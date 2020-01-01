Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2019 HEADER

New Gran Turismo 41 - Your ocean powerplay

by Beneteau 22 Nov 04:30 PST

The Gran Turismo 41 is a thoroughbred offering top levels of comfort and ample thrills behind the wheel, making her the ideal pleasure boat. A stunning combination of power and practicality, she is perfect for sharing with friends and family.

The new Gran Turismo 41 joins Beneteau's express cruiser line renewal, which includes six models from 32 to 50 feet. The goal of this 41-foot powerboat was to build on the legacy of the Gran Turismo 40, well-known for its seaworthiness and beautiful design, while taking the practical features and Gran Turismo signature a step further. She stylishly follows in the tradition of her predecessor and focusses on the comfort of guests on board.

"The Gran Turismo 40 made a considerable impression on our customers and our network of dealers", explains Mathilde Tertrain, in charge of the Gran Turismo 41. "Everyone loves her features and she is still very popular. We were keen to preserve this spirit with the Gran Turismo 41, which follows in her wake. We set ourselves the goal of improving and developing the new addition to our line without changing her too much."

With her sporty hull and slender unpretentious lines, the Gran Turismo 41 immediately conjures up speed and elegance. This elegance is highlighted by premium trims and know-how, such as metallic grey paint plates reminiscent of the luxury cars.

Gran Turismo 41 - photo © Beneteau
Gran Turismo 41 - photo © Beneteau

Guest-friendly comfort

The Gran Turismo 41 is designed to win you over, but she is also designed for guests. The purpose of everything on board is to make life easier. A substantial leap forward has been made with regards to practicality and style, in relation to the GT40. This can be seen from the new aft sun bathing area placed at bench height for easier access and creating a real lounge space. The forward sun pad has also undergone specific developments and now offers optional easily reclining backs and a retractable canopy, as well as courtesy lights.

Another hallmark of the Gran Turismo 41 is that she is good for entertaining, as can be seen from the large U-shaped cockpit where guests can comfortably converse. In addition, the outdoor galley location makes it easier for everyone to enjoy a good time together.

A key feature of the Gran Turismo 41 is the hard top and it is clearly one of Beneteau's landmark innovations now copied by many. It combines the largest opening possible to enjoy the sun and sea with protection for all onboard. In comparison with the GT 40, the Gran Turismo 41 has extra-slim uprights so that the interior is bathed in a greater amount of light. The very large sliding roof, which comes as standard, gives further access to the open air, while offering protection if the need should be felt.

The lower deck is ideal for comfortable cruising. Apart from the galley and the head, there are two private cabins, each with beds parallel to the boat's centreline, offering optimum quality of life on board. Their full-beam design combined with opening portholes make these spaces particularly comfortable and pleasant. The interior atmosphere is both modern and relaxing, using grey walnut for its elegance and light.

"In developing the Gran Turismo 41, we chose to make her a social boat open to the sea and the sun", says Mathilde Tertrain. "We hope that she lives up to passengers' expectations so that they can enjoy all the pleasures of the sea for longer. The elegant peaceful atmosphere of her interior space is a true delight, conducive to rest, in real comfort."

Gran Turismo 41 - photo © Beneteau
Gran Turismo 41 - photo © Beneteau

At one with the sea

Firmly focussed on pleasure and driving thrills, the Gran Turismo 41 meets its goals. She benefits from an Air Step® hull developed by Beneteau, key to efficiency and stability even at sustained speeds. So you will get the best from the 2 x300 hp or 2 x 380 hp Volvo stern-drive power, offering respective peak speeds of 33 and 38 knots, compared with 23 and 27 knots cruising speed.

With a centred driving station and an upright-free windshield, the driver has perfect outward vision, whatever angle they are viewing from. The driver can enjoy the backup of the optional automatic Zipwake trim, making the boat exceptionally stable as loads change. Similarly, the joystick and bow thurster provide fingertip control tab system of difficult maneuvers in limited space.

