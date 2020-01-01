Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2019 HEADER

Invincible 35ft Catamaran arrives in Australia

by Boat Monster 9 Dec 20:50 PST

Boat Monster was appointed as Invincible Boat's distributor for Australia and New Zealand earlier in the year with plans to launch the brand at the Perth International Boat Show.

The launch was quickly revised in light of the show's cancellation and a new plan is currently being rolled out in line with current restrictions.

The first Invincible delivered to Australian shores is the 35' Catamaran which landed at Port Kemblar, NSW, late last week. The boat went straight into the water and made its way to Boat Monster's new premises at Sydney's northern beaches with easy access to Pittwater and Broken Bay.

Boat Monster's principals, Sam and Lucy Wallrock*, tested Invincible's range of mono-hulls and catamarans at the Miami Boat Show in February. They decided that the 35' Catamaran was the ideal boat for the Australian launch and already have interest from a number of customers. Sea trials are currently being arranged. Sam Wallrock says, 'We're particularly excited about the Invincible catamarans and believe there's a huge gap in the market here that we are ready to fill.'

Centre console with huge walk around decks - ideal for fishing - Invincible 35 Powercat - photo © Boat Monster
Centre console with huge walk around decks - ideal for fishing - Invincible 35 Powercat - photo © Boat Monster

A launch event is scheduled to take place in December and the team at Boat Monster hope that now that cross-border rules are being relaxed a number of key industry players will have an opportunity to see and test the Invincible catamaran for themselves.

Sam Wallrock adds, 'None of us were expecting the COVID-19 situation to develop as it did while we were in Miami in February. We've had terrific support from Invincible's international team throughout the last few months. They see our markets as important to their long-term expansion plans and we are very happy be able to get started and to show off this first boat. We expect it to be the first of many now that we can let customers get onboard and see the quality finish for themselves and to experience the fast, dry ride which is a hallmark of the Invincible catamarans.'

'If the last few months have shown us anything, it's that time on the water with family or friends is more important than ever,' says Ian Birdsall, Invincible's VP International Business. 'The cancellation of so many boat shows world-wide has meant we've had to adapt and find new ways to reach customers. Happily we've seen no negative impact on demand as we continue introducing the Invinicble brand to new markets and increasing our recognition with customers who demand the very best in offshore performance. With Boat Monster we have a great partner to do just that.'

Invincible 35' Catamaran running - photo © Boat Monster
Invincible 35' Catamaran running - photo © Boat Monster

About the range

Invincible Boat Company is a premium saltwater sport fishing and high-performance boat brand headquartered in Florida. There are 10 boats in the range, five mono-hulls ranging from 33' to 46 and five catamarans which include the recently announced 33' Catamaran, the smallest in the range and the new 46' Catamaran, the largest in the range. The 46' was announced at Miami Boat Show and displayed for the first time at Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS).

About the 35' Catamaran

The 35' Catamaran is a superior, stable twin hull fishing boat that performs better than a normal catamaran. It is their most compact catamaran, designed for maximum performance out of both twin and quad engine configurations. With a maximum combined horsepower of 1200, the 35 Catamaran is a versatile fishing machine with effortless manoeuvrability, a speedy, comfortable ride and unparalleled stability for a boat of its size. The patent pending twin hull design provides tremendous cockpit space only a catamaran can deliver.

Invincible focused on one objective in the design of their catamarans, sea-keeping ability and the Invincible 35 Catamaran has that in spades. It rides on a Morelli & Melvin hull designed specifically for the company. These distinguished architects delivered a 35-footer that will get you offshore to your favourite fishing grounds with speed and comfort in the most challenging Australian conditions. Think of the wide-open ocean anywhere around the country and this boat will handle it. The 35-Catamaran can tackle seas from all directions whilst still being able to manoeuvre turns at high speeds without the need to drastically pull back on the throttle.

Ample bulwark and grab rails up for'ard - Invincible 35 Powercat - photo © Boat Monster
Ample bulwark and grab rails up for'ard - Invincible 35 Powercat - photo © Boat Monster

The Invincible 35 Catamaran is a beautifully crafted, spacious and feature packed vessel. The 360 degree walk around deck provides excellent fishability with ample under deck storage for your equipment and catch. This layout is suitable as a trolling package yet maintains the nimbleness to also cast poppers and stick baits at reefs and bommies.

The cleverly designed helm station with hard top and windshield provide excellent protection from Australia's harsh conditions and you can option up with a rigging station or any number of fishing additions.

This compact catamaran provides a comfortable ride and unparalleled stability for a boat of its size and is simply one of the best fishing boats on the market.

Invincible 35' Catamaran leisure - photo © Boat Monster
Invincible 35' Catamaran leisure - photo © Boat Monster

Invincible 35' Catamaran standing - photo © Boat Monster
Invincible 35' Catamaran standing - photo © Boat Monster

Quad 300hp Mercury - Invincible 35 Powercat - photo © Boat Monster
Quad 300hp Mercury - Invincible 35 Powercat - photo © Boat Monster

Spacious, stable and fast - Invincible 35 Powercat - photo © Boat Monster
Spacious, stable and fast - Invincible 35 Powercat - photo © Boat Monster

Great freeboard - ideal for Australian conditions - Invincible 35 Powercat - photo © Boat Monster
Great freeboard - ideal for Australian conditions - Invincible 35 Powercat - photo © Boat Monster

GA for the Invincible 35 Powercat - photo © Boat Monster
GA for the Invincible 35 Powercat - photo © Boat Monster

Related Articles

The asymmetry concept at its highest expression
Sanlorenzo unveils flagship SL120Asymmetric with asymmetric layout After having revolutionized nautical design with the launch of the world's first asymmetrical yacht, Sanlorenzo continues to shape traditional on-board balances, taking the asymmetric concept to new expressive heights. Posted today at 10:55 am 120m M/Y Indah from Opalinski
Very much ‘the beautiful one' 120m M/Y Indah from Opalinski Design House Very much ‘the beautiful one' 120m M/Y Indah from Opalinski Design House Posted today at 2:49 am An unprecedented year for Maritimo in 2020
Maritimo closes 2020 with its one of its strongest ever forward order books and heightened interest Australia's leading luxury motor yacht manufacturer, Maritimo, closes 2020 with its one of its strongest ever forward order books and heightened interest in its range internationally. Posted on 10 Dec Meet the Jeanneau Leader 12.5
It's time to climb onboard to discover everything the new Leader 12.5 has to offer This new 40-foot outboard has a multi-mission attitude: a do-everything layout above and a lower deck that combines clever and comfortable space for overnighting. Posted on 10 Dec Days of old: Exploring Stiltsville
Stories that go with the flow Originally a neighbourhood of 27 homes on pilings in the middle of the water, the first shack was built in the 1930s by Eddie 'Crawfish' Walker and his fishermen friends who started an island kingdom offering bait, beer, chowder and gambling. Posted on 9 Dec Bayliss 67' Overtime construction update
The hull jigs have been set into place and secured The last few weeks have been eventful in the hull shop for Overtime (Bayliss 67'). With the jig base together, the hull jigs were set into place and secured. Posted on 9 Dec Meet the Jeanneau Leader 10.5 Series 2
Climb on board for a ride Totally revised and inspired by the 12.5, the NEW Leader 10.5 Series 2 features an all-new running surface and the entire hull is now vacuum-bag resin-infused bringing more strength and more rigidity to this sport boat. Posted on 9 Dec Special edition MCY 105
The yacht that goes beyond trends Welcome onboard the MCY 105, the Italian luxury yacht that looks like no other. Each MCY 105 is a real one-off creation, a blend of accurate craftsmanship, cutting-edge technologies and an innovative building process. Posted on 9 Dec New FD87 Skyline launched
Configured with an enclosed skylounge Another Horizon FD Series yacht has launched and will soon be delivered to her American owners. Configured with an enclosed skylounge, the FD87 Skyline is the 20th FD Series yacht sold in less than three years. Posted on 9 Dec 82' S/F - Project 7 construction update
The mahogany has arrived and the new build is just under way Our seventh build since moving into our new facility and our 3rd largest build-to-date, this 82ft Convertible Sportfisherman will feature a four stateroom/five head layout and MTU 16V2000M96L motors. Posted on 8 Dec
Maritimo 2019 FooterMarina Exchange FOOTER 1Highfield Boats - Power - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat-World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy