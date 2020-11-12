Boating Rendezvous - Hong Kong 2020, buzzing with high yachting vibes

by Beneteau Asia Pacific 19 Nov 02:50 PST

It was a fabulous two-day event for the second edition of Boating Rendezvous took place last week, connecting an estimated number of 150 sailing enthusiasts and boat owners together in Hong Kong, China.

Only one month after the highly-successful Boating Rendezvous—Sydney, our dealer in Hong Kong, Simpson Marine pulled off this edition, Beneteau and Lagoon Asia Pacific strongly supported it.

With the sun beaming down on the busy Aberdeen Boat Club, the whole venue was buzzing with high yachting vibes; a lineup of seven models was displayed featuring Beneteau and Lagoon Catamarans, including two Oceanis sailboats, two Antares outboards, as well as three new-generation Lagoon catamarans.

"Take the helm" Workshop

Our Asia Pacific Customer Service Manager Loik Morgant hosted the workshop, patiently demonstrating to all the participants onboard the Lagoon 50 on how to maneuver the vessel to leave the berth and dock the cat, and offering useful tips on sailing the cat, to give them confidence in catamaran handling abilities.

Group picture

All the models on display had a group picture on the waters near the iconic venue on the last day. And this has become a new tradition for our Boating-Rendezvous events. The camera beautifully captured the scene that seven models cruising in a magnificent formation under the lovely sunset, with Beneteau and Lagoon flags flying high.

Thank you to everyone for being part of the Boating Rendezvous—Hong Kong. Our customers have received more personalized services. According to their feedback, they had more space onboard, more time to visit the models on display and to discuss with our brokers.

The next edition of Boating Rendezvous goes to Auckland (New Zealand), nicknamed as "City of Sails", scheduled to take place in February, 2021. And our dealers in Japan can't wait to organize the fourth edition in Yokohama, a major seaport in Japan, in May 2021. Mark your calendar, and we look forward to welcoming you all to the events to come!