The Gran Turismo 41 marks a new milestone of expertise in express cruisers for Beneteau and the brand is really proud to share this success. The new Gran Turismo 41 will be premiered internationally in early 2021.

Provisional technical characteristics
Boat currently under certification

  • Length overall: 12.55m / 41'2"
  • Hull length: 11.50m / 37'9"
  • Beam overall: 3.87 m 12'8"
  • Hull beam: 3.85m / 12'8"
  • Draft: 0.94m / 3'1"
  • Air draft: 4.20m / 18'10"
  • Light displacement (CE): 7 936 kg / 17 491 lbs
  • Fuel tank capacity: 2x325 L / 2x86 US gal
  • Freshwater capacity: 200 L / 53 US gal
  • Maximum engine power: 2x380 CV/HP 2x280 kW

Related Articles

Boating Rendezvous - Hong Kong 2020 concludes
A fabulous two-day event for the second edition It was a fabulous two-day event for the 2nd edition of Boating Rendezvous took place last week, connecting an estimated number of 150 sailing enthusiasts and boat owners together in Hong Kong, China. Posted on 19 Nov When I was young, I did everything to excess...
A lot of things behind the Groupe Beneteau brand, Excess, resonate There are a lot of things behind the Groupe Beneteau brand, Excess, that resonate. Chiefly there was a bit of irony behind the name, and who doesn't like a giggle? Posted on 16 Nov Beneteau at Boating Rendezvous - Hong Kong 2020
The Boating Rendezvous distinguishes itself with new launches and popular models Following the great success of the first edition of the Boating Rendezvous - Sydney this October, we are heading back to Hong Kong, China, where our regional headquarter is located, for the second edition. Posted on 7 Nov Highly-anticipated Excess 12 Asia Pacific premiere
Launched by Groupe Beneteau in 2018 Launched by Groupe Beneteau in 2018, the young catamaran brand Excess, targeted at new-generation owners and sailors is gaining popularity among the international sailing community. Posted on 2 Nov Three sparkling models from a well-known marque
New Beneteau Oceanis 30.1, 38.1, 40.1 – a good way to start sailing in Asia There's never been a better time to start sailing in Asia. Sailors everywhere - the ones that are allowed out of the marina - have found over the last few months that restrictive social distancing regulations are for the most part null and void Posted on 2 Nov Group Beneteau: Appointments for the US brands
Nick Harvey and Andy Lindsay have been appointed to take on new roles Groupe Beneteau is announcing today that Nick Harvey and Andy Lindsay have been appointed to take on new roles with the Group's US brands. Posted on 31 Oct Group Beneteau interim financials
The "Let's Go Beyond!" strategic plan is moving forward The Group is benefiting from its multi-specialist positioning, enabling it to offset the sharp contraction on certain markets (charter) through growth in other segments (outboard). Posted on 28 Oct Still time to take advantage of Spring Offers
The Groupe Beneteau appointment-only display at Darling Harbour was a great success The Groupe Beneteau appointment-only display at Darling Harbour was a great success. Flagstaff Marine, together with Chapman Marine and TMG had 11 models on display, seven of which were having their Australian Premiere. Posted on 27 Oct Boating Rendezvous Sydney 2020 a success
Unique VIP boat show experience at Sydney's iconic Darling Harbor The Boating Rendezvous-Sydney 2020 was successfully completed last week at Sydney's iconic Darling Harbor in Australia, attracting an audience of approximately 150 boating enthusiasts. Posted on 21 Oct What to do?
There wasn't really a question in it; this person is very industrious To be honest, it is not really a question you have to ask of the subject of today's Editorial. She's a ball of energy with a fantastic work ethic, an enduring smile, and a certain tenacity that reminds you of the claws below a wedge-tailed eagle. Posted on 18 Oct
Marina Exchange FOOTER 1Highfield Boats - Power - FOOTERMaritimo 2019 Footer
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat-World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy