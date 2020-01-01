Please select your home edition
Edition
Highfield Boats - Power - LEADERBOARD

Heysea's Asteria 142 wins three awards

by Heysea 1 Dec 02:24 PST
Asteria 142 exterior rendering © Heysea

Competing against other industrial products all over the world, Heysea's Asteria 142 won three prizes for her stunning and innovative design.

October, Asteria 142 firstly won the bronze prize for the The 10th Guangdong Governor Cup Industrial Design Competition, and a runner up prize in the Automobile, Offshore Engineering Equipment and Watercraft Group. In November, she won a gold prize in the 2020 Jiangmen Mayor Cup Industrial Design Competition.

Second on the left is Heysea's Vice President Xiaodong Ma Receiving the Mayor Cup Gold Prize - photo © Heysea
Second on the left is Heysea's Vice President Xiaodong Ma Receiving the Mayor Cup Gold Prize - photo © Heysea

The Governor Cup was arranged to emphasize the relationship between design, innovation and quality. A wining product must achieve a high standard of aesthetics, inspiration, and be environment friendly. These competitions invited the best designed product in the corresponding region. Guangdong is one of China's most fashionable provinces and the industrial center, industrial designers in Guangdong always incisively sense the trend. More than 30000 works came for the prize. Only a few of them could win the favor of the judges; Asteria 142 came on top of the best products.

International Yacht and Aviation Award winner Asteria 126 - photo © Heysea
International Yacht and Aviation Award winner Asteria 126 - photo © Heysea

As a winner of multiple design awards, Asteria 142's design is a collaboration project between Italian designer Paolo Dose from the VYD studio and Heysea. She attracts all the attention for her unparalleled status of luxury. Her Four decks allow a self-contained leisure experience while traveling with steady and comfort. The judges focus their sights on her exterior. Expressing sharpness through her curved body, Asteria 142 appeals to be a powerful vessel without losing Asteria's elegant curvature.

Asteria 142 is not the only award winner among her sisters in 2020. In September, Asteria 126 has won The International Yacht & Aviation Award. We are glad to see the designs of Heysea been recognized by the broader designer community. In the future, Heysea will provide the market with more options and continue to push leisure yachting lifestyle in the world.

Standing at the left, Heysea's Vice President Xiaodong Ma receives the Governor Cup Bronze Prize - photo © Heysea
Standing at the left, Heysea's Vice President Xiaodong Ma receives the Governor Cup Bronze Prize - photo © Heysea
Marina Exchange FOOTER 1Highfield Boats - Power - FOOTERSea Sure 2020 - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat-World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy