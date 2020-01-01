Please select your home edition
Edition
Sea Sure 2020 - LEADERBOARD

The 505 SUV: a Riviera made for New Zealand

by Riviera 28 Nov 06:59 PST
Riviera 505 SUV, Bahari © Riviera Australia

It was with friends on an African safari last year that Ron and Jenny Halls' retirement from boating was one evening called into question. They put it to the vote. Happily, the result was a return to the sea. Swahili for 'the sea', Bahari is the Halls' seventh motor yacht, their first Riviera and New Zealand's first 505 SUV.

Soon after their safari, they took a virtual tour of the 505 SUV at the Miami International Boat Show.

"We bought the boat off the video, really," Ron says, speaking from their Auckland home. "We didn't see it completed and didn't have a sea trial, but we were very confident, which says a lot about Riviera's reputation.

"The 505 SUV was the first model that we thought really catered to the New Zealand lifestyle. It's got the alfresco deck area for indoor and outdoor living, that was number one. Number two, the new hull design - it's good in a following sea and is the perfect hull shape for New Zealand conditions. You need a boat that can handle the conditions, particularly with swell from one direction and chop from the other. And number three, Riviera's after-sales reputation is second to none; no one in the boating industry in New Zealand matches the R Marine Flagship after-sales service."

Jenny was drawn in by the prospects of alfresco entertaining and by the exquisitely appointed full-beam master stateroom.

Bahari at home in Auckland Harbour - photo © Riviera Australia
Bahari at home in Auckland Harbour - photo © Riviera Australia

"The alfresco deck was the main attraction," Jenny says. "When we first saw the 505 on video, I said to myself, that's the type of people we are; we enjoy the outdoor aspect of dining. The next attraction was the galley and its position [aft], so that you can interact with friends aboard. And then the really big attraction was the master stateroom; it's very well done with plenty of space, a walk-in robe and an en suite.

"We did think about its resale value," she adds, "for when our time's up and we want to sell it. Kiwis are definitely Riviera people."

Riviera 505 SUV interior - photo © Riviera Australia
Riviera 505 SUV interior - photo © Riviera Australia

First impressions count

The Halls were impressed with their first weeks at the helm of Bahari, experiencing moderate seas.

"We've had no issues," Ron says. "We chose the Volvo IPS 950 package and it's incredibly smooth. The engines match the boat, so you never feel that they're under too much strain. I think the benefits of years of production of boat building at Riviera are really starting to show through the way things are integrated."

Jenny noted Bahari's seakeeping quality and the dryness of the ride.

Riviera 505 SUV - photo © Riviera Australia
Riviera 505 SUV - photo © Riviera Australia
Riviera 505 SUV, helm - photo © Riviera Australia
Riviera 505 SUV, helm - photo © Riviera Australia

"Sitting up at the helm, I found the boat to be very smooth in comparison to what I'm used to," she says.

"It has a wider operating window," Ron explains, "which means you can run it between 20 to 28 knots cruising and it's happy, so you can drive to the conditions and not the operating window of the boat."

Complete with a washing machine and dryer, a water maker, 'spectacular' fridge and freezer capacity and a 3,300-litre capacity diesel tank, the Halls say they're set for multi-week trips away. The Hauraki Gulf is on their doorstep, also Great Barrier Island, plus the Bay of Islands and the North Cape further afield.

Great Barrier Island is a favourite destination for Ron and Jenny Halls aboard their 505 SUV, Bahari - photo © Riviera Australia
Great Barrier Island is a favourite destination for Ron and Jenny Halls aboard their 505 SUV, Bahari - photo © Riviera Australia

All hands on deck

With no history at the helm, Jenny looked to Dean Horgan for support. The principal at R Marine Flagship organises Women on Water courses that build capacity and confidence.

"I feel this boat is more sophisticated, it's slightly bigger and has water makers, bigger engines, bigger generators," Jenny says. "We're both getting older and I thought it would be good to take a more active role in case I needed to do anything in an emergency."

Conducted over five nights, 30 ladies took the training with Jenny.

Bahari at R Marine Flagship's marina – she was the first Riviera 505 SUV to touch the waters of New Zealand - photo © Riviera Australia
Bahari at R Marine Flagship's marina – she was the first Riviera 505 SUV to touch the waters of New Zealand - photo © Riviera Australia

"It was thorough and hands on. We learned to navigate at night, the different aspects of anchoring, using emergency equipment, CZone operation and docking. We've never had a joystick before, only bow and stern thrusters, so this is a different way of docking. I'm confident enough now to bring it in, at least to give it a go!

"Overall the course was extremely professional and very well organised."

So impressed were the Halls that they offered Bahari to use in the course.

"Dean has been tremendous in encouraging Jenny," Ron says. "Having Bahari available was an easy decision. After buying boats in the US, this is another level of service. It's fantastic that a New Zealand company is offering this level of after-sales service - and it is spectacular."

Riviera 505 SUV - Galley - photo © Riviera Australia
Riviera 505 SUV - Galley - photo © Riviera Australia
Riviera 505 SUV, stateroom - photo © Riviera Australia
Riviera 505 SUV, stateroom - photo © Riviera Australia

Related Articles

A summer adventure aboard Sur Reel
Cruising America's wild north-west In 2017, Jess and Jennifer Roper embarked on a summer cruising adventure aboard their Riviera 575 SUV Sur Reel through the wild and spectacular waterways around Vancouver Island in British Columbia, Canada. Posted on 5 Nov Great US adventures aboard a 4800 Sport Yacht
On Laura's list was single-level living with flow between the galley and cockpit When Roger Nulton and Laura Bradley looked into a new motor yacht, they required a fusion between a sport yacht design for all weather and a roomy cruiser that would be comfortable for extended trips. Posted on 22 Oct Puerto Rico dream life on a 505 SUV
Built for blue water Ah, cruising Puerto Rico! Rum, palm trees and cerulean seas. While you'd expect calm conditions to complement the scene, in reality, the Atlantic Ocean buffets the island's north side, and it's often a rough ride to find a sheltered bay. Posted on 31 Aug New York odyssey aboard a Riviera SUV
Ellen and Gary Wasserson discovered a new-found appreciation of The Big Apple Cruising under the Verrazzano Bridge with the Statue of Liberty directly ahead of them and Manhattan Island beckoning, Ellen and Gary Wasserson discovered a new-found appreciation of The Big Apple aboard their Riviera 565 SUV. Posted on 29 Jun Riviera 64 Sports Motor Yacht
Let the world premiere tour begin As the Riviera 64 Sports Motor Yacht commences her world premiere tour, anticipation is building among expectant owners eager to step aboard their dream motor yacht for the first time. Posted on 18 Jun Riviera celebrates 20th Sports Motor Yacht launch
Now cruising some of the world's most exotic waters The 72 and 68 Sports Motor Yachts, the flagships of the luxurious Riviera collection, have reached a significant milestone in production with the completion of Hull 20 following the new designs being launched in 2018. Posted on 6 Jun Cruising Myanmar on a 68 Sports Motor Yacht
Freedom in South East Asia and Myanmar's restricted waters The world's your oyster on a 68 Sports Motor Yacht, so say Jacky and Rudi who recently returned to their home port of Phuket after cruising the Mergui Archipelago on a 10-day trip. Posted on 26 May Riviera 64 Sports Motor Yacht kisses the water
The newest addition to Riviera's collection The newest addition to Riviera's internationally acclaimed Sports Motor Yacht collection, the 64 SMY, has just been launched as she approaches her world premiere in June. Posted on 25 May Living aboard a Riviera 68 Sports Motor Yacht
What ensued was a trip of a lifetime lasting almost six months Inspired by the majesty of their new Riviera 68 Sports Motor Yacht, Living the Life, Regan and Sandra Fleming last year took their 11-year-old son out of the classroom and into the 'school of South Pacific life'. Posted on 15 May Riviera reaches two major production milestones
Another highly productive period for the New Yacht Development team Australia's largest luxury motor yacht builder, Riviera, has recently reached two major production milestones that fully bring into focus the stylish and grand shape of the highly anticipated Riviera 64 Sports Motor Yacht. Posted on 27 Apr
Marina Exchange FOOTER 1Highfield Boats - Power - FOOTERMaritimo 2019 Footer
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat-World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy