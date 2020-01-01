Please select your home edition
Edition
Sea Sure 2020 - LEADERBOARD

SD118: Sanlorenzo brings the asymmetry concept on semi-displacement models

by Sanlorenzo 23 Nov 01:49 PST

The SD118 is the new yacht with a length of 35.75 meters, expanding the historic line of semi-displacement models by Sanlorenzo, yachts that offer great autonomy for the most expert lovers of life on the sea.

In a perfect balance between classic, traditional lines and a contemporary interpretation, taken to new levels of elegance thanks to the essential aesthetic of the wide-body hull, SD118 is a proposal that reflects the constant innovation and research conducted by the brand over the years.

Thanks to its novel configuration, the bow outdoor living area of SD118 is organized on two connected levels, the upper deck and the forward deck, that form a very large area for relaxation in the open air to which the owner has direct access from his cabin by means of a sliding hatch concealed below the staircase connecting the two decks that guarantees a total privacy.

Sanlorenzo SD118 - photo © Sanlorenzo
Sanlorenzo SD118 - photo © Sanlorenzo

The fulcrum of the innovation of SD118, however, is the upper deck, which thanks to the intuition of Bernardo Zuccon has an asymmetrical configuration previously applied only to the SL line, which guarantees greater space, comfort, flexibility of use, and a direct view of the sea from both sides, generating total indoor-outdoor connection.

While the port side features a side deck that leads seamlessly from stern to bow, along which the bulwark at the position of the living area opens to form a terrace, the starboard side is like that of a wide-body hull. In this way, the furthest deck from the sea brings guests closer to the water, its light and colors, in both visual and emotional terms.

Sanlorenzo SD118 - photo © Sanlorenzo
Sanlorenzo SD118 - photo © Sanlorenzo

The new model also has a revised stern zone with expanded spaces and comforts with respect to the previous models in the SD line. At anchor, this zone is transformed into a swim platform of 19 sqm thanks to large lateral hatches that open to permit diving and sunbathing au bord de l'eau.

Demonstrating Sanlorenzo's ability to foresee the needs of clients and the widest range of requests, prior to the official launch, 5 units of the SD118 model have already been sold, including the version with interiors by Bernardo and Martina Zuccon that will be presented at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2021, and the version with a sophisticated, elegant and contemporary interpretation by Patricia Urquiola, who continues to collaborate with Sanlorenzo, boarding the new SD118 with her inimitable style balanced between rigor and irony, industrial design and crafts.

Main Technical Info:

  • Model: SD118
  • Overall length: 35.75 meters
  • Width: 7.9 meters
  • Draught when fully loaded: 33.9 meters
  • Fuel capacity: 32000 l
  • Water capacity: 4000 l
  • Motors: 2 X MTU 10V2000M86 - 1380 HP b) 2 X CAT ACERT C32 - 1622 HP
  • Generators: 1 X 70 KW - 1 X 55 KW
  • Maximum speed: a) 18 kn b) 19 kn
  • Economical cruising speed: 11 kn

Sanlorenzo SD118 - photo © Sanlorenzo
Sanlorenzo SD118 - photo © Sanlorenzo

Related Articles

Sanlorenzo set for Fort Lauderdale Boat Show 2020
Sanlorenzo yachts, tailored for the American market, on view in Florida Sanlorenzo, the world's leading monobrand shipyard for the production of yachts and superyachts, takes the stage from 28 October to 1 November at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show 2020. Posted on 27 Oct Sanlorenzo delivers the second 44 Alloy yacht
The aluminium 44-meter sets sail: the second of 5 units already sold Sanlorenzo channels the best of its experience, craftsmanship and innovation into the creation of Superyachts, a category that offers yachtsmen the most authentic sense of seagoing adventure, with large and variegated on-board spaces and technologies Posted on 24 Oct Sanlorenzo presents new 2020 models
SX112, 44Alloy and 62Steel bring new concepts of livability on board In a perfect combination of craftsmanship, innovation, experience and passion, Sanlorenzo continues its unstoppable climb, demonstrating once again that nautical design is a creative, lively, versatile world in ongoing evolution. Posted on 3 Oct Sanlorenzo SX112: The sea on board
Discover the new SX112 yacht with interiors by Piero Lissoni A pioneer by definition, visionary and resolute, once again Sanlorenzo aims for the horizon and beyond, shaping a new imaginary to give rise to unprecedented habitat solutions. Posted on 22 Sep Launch of the first 62Steel
Sanlorenzo continues working, full speed ahead, on new 2020 models Know-how, a focus on quality and technical prowess represent a unique combination that permits Sanlorenzo to look forward to the future, every single day, making unstoppable progress in a constant drive towards innovation Posted on 27 Jun Sanlorenzo SX112: The sea on board
Shaping a new imaginary to give rise to original habitat solutions A pioneer by definition, visionary and determined, Sanlorenzo once again looks to the horizon and beyond, shaping a new imaginary to give rise to original habitat solutions. Posted on 29 May Launch of the first 44Alloy
Sanlorenzo returns to full-pace operation, with an eye on new developments A few days from the total reopening of its facilities, Sanlorenzo launched the first 44Alloy, the new fast displacement superyacht with a length of 44.5 meters, entirely in aluminium, making its official debut this year. Posted on 23 May
Marina Exchange FOOTER 1Highfield Boats - Power - FOOTERMaritimo 2019 Footer
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat-World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy