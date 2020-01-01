Sunseeker to launch five brand new models in January 2021

by Sunseeker 24 Nov 02:06 PST

Sunseeker International has announced it will be launching an incredible five brand new models in January 2021 - a feat never before seen in the company's history. Sunseeker's 'famous five' global premieres are the Predator 55 EVO™, Manhattan 55, 65 Sport Yacht, 88 Yacht and 90 Ocean.

Andrea Frabetti, CEO at Sunseeker International, commented: "This is a world first for Sunseeker and we are delighted to bring not one, but five new models to the market at the same time. Each of these innovative yachts, from the dynamic Predator 55 EVO™ to the industry-defining 90 Ocean exudes luxury and panache whilst benefitting from the very latest technology, engineering and design excellence. We have pushed the boundaries to deliver novel solutions, innovating at every opportunity. These new models are imbued with Sunseeker style and passion, poured lovingly into every yacht from conception to build. We are incredibly proud of all of them and believe, given their incredible designs, they will yet again define their respective segments."

These exciting new models are the first to come to market since Sunseeker International announced a £38m investment in order to accelerate its new product development between 2020 and 2023.

Predator 55 EVO™

The Predator 55 EVO™ has been engineered to make the heart race. Its evolutionary design is emphasised throughout its superstructure and interior. Framed by stainless steel and carbon fibre detailing, the Predator 55 EVO™ sits sporty and sleek atop the water.

Inside, the dynamic feel continues with the Predator range of interior fabrics and textures throughout. Independent helm seats in the focussed cockpit allow owners to enjoy its piercing performance in comfort whilst under way. A carbon fibre opening roof with multiple glazed panels along with carefully devised concealed lighting, frames the saloon and maximises light throughout.

Available with Volvo D11-725 shaft engines, the Predator 55 EVO™ reaches an exhilarating 34 knots whilst taking advantage of its 'Hydro-Pack' which utilises a fly-by-wire steering system for exceptional agility.

Manhattan 55

Building on the highly successful Manhattan range, the Manhattan 55 has been developed to offer exceptional levels of comfort and luxury throughout with a vast array of social spaces for entertaining.

A key feature of this new model is the innovative powered glass cockpit/galley window that can be electronically lowered to bring the outdoors in. Matched to swathes of glazing, a selection of premium wood finishes, premium lighting solutions and a cool contemporary interior, relaxing in comfort and style has never been so effortless.

She boasts three large cabins featuring fabulous finishes with the Master being particularly voluminous, bathed in natural light from its over-sized hull glazing. A well-equipped bathing platform with Beach Club aft and a hospitable foredeck entertainment area, make her perfect for family and friends to relax and entertain. If ever there was an argument for a model 'perfecting perfection', this has to be it.

65 Sport Yacht

Continuing with the sporty and sleek style, the all-new 65 Sport Yacht showcases the fresh design philosophy of Sunseeker's next generation of models and brings a fundamentally different yacht to the 60ft segment due to its sculptured exterior design, innovative helm concept and stylish interior appointments.

With an almost invisible minimalist bridge deck and rakish tinted hull glazing, her exterior profile is defined with a blend of teak, carbon fibre and polished stainless steel features. The 65 Sport Yacht's modular sport bridge can be specified as a standard 'Sky Lounge' with comfortable chaise longue and companion seating or a revolutionary 'Sky Helm' featuring twin bolstered pivoting seats set very low either side of a central console. The design includes a revolutionary steering arm that can be raised forward to ease ingress into the racing-cockpit design or locked in its elevated position for manoeuvring while standing.

As well as improved efficiency and performance from its Volvo Penta IPS drives, the choice of propulsion delivers numerous other benefits, not least the interior volume it frees up. To the stern too, it benefits from an immense extra-wide garage with flush floor providing flexibility to accommodate a Jet RIB or where specified, a fully-featured Beach Club.

Yet, it's the interior that will defy logic given a standard three cabin layout all with en suite plus a standard day head. But that's not all, four optional configurations can be chosen ranging from a lower saloon, an additional single-berth cabin, mini-galley or, within the Master Stateroom, an open-plan Owner's Office; delivering immense flexibility for any owner.

88 Yacht

Luxury is personified in the new 88 Yacht which combines a superyacht feel with all the practical advantages of a yacht in this size category. She has impressive, exterior lines and where specified, a sleek hardtop roof with central opening canopy in either canvas or tilting aluminium vanes.

She accommodates eight guests and four crew in complete luxury and comfort and is capable of reaching impressive speeds of up to 30 knots; rare for a yacht of this size but customary for a Sunseeker.

The 88 Yacht's exterior is vast and provides multiple sanctuaries fore and aft. The flybridge has a spacious deck with U-shaped seating, a feature wet bar with ice maker, grill and two fridges and even the possibility of an infinity spa bath with sun pad. Meanwhile the Beach Club with cantilevered parasol, can be equipped with X-TEND™ sunbeds which convert from their lowered beach configuration to raised cockpit position at the flick of a switch, providing an overhead rain shower and plentiful stowage opposite an extended bathing platform.

The space, grace and innovation on this yacht is beyond exceptional and continues throughout, making her without doubt the best in her class.

90 Ocean

Stepping up in size to what is frankly an entirely new category, the 90 Ocean which is built in the superyacht shipyard in Poole, sees a remarkable 20% increase in overall volume with this new model compared to her predecessor, thanks not only to her substantial beam but also her upright bow that brings interior volume forward.

The 90 Ocean's exterior lines have been modified to allow a large spacious Beach Club measuring over 6m x 4m, helping to bring guests closer to the water than ever before. With plentiful storage for a 4.6m JetRib, a JetSki and two SeaBobs in dedicated lockers, an action-packed day of water sports has never been more appealing with ease of access to and from the water provided by a wide submersible ladder gangway.

Once you're ready to relax, sit back and enjoy the X-TEND™ seating in either its raised cockpit or lowered Beach Club configuration, maybe whilst using the integrated BBQ bar built into the lower coaming.

The flybridge is a staggering 25% larger than a comparable yacht and if specified, comes with an infinity spa pool and sideboard with second integrated BBQ. Perfect for entertaining, the space also provides a wet bar with stainless steel sink, drawer fridges, ice maker and glass bar top sitting amongst an uninterrupted panoramic view.

Inside, an open-plan feel is enhanced by clever design and glazing with a considerable penthouse style saloon, dining and galley, much of which is flexible in configuration due to concealed 'invisible' systems such as air conditioning. The elegant furnishings and flawless design are replicated below deck with a spectacular sculptured feature wall, leading owners into the luxurious full beam Master Stateroom complete with panoramic views through its 2.5 metre feature windows. The furniture has been carefully designed, featuring sweeping curved bulkheads, textured panelling, a curved sofa, vanity desk and a super king slatted bed that offers additional stowage below. Behind a full-width decorative bulkhead mirror lies a 55" television, displaying yet again the yacht's array of advanced technology. Large 'His & Hers' pivot hinge wardrobes adjoin the feature lobby shelving, sat behind full-height panelled mirrors accommodating hanging and further drawer stowage. The generous Master en suite incorporates a floating vanity unit with twin porcelain sinks, backlit framed mirrors, more drawer stowage and a large shower room.

The 90 Ocean surprises and delights at every turn and has been meticulously designed with sophistication and detail breathed into every aspect of this yacht; unprecedented in its innovation, revolutionary in its offering, yet unmistakably a Sunseeker.