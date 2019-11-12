New Silent-Yachts solar electric catamaran comes with Volkswagen's electric drive matrix

Cupra Yacht © Silent Yachts Cupra Yacht © Silent Yachts

by Silent Yachts 27 Nov 22:22 PST

Silent-Yachts will develop a solar electric catamaran which is powered by Volkswagen's modular electric drive matrix MEB. The vessel will be designed by the Barcelona's progressive car brand CUPRA. The collaboration brings together partners from shipping and automotive industry to link individual mobility and sustainability. Thus, the solar electric catamaran will create environmentally friendly yachting experience.

"I'm happy to cooperate with our partners on this exciting new project," said Michael Köhler, founder and CEO of Silent-Yachts. "Volkswagen Group is one of the most advanced players on the electric cars market and I am sure together we can make something really special on the water."

The perfect alliance

The solar electric powered catamaran project embodies the perfect alliance among companies with three compatible areas of expertise. While CUPRA is characterised by its contemporary sportiness and emotional design, Volkswagen offers its state-of-the-art modular electric drive matrix (MEB) contributing to e-mobility and reduced emissions; and Silent-Yachts brings over fifteen years of experience in alternative power sources for yachts.

Volkswagen opened up its MEB for third parties. The innovative approach of the maritime project offers furthers possibilities to tap into new areas of cooperation.

A sustainable initiative

The new solar electric catamaran will offer noiseless navigation and unlimited cruising range with alternative propulsion systems. Such new experience of nature and water sports will be possible thanks to the solar electric power system developed by Silent-Yachts, which feeds the electric propulsion of the vessel and all its household energy needs. All in all, the catamaran will grant more comfort, independence, reliability and safety with less maintenance and costs than any conventional fuel-depending propulsion and energy-supply.

A lifestyle world

CUPRA is showing its emotional design competencies on the streets and at sea, adding its contemporary touch and sporty approach to this unique project along with Silent-Yachts, the world's first and only manufacturer of oceangoing yachts that are fully sustainable and powered by solar energy.