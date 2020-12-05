Please select your home edition
Edition
PBW newsletters (top)

Sydney Open-For-Inspection Days in Rushcutters Bay

by Multihull Solutions 28 Nov 21:41 PST 4-5 December 2020
Fountaine Pajot Elba 45 © Multihull Solutions

Come down and meet the team at our special Open-For-Inspection event at our Sydney Sales Centre in Rushcutters Bay and inspect two Fountaine Pajot models on display.

We're catering for both sail and power enthusiasts by showcasing the Fountaine Pajot Elba 45 and the MY 44 by Fountaine Pajot Motor Yachts at this special two-day event.

Inspections must be confirmed, and regular time slots are available to ensure you have the best opportunity to view these boats as well as adhere to social distancing measures.

Book your appointment below and secure the time that suits you. We look forward to showing you aboard these popular models!

  • Dates: Friday 4 December and Saturday 5 December
  • Time: 12pm - 8pm
  • Venue: D'Albora Marinas, Rushcutters Bay, 1B New Beach Rd, Darling Point, NSW
Book your inspection here.

Related Articles

Crossing the Pacific safely
Live talk with Gordon and Louise Coates Port Hacking Sailing invites you to a talk with our owners and good friends Gordon and Louise Coates, discussing crossing the Pacific Ocean safely. Posted today at 1:38 am Webinar: Sailing the Whitsundays
Australia's most beautiful cruising grounds, Queensland's Whitsunday islands The gateway to the Great Barrier Reef, this incredible island group includes over 74 islands in an idyllic climate with plenty of sheltered bays wherever the wind is coming from. Posted on 28 Nov Stunning success for Multihull Solutions
At the Sanctuary Cove Boating Festival The recent Sanctuary Cove Boating Festival was a major success for Multihull Solutions resulting in record sales for the company. Posted on 19 Nov Fountaine Pajot unveils new model: Samana 59
A special webinar to give you all the facts of this latest release Fountaine Pajot has unveiled its stunning new model, the Samana 59. To celebrate, we have scheduled a special webinar to give you all the facts of this latest release. Posted on 15 Nov Live walk through of MY40 power catamaran
An in-depth tour where you will get a good overview Multihull Solution's Asia General Manager Andrew de Bruin will take you on an in-depth tour where you will get a good overview of the accommodation, features and systems on the new model MY 40 by Fountaine Pajot Motor Yachts. Posted on 1 Nov Mandurah Boat Showcase
Join Multihull Solutions at the third annual event in in Western Australia Run by the Mandurah Offshore Fishing and Sailing Club, the free event will feature a range of quality new and pre-owned multihulls for sale, including the Fountaine Pajot Lucia 40 and the remarkable pre-owned Freeflow 46, Keshi. Posted on 17 Oct New images of the FP Isla 40 and Samana 59
Stunning new photos of the latest models from the Fountaine Pajot shipyard Stunning new images of the latest models from the Fountaine Pajot shipyard, including the Isla 40 and flagship Samana 59. Posted on 16 Oct Multihull Solutions Gold Coast Open Day
Expecting strong interest from pre-owned boat buyers Multihull Solutions is expecting strong interest from pre-owned boat buyers at its free Gold Coast Open Day on Saturday 14 November. Posted on 6 Oct Webinar: Sailing to and cruising the SW Pacific
Discover the suggested preparations for you, your crew and your vessel One day we will be able to once again venture into the blue on an adventure! In anticipation of that day coming the Down Under Rally in conjunction with Multihull Solutions will be holding the Sailing to & Cruising the SW Pacific live webinar. Posted on 5 Oct
MBW newsletters (top)
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat-World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy