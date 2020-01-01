Please select your home edition
Incat Crowther releases details of next ShadowCAT concept

by Incat Crowther 24 Nov 03:17 PST
68m ShadowCAT © Clint Jenkins

The team behind the World Superyacht Award-winning support vessel Hodor has unveiled a new COVID-19 inspired shadow vessel concept named Haven.

Designed by Incat Crowther, the ShadowCAT Haven is described a "protective layer" to the owner's mothership. By acting as a buffer between the main yacht and outside world, Haven allows owners and charterers to maintain COVID-secure social bubbles on board.

The yacht will act as a COVID-19 testing facility and quarantine space before allowing guests and crew to proceed onto the mothership.

Key features include a hospital and laboratory, allowing the monitoring of all crew on board Haven and the mothership. This will ensure the owner's crew only come into contact with tested Haven crew. All new crew and guests must pass through Haven for testing before boarding the mothership.

As a result, the mothership will have no direct contact with the shore. All stores and transfers will be handled entirely by Haven.

68m ShadowCAT - photo © Clint Jenkins
68m ShadowCAT - photo © Clint Jenkins

The multihull design of the yacht allows Haven to operate in two zones contained in the separate hulls. Shore zone will deal with any potential risk of infection, such as new guests, crew or stores. The yacht side meanwhile will remain tested and clean.

The shadow vessel will be equipped with all the latest COVID 19 testing equipment, as well as strategically located thermal cameras to pick up any signs of infection.

Air conditioning and circulation systems will be combined with "nanotechnological surfaces" that destroy viruses and bacteria.

68m ShadowCAT - photo © Clint Jenkins
68m ShadowCAT - photo © Clint Jenkins

Elsewhere, Haven will boast all the expected facilities of a capable support vessel, including storage for Jet Skis, tenders, a submarine, diving centre and decompression chamber. A helicopter landing page and fueling area are also found on board, as well as the option to add a dedicated hangar.

Other innovations include hydroponic gardens, research labs and offices for security and aviation staff.

For more information contact

SPECIFICATIONS - 68m SHADOW CAT PRINCIPAL DIMENSIONS
Length Overall 223’ 10” / 68.2m
Length Waterline 215’ 7” / 65.7m
Beam Overall 50’ 11” / 15.5m
Draft (prop) 10’ 8” / 3.25m
Depth 19’ 9” / 6.0m
Construction Marine grade aluminium
CAPACITIES
Fuel Oil 52 834 gallons / 200 000 litres
Fresh Water 2642 gallons / 10 000 litres
Crew and Staff 52
Gross Tonnage 2005 GT
Tenders 1 x 42’ 8” / 13m
2 x 39’ 5” / 12m
2 x 23’ / 7m
6 x Jet Skis
PROPULSION AND PERFORMANCE
Speed (Cruise) 12.5 knots
Speed (Max) 21.5 knots
Range @ 12.5 knots 5 500 nm
Main Engines 2 x MTU 16V4000 M73L SCR
Power 2 x 2 832kW @ 2 050 rpm
Propulsion 2 x Propellers
Generators 2 x Caterpillar
REGULATORY
Class / Survey Lloyd’s Register +100A1 SSC Support Catamaran HSC G6 +LMC Helicopter Landing Area, UMS

