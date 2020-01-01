Bering 92 construction progress and new images

by Bering Yachts 20 Nov 02:54 PST

The flagship of Bering Yachts' Exploration Series, the Bering 92 is progressing well and is on course for an August 2021 delivery.

Fairing of the hull has started, the internal insulation process has commenced and all equipment has been ordered with all main items due for delivery before year-end.

Furniture for the Captain's and guest staterooms is now ready and the mock-up for the remainder of the interior is completed. Furniture installation will begin in January.

Alexey Mikhailov, President and Chairman of Bering Yachts commented "We are so excited about the Bering 92. The styling is truly an eye-catcher and the 92 will be a distinctive and welcome addition to the Mediterranean superyacht fleet. The owner is following progress closely and is as excited as we are to be taking delivery in summer 2021. We are really proud that he chose Bering Yachts to be his yacht builder".

The Bering 92 bears the same solid full displacement, long-range steel/aluminium construction characteristics associated with the Bering brand yet features a sportier, contemporary exterior profile.

Interior accommodation is for ten guests and four crew with the master suite on the main deck and two doubles and two twins below. An interior theme in a similar contemporary style to the exterior aesthetic is promised.

Brief specification