The exhibition “Navigators. A journey into Sanlorenzo's shipyards” at Art Basel's “OVR: Miami Beach”

by Sanlorenzo 28 Nov 07:40 PST

A pioneer in its field for its unique ability to open up to new creative languages influenced from art and design, Sanlorenzo continues its collaboration, as a Global partner, with Art Basel, the leading art fair for modern and contemporary art.

From December 2nd to the 6th Sanlorenzo, the world's leading mono brand for the production of yachts over 30 meters, is participating to "OVR: Miami Beach", the innovative digital format launched by Art Basel featuring galleries accepted to the 2020 edition of Art Basel Miami Beach.

A platform that for four days will stage online events, including talks and gallery walk-throughs, and over 2,500 exceptional works from 1900 to the present, thanks to the participation of 255 leading galleries from 30 different countries and territories. For the first time it will also host the "viewing rooms" dedicated to the partners of the fair.

Sanlorenzo presents in this occasion the digital exhibition "Navigators. A journey inside the Sanlorenzo shipyards" by photographer Silvano Pupella.

The exhibition, conceived as a real immersion into the production reality of the shipyards, presents a selection of black and white images in which Pupella, astonishing us with his spatial interpretations and give us a visual tale of the harmony between craftsmanship and technology that has over the last 60 years made Sanlorenzo a true nautical excellence.

The evocative photographic portfolio which was put together within the La Spezia shipyard, reveals how each Sanlorenzo superyacht is the result of a complex, transversal and innovative project: each boat over 40 meters long, comes to life from the hull, forged in metal like some work of art, and on through the work of skilled local artisans who take the greatest of care with every little detail, making each product unique and special, thereby assuring the desired reaction from the owner every time.

The photos of Silvano Pupella thus recount the work of these highly skilled artisans whose masterful craftsmanship makes these sophisticated elegant yachts what they are, as if they were being crafted in a Renaissance workshop.

His sophisticated black and white by introducing us at the initial production stages of the steel superyachts, is able to excite by enhancing the hidden charm and the intrinsic beauty of the unfinished products.

Images that by documenting the various phases of preparation of the metal hulls, can perfectly relate the atmosphere of this place full of technology but also of precious and irreplaceable manual skill.

The exhibition "Navigators. A journey into the Sanlorenzo shipyards ", that was born from the an idea of Mr. Massimo Perotti, Executive Chairman of Sanlorenzo, touches a new fundamental stage: after the exhibition at the Casa dei Tre Oci in Venice on the occasion of the Art Biennale 2019 and this year at Still Gallery in Milan, is today presented on a new illustrious international stage with "OVR: Miami Beach", thanks to the collaboration started in 2018 with Art Basel with the signing of the global partnership agreement for the annual events in Hong Kong in March, Basel in June and Miami Beach in December.