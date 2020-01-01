Incat Crowther releases details of next ShadowCAT concept

68m ShadowCAT © Clint Jenkins 68m ShadowCAT © Clint Jenkins

by Incat Crowther 24 Nov 03:17 PST

The team behind the World Superyacht Award-winning support vessel Hodor has unveiled a new COVID-19 inspired shadow vessel concept named Haven.

Designed by Incat Crowther, the ShadowCAT Haven is described a "protective layer" to the owner's mothership. By acting as a buffer between the main yacht and outside world, Haven allows owners and charterers to maintain COVID-secure social bubbles on board.

The yacht will act as a COVID-19 testing facility and quarantine space before allowing guests and crew to proceed onto the mothership.

Key features include a hospital and laboratory, allowing the monitoring of all crew on board Haven and the mothership. This will ensure the owner's crew only come into contact with tested Haven crew. All new crew and guests must pass through Haven for testing before boarding the mothership.

As a result, the mothership will have no direct contact with the shore. All stores and transfers will be handled entirely by Haven.

The multihull design of the yacht allows Haven to operate in two zones contained in the separate hulls. Shore zone will deal with any potential risk of infection, such as new guests, crew or stores. The yacht side meanwhile will remain tested and clean.

The shadow vessel will be equipped with all the latest COVID 19 testing equipment, as well as strategically located thermal cameras to pick up any signs of infection.

Air conditioning and circulation systems will be combined with "nanotechnological surfaces" that destroy viruses and bacteria.

Elsewhere, Haven will boast all the expected facilities of a capable support vessel, including storage for Jet Skis, tenders, a submarine, diving centre and decompression chamber. A helicopter landing page and fueling area are also found on board, as well as the option to add a dedicated hangar.

Other innovations include hydroponic gardens, research labs and offices for security and aviation staff.

