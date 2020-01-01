New Gran Turismo 41 - Your ocean powerplay

by Beneteau 22 Nov 04:30 PST

The Gran Turismo 41 is a thoroughbred offering top levels of comfort and ample thrills behind the wheel, making her the ideal pleasure boat. A stunning combination of power and practicality, she is perfect for sharing with friends and family.

The new Gran Turismo 41 joins Beneteau's express cruiser line renewal, which includes six models from 32 to 50 feet. The goal of this 41-foot powerboat was to build on the legacy of the Gran Turismo 40, well-known for its seaworthiness and beautiful design, while taking the practical features and Gran Turismo signature a step further. She stylishly follows in the tradition of her predecessor and focusses on the comfort of guests on board.

"The Gran Turismo 40 made a considerable impression on our customers and our network of dealers", explains Mathilde Tertrain, in charge of the Gran Turismo 41. "Everyone loves her features and she is still very popular. We were keen to preserve this spirit with the Gran Turismo 41, which follows in her wake. We set ourselves the goal of improving and developing the new addition to our line without changing her too much."

With her sporty hull and slender unpretentious lines, the Gran Turismo 41 immediately conjures up speed and elegance. This elegance is highlighted by premium trims and know-how, such as metallic grey paint plates reminiscent of the luxury cars.

Guest-friendly comfort

The Gran Turismo 41 is designed to win you over, but she is also designed for guests. The purpose of everything on board is to make life easier. A substantial leap forward has been made with regards to practicality and style, in relation to the GT40. This can be seen from the new aft sun bathing area placed at bench height for easier access and creating a real lounge space. The forward sun pad has also undergone specific developments and now offers optional easily reclining backs and a retractable canopy, as well as courtesy lights.

Another hallmark of the Gran Turismo 41 is that she is good for entertaining, as can be seen from the large U-shaped cockpit where guests can comfortably converse. In addition, the outdoor galley location makes it easier for everyone to enjoy a good time together.

A key feature of the Gran Turismo 41 is the hard top and it is clearly one of Beneteau's landmark innovations now copied by many. It combines the largest opening possible to enjoy the sun and sea with protection for all onboard. In comparison with the GT 40, the Gran Turismo 41 has extra-slim uprights so that the interior is bathed in a greater amount of light. The very large sliding roof, which comes as standard, gives further access to the open air, while offering protection if the need should be felt.

The lower deck is ideal for comfortable cruising. Apart from the galley and the head, there are two private cabins, each with beds parallel to the boat's centreline, offering optimum quality of life on board. Their full-beam design combined with opening portholes make these spaces particularly comfortable and pleasant. The interior atmosphere is both modern and relaxing, using grey walnut for its elegance and light.

"In developing the Gran Turismo 41, we chose to make her a social boat open to the sea and the sun", says Mathilde Tertrain. "We hope that she lives up to passengers' expectations so that they can enjoy all the pleasures of the sea for longer. The elegant peaceful atmosphere of her interior space is a true delight, conducive to rest, in real comfort."

At one with the sea

Firmly focussed on pleasure and driving thrills, the Gran Turismo 41 meets its goals. She benefits from an Air Step® hull developed by Beneteau, key to efficiency and stability even at sustained speeds. So you will get the best from the 2 x300 hp or 2 x 380 hp Volvo stern-drive power, offering respective peak speeds of 33 and 38 knots, compared with 23 and 27 knots cruising speed.

With a centred driving station and an upright-free windshield, the driver has perfect outward vision, whatever angle they are viewing from. The driver can enjoy the backup of the optional automatic Zipwake trim, making the boat exceptionally stable as loads change. Similarly, the joystick and bow thurster provide fingertip control tab system of difficult maneuvers in limited space.

The Gran Turismo 41 marks a new milestone of expertise in express cruisers for Beneteau and the brand is really proud to share this success. The new Gran Turismo 41 will be premiered internationally in early 2021.

Provisional technical characteristics

Boat currently under certification