Maritimo in 2020

by Maritimo 10 Dec 15:35 PST
Maritimo Racing - both under sail and under power... © Maritimo

Australia's leading luxury motor yacht manufacturer, Maritimo, closes 2020 with its one of its strongest ever forward order books and heightened interest in its range internationally.

From beginning the year on the back of an incredible year of growth and success in 2019, the world was then hit with the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the wave of uncertainty that faced industries across the globe.

USA 16 the Schumacher 54 and the World Champion XCAT of Maritimo Racing - photo © Maritimo
Maritimo was one company which was able to adapt and counter the challenges that faced much of the industry, with successful international sales as a result, and a strengthened position heading into the future.

“It has been an unprecedented year amidst the health crisis that has so heavily impacted so many across the globe,” said Maritimo Director of Branding, Tom Barry-Cotter.

Part of the fleet heading out to support Maritimo Racing as she headed off to Sydney ahead of the 2020 Sydney Hobart Race - photo © Maritimo
“Being an Australian motor yacht manufacturer, we are thankful and appreciative of where we come from, and as a company with an international customer focus, the year has presented some real challenges which forced us to review all facets of our business in order to deal with many of the flow on effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We and our customers were able to adapt, relatively quickly in many ways, and we now see those efforts in one of the strongest positions we have been in, with the strength of forward orders.”

The complete Maritimo facility at Coomera - photo © Maritimo
From manufacturing processes, to events and marketing, and customer experience, many of the learnings from 2020 have improved the way we do things, and will continue on moving forward.

A major highlight of 2020 has been the unveiling of Maritimo’s latest models set for premiere in 2021. “The new M55 Flybridge motor yacht, and S55 Sedan motor yacht model reveals have been received extremely well with clients, especially with the majority of previews, development walkthroughs, and communication being undertaken virtually,” he said.

“Both new models have already received multiple orders from around the globe, with customers in Australia, New Zealand and The Americas already securing orders for deliveries in 2021 and into 2022.

Maritimo M55 Flybridge - photo © Maritimo
“The new M55 and S55 are an example of how Maritimo brings together the combined skills and expertise of world class Maritimo craftspeople, whilst epitomising our corporate culture and unyielding commitment to reaching motor yacht perfection.”

World Premiere of the new Maritimo S55 - photo © Maritimo
Other popular models, the X50, X60, M51, M64, and M70 have had incredibly strong sales success over the course of 2020, and in the pipeline for 2021.

Last week Maritimo loaded six new motor yachts worth $15 million for export at the Port of Brisbane, headed for excited new owners in New Zealand and the United States.

M and X Series Maritimo Motor Yachts on their way to owners in new Zealand and the USA - photo © Maritimo
The wave of orders secured in the second half of 2020 have seen Maritimo’s forward order pipeline boosted to near record levels for the brand, with orders in 2021 sold out, and 2022 multiple orders already secured in for 2022 deliveries.

Maritimo CEO Garth Corbitt said the company was on an employment drive and was actively seeking apprentices across the range of manufacturing disciplines.

World Premiere of the new Maritimo S55 - photo © Maritimo
"Our factory trained and employed dealer representatives in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe and The Americas are performing well and each have qualified teams underneath them maintaining the highest order of service and professionalism for our customers," he said.

"The year has been very challenging, but I am pleased to say that we are finishing 2020 on a very strong note and the next few years look extremely bright."

Maritimo M55 - photo © Maritimo
On display - The Maritimo facility at the Sanctuary Cove show - photo © Maritimo
The fleet shadows USA 16 as she hoists her sails off the Gold Coast. - photo © Maritimo
Farewell, and good luck in the Hobart! - photo © Maritimo
Related Articles

Maritimo ships $15m of new boats
A single shipment loaded with six luxury motor yachts all headed to their overseas owners Maritimo has ended the year on a strong note, with a single shipment loaded with six luxury motor yachts, headed to their overseas owners who are eagerly awaiting their early new year arrival. Posted on 8 Dec Successful Sanctuary Cove Boating Festival
Multiple orders secured for Maritimo The inaugural Sanctuary Cove Boating Festival last weekend, held in lieu of the 31st annual Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show this year, has been a major success for leading luxury motor yacht manufacturer Maritimo. Posted on 18 Nov Maritimo S55 - World Premiere
Maritimo has unveiled the new S55 ahead of delivery in May 2021 Leading Australian luxury motor yacht manufacturer Maritimo is this week set to unveil an exciting addition to its internationally acclaimed S-Series sedan motor yacht range... Posted on 12 Nov Maritimo Sanctuary Cove Boating Festival Showcase
Sanctuary Cove Boating Festival starts tomorrow Four popular models from leading luxury motor yacht manufacturer Maritimo at its on water brand display are set to create a wave of interest at the Sanctuary Cove Boating Festival which starts tomorrow. Posted on 9 Nov Maritimo Racing - Staying prepared
Busily preparing for their UIM XCAT World Championship and Australian Superboat title defence Nearly one year has passed since Maritimo Racing has crossed the finish line of a Powerboat Grand Prix. The year 2020, and the Covid-19 pandemic, has seen almost all classes of international powerboat racing put on hold until further notice. Posted on 21 Oct Maritimo M70 Flybridge Motor Yacht
Virtual tour trailer shows you round the leader of the fleet Watch the brand new M70 trailer and discover a luxury motor yacht that is truly crafted to escape and explore. Posted on 13 Oct Maritimo's mighty flagships' success continues
The milestone was reached this month with a wave of recent deliveries Leading Australian luxury motor yacht manufacturer Maritimo's mighty flagship flybridge motoryacht models the M64 and M70 have surpassed an impressive milestone with over $100 million dollars of sales recorded since the world premiere. Posted on 3 Sep All-new M55 videos
Maritimo M55 - development reveal See how we're fusing the latest advancements in nautical technology and design with the iconic features of Maritimo's M-Series models of the past, it's the future today. Posted on 25 Aug Grand Tour Showcases new Maritimos
Maritimo's team in the Americas is about to start a Grand Tour of East and West Coasts Maritimo's team in the Americas is about to start a Grand Tour of nine individual East and West Coast locations to showcase an exciting line up of both X Series and flybridge models at VIP events. Posted on 24 Aug
