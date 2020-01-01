Iris Innovations launches new CMAC range of on-board camera and alarm management systems

by Andrew Golden 21 Nov 05:40 PST

Iris Innovations, leader in affordable on-board camera security and situational awareness systems, announced today the launch of the industry's first, fully-integrated command and control system for boat cameras and alarms - CMAC, as well as IrisControl, a new HTML5 application to run on OneHelm™, a third-party application platform by Garmin®.

Compatible with both analogue IP and HD cameras, Iris CMAC combines all of the main elements of a full-featured security and control system into a very stylish enclosure, complete with high-end waterproof connectors and wood-effect end caps.

The system features digital video recording, alarm management, network and serial data management, and a removable, shock-proof hard drive caddy. The unit's built-in recorder is fully configurable to maximize storage time, allowing users to adjust resolution, frame rate, motion detection parameters and more; and CMAC's HDMI output delivers the best live, high-definition footage to chartplotters, TVs and dedicated monitors, as well as standard definition devices that are connected via an HDMI to composite convertor. In addition, the system can be connected to a boat's WiFi router enabling all on-board cameras to be viewed on smart phones, tablets or computers.

"The Iris CMAC system is the first fully-integrated device of its type on the market," said Carl Hitchcock, managing director, Iris Innovations. "It offers our customers a solution that is both flexible and scalable, while eliminating the need and expense of additional helm-mounted control hardware, freeing up space and saving on installation time."

Greatly enhancing CMAC capabilities and designed specifically for Garmin's OneHelm platform, the all-new IrisControl app brings operations and capabilities together in a simple, convenient control interface hosted on Garmin's award-winning range of multifunction displays (MFDs). The app allows users to upload their own deck plans and photos and configure them with icons to represent the position of cameras, alarms and preset 'hotspots' which, when selected, send cameras automatically to favorite pre-configured positions at the touch of a button.

Pan, Tilt and Zoom (PTZ) cameras are controlled primarily via a supersensitive virtual joystick or from a full-screen video window through its USB touch interface. The IrisControl app also has a dedicated control panel to manage the integrated recorder. The app is upgradable allowing easy integration of new features - the company is already working on extended alarm and drone integration, as well as AIS tracking capabilities.

"We capitalized on Garmin MFDs network architecture and OneHelm program to provide a win-win solution for customers and installers alike," continued Hitchcock. "IrisControl is an extremely powerful platform that delivers a slick, feature-rich user experience that we are confident will resonate with boaters. As we add more features, users simply update their software to increase the capability of their Iris system and stay up to date."

For more information on Iris CMAC, IrisControl and the entire Iris Innovations product line, please visit www.boat-cameras.com.