Please select your home edition
Edition
Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - LEADERBOARD

Iris Innovations launches new CMAC range of on-board camera and alarm management systems

by Andrew Golden 21 Nov 05:40 PST
Iris Innovations launches new CMAC range of on-board camera and alarm management systems © Iris Innovations

Iris Innovations, leader in affordable on-board camera security and situational awareness systems, announced today the launch of the industry's first, fully-integrated command and control system for boat cameras and alarms - CMAC, as well as IrisControl, a new HTML5 application to run on OneHelm™, a third-party application platform by Garmin®.

Compatible with both analogue IP and HD cameras, Iris CMAC combines all of the main elements of a full-featured security and control system into a very stylish enclosure, complete with high-end waterproof connectors and wood-effect end caps.

The system features digital video recording, alarm management, network and serial data management, and a removable, shock-proof hard drive caddy. The unit's built-in recorder is fully configurable to maximize storage time, allowing users to adjust resolution, frame rate, motion detection parameters and more; and CMAC's HDMI output delivers the best live, high-definition footage to chartplotters, TVs and dedicated monitors, as well as standard definition devices that are connected via an HDMI to composite convertor. In addition, the system can be connected to a boat's WiFi router enabling all on-board cameras to be viewed on smart phones, tablets or computers.

Iris CMAC - photo © Iris Innovations
Iris CMAC - photo © Iris Innovations

"The Iris CMAC system is the first fully-integrated device of its type on the market," said Carl Hitchcock, managing director, Iris Innovations. "It offers our customers a solution that is both flexible and scalable, while eliminating the need and expense of additional helm-mounted control hardware, freeing up space and saving on installation time."

Greatly enhancing CMAC capabilities and designed specifically for Garmin's OneHelm platform, the all-new IrisControl app brings operations and capabilities together in a simple, convenient control interface hosted on Garmin's award-winning range of multifunction displays (MFDs). The app allows users to upload their own deck plans and photos and configure them with icons to represent the position of cameras, alarms and preset 'hotspots' which, when selected, send cameras automatically to favorite pre-configured positions at the touch of a button.

Customization on IrisControl - photo © Iris Innovations
Customization on IrisControl - photo © Iris Innovations

Pan, Tilt and Zoom (PTZ) cameras are controlled primarily via a supersensitive virtual joystick or from a full-screen video window through its USB touch interface. The IrisControl app also has a dedicated control panel to manage the integrated recorder. The app is upgradable allowing easy integration of new features - the company is already working on extended alarm and drone integration, as well as AIS tracking capabilities.

"We capitalized on Garmin MFDs network architecture and OneHelm program to provide a win-win solution for customers and installers alike," continued Hitchcock. "IrisControl is an extremely powerful platform that delivers a slick, feature-rich user experience that we are confident will resonate with boaters. As we add more features, users simply update their software to increase the capability of their Iris system and stay up to date."

For more information on Iris CMAC, IrisControl and the entire Iris Innovations product line, please visit www.boat-cameras.com.

Virtual Joystick - photo © Iris Innovations
Virtual Joystick - photo © Iris Innovations

Related Articles

94' Enclosed Bridge S/F - Three Amigos update
Well, splash-month came... and now she's gone Due to some unforeseen Covid-related delays with one of our European partners, the launch of our largest-boat-to-date will happen just prior to delivery and with the assistance of a crane (we were launching in November to take advantage of the king tide). Posted today at 3:46 pm Heysea's Asteria 142 wins three awards
Including Gold in the 2020 Jiangmen Mayor Cup Industrial Design Competition October, Asteria 142 firstly won the bronze prize for the The 10th Guangdong Governor Cup Industrial Design Competition, and a runner up prize in the Automobile, Offshore Engineering Equipment and Watercraft Group. Posted on 1 Dec Horizon welcomes the FD102 To-Kalon to the family
Kicking off the summer season with the pop of a champagne cork Horizon kicked off the summer season with the pop of a champagne cork during the christening celebration of the brand new Horizon FD102, To-Kalon. Posted on 1 Dec Videoworks announces the Key Core Solution
Less space, less energy consumption and more safety with the new centralised rack Videoworks confirms its leading role in the integration of audio/video, entertainment, IT and domotics systems for yachting with the presentation of its new Key Core Solution. Posted on 1 Dec Construction work starts on custom yacht FB283
Laying of the keel and placing of the coin With the ancient and noble tradition of the "Coin ceremony", held in Livorno today, Benetti celebrated the laying of the keel of FB283, a 62-metre custom yacht with a steel hull and aluminium superstructure. Posted on 29 Nov Sanlorenzo presents the exhibition
The innovative digital format launched by Art Basel A pioneer in its field for its unique ability to open up to new creative languages influenced from art and design, Sanlorenzo continues its collaboration, as a Global partner, with Art Basel, the leading art fair for modern and contemporary art. Posted on 28 Nov 60 Sunreef Power first pictures revealed
Extreme comfort, seaworthiness and complete freedom for customization With her contemporary and sporty look, she follows the design guidelines of Sunreef Yachts' new Power range consisting of the 60 Sunreef Power, 70 Sunreef Power, 80 Sunreef Power and 100 Sunreef Power. Posted on 28 Nov A special three-way collaboration
New Silent-Yachts solar electric catamaran comes with Volkswagen's electric drive matrix Silent-Yachts will develop a solar electric catamaran which is powered by Volkswagen's modular electric drive matrix MEB. The vessel will be designed by the Barcelona's progressive car brand CUPRA. Posted on 28 Nov New Zeelander Z72 yacht launched
Many new exciting features make this very different Zeelander Yachts' fleet is growing. The renowned Dutch shipyard has just launched a new unit of the flagship Z72 line. The yacht has many new exciting features compared to the hull number one delivered last year. Posted on 26 Nov Back Cove 39O Official Video
The fastest and quietest Back Cove model yet The Back Cove 39O, launched in the autumn of 2020, is the fastest and quietest Back Cove model yet. Registering just 73 dBA at cruise, and achieving a top speed of 43.6 kts, this model is a dream for any cruising family. Posted on 26 Nov
Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTERHighfield Boats - Power - FOOTERMarina Exchange FOOTER 1
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat-World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy