Maritimo ships $15 million of luxury motor yachts to excited new owners

M and X Series Maritimo Motor Yachts on their way to owners in new Zealand and the USA © Maritimo M and X Series Maritimo Motor Yachts on their way to owners in new Zealand and the USA © Maritimo

by Maritimo 7 Dec 21:17 PST

Maritimo has ended the year on a strong note, with a single shipment loaded with six luxury motor yachts, headed to their overseas owners who are eagerly awaiting their early new year arrival.

The $15 million shipment left Brisbane last week and will be delivered over the next four weeks.

Loaded aboard were models from Maritimo’s M-Series and X-Series lineups, bound for destinations In New Zealand and the United States.

Maritimo General Manager Operations, Phil Candler, said all the owners were very excited that their vessels had left Australia and were on their way.

“With COVID restrictions none of them have been able to visit the factory to personally see their boat’s progress so all walkthroughs have been undertaken virtually,” he said.

“You could imagine virtually watching your luxury motor yacht be hand crafted, and the anticipation it creates. The feeling and excitement to see it and feel it for the first time is a really special experience for our owners”.

“The shipment caps off an unprecedented year for us, so to head into next year in this position is very positive.”

He said multiple orders secured in recent months have further bolstered Maritimo’s forward order pipeline, which is now at record levels for the brand.

He said interest was high across the range of Maritimo models with sales of the M-Series Flybridge motor yachts, X-Series Sport motor yachts, and the new S55 S-Series Sedan motor yacht all having strong sales.