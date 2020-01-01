Heysea's Asteria 142 wins three awards

Asteria 142 exterior rendering © Heysea Asteria 142 exterior rendering © Heysea

by Heysea 1 Dec 02:24 PST

Competing against other industrial products all over the world, Heysea's Asteria 142 won three prizes for her stunning and innovative design.

October, Asteria 142 firstly won the bronze prize for the The 10th Guangdong Governor Cup Industrial Design Competition, and a runner up prize in the Automobile, Offshore Engineering Equipment and Watercraft Group. In November, she won a gold prize in the 2020 Jiangmen Mayor Cup Industrial Design Competition.

The Governor Cup was arranged to emphasize the relationship between design, innovation and quality. A wining product must achieve a high standard of aesthetics, inspiration, and be environment friendly. These competitions invited the best designed product in the corresponding region. Guangdong is one of China's most fashionable provinces and the industrial center, industrial designers in Guangdong always incisively sense the trend. More than 30000 works came for the prize. Only a few of them could win the favor of the judges; Asteria 142 came on top of the best products.

As a winner of multiple design awards, Asteria 142's design is a collaboration project between Italian designer Paolo Dose from the VYD studio and Heysea. She attracts all the attention for her unparalleled status of luxury. Her Four decks allow a self-contained leisure experience while traveling with steady and comfort. The judges focus their sights on her exterior. Expressing sharpness through her curved body, Asteria 142 appeals to be a powerful vessel without losing Asteria's elegant curvature.

Asteria 142 is not the only award winner among her sisters in 2020. In September, Asteria 126 has won The International Yacht & Aviation Award. We are glad to see the designs of Heysea been recognized by the broader designer community. In the future, Heysea will provide the market with more options and continue to push leisure yachting lifestyle in the world.