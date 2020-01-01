Please select your home edition
Edition
Marina Exchange 728x90 1

Climb aboard the Jeanneau Leader 12.5

by Jeanneau America 19 Nov 06:04 PST
Jeanneau Leader 12.5 © Jeanneau America

This new 40-foot outboard has a multi-mission attitude: a do-everything layout above and a lower deck that combines clever and comfortable space for overnighting.

Powered by triple 300 Yamaha engines, it's time to climb onboard to discover everything the NEW Leader 12.5 has to offer.

Featured highlights

Entertainment Island

Jeanneau Leader 12.5 - photo © Jeanneau America
Jeanneau Leader 12.5 - photo © Jeanneau America

A full cockpit galley with room for outdoor food prep including a working countertop with an electric grill, two sinks (optional or livewell), a 13-gallon fridge, and loads of storage for kitchenware.

Standard drop down terrace

Engage a switch to reveal the electric dropdown terrace to port, increasing the entertaining space. There is also an optional removable swim ladder and lifelines for the terrace.

Jeanneau Leader 12.5 - photo © Jeanneau America
Jeanneau Leader 12.5 - photo © Jeanneau America

Related Articles

Come sail with us on the Jeanneau 54
Are you dreaming of circumnavigating around the world? Are you dreaming of circumnavigating around the world or simply sailing locally in greater comfort and style? Posted on 8 Nov Oskar and Lisa sailing home aboard Hilma
What an adventure they have had! Officially, they completed their circumnavigation this past March after crossing their own wake in the warm waters of the Caribbean off the island of St Lucia. But since Oskar and Lisa are from Sweden, they still had a long sail ahead of them to get home. Posted on 6 Sep Introducing the new Jeanneau 2021 powerboats
Four all-new Jeanneau Outboard Powerboats set for introduction In an unprecedented push to bring new and exciting products to the market, Jeanneau is announcing four all-new Jeanneau Outboard Powerboats set for introduction for the 2021 Model Year! Posted on 5 Sep North Sails Weekly Debrief
Opti Sailor Making Waves, Doublehanded Teamwork, North Kiteboarding, One Design Savings Making a name for himself in the fiercely competitive Optimist fleet is 14-year-old British sailor Santiago Sesto-Cosby. Having sailed the Optimist for an astounding 10 years, we were eager to find out about his journey and where he is heading next. Posted on 5 Sep Cruising the Med with Tom and Karen Grimmett
Upgrade to the Sun Odyssey 440 and change in cruising venues After owning their previous Jeanneau for the past 10 years, Tom and Karen Grimmett decided that it was not only time for an upgrade to the Sun Odyssey 440 but a change in cruising venues as well. Posted on 4 Sep Ken Read's experience racing the Sun Fast 3300
Join Ken live with special guests Suzy Leech and Brad Read Diving headfirst into a new style of sailing has made for an exciting and competitive summer for North Sails President Ken Read. Posted on 23 Aug North Sails Weekly Debrief
Doublehanded Debrief LIVE, #FirstSailFeeling, Benefits of Sail Recuts Join North Sails President Ken Read and special guests on Monday, August 24th as they debrief their doublehanded sailing experiences. Posted on 23 Aug Ida Lewis Distance Race overall
A triumph in trying times A total of 65 boats started the 2020 Ida Lewis Distance Race presented by Jeanneau America on Saturday, August 15 in a building northeasterly that dished out 20-22 knots of breeze throughout most of the day and into the evening and overnight. Posted on 18 Aug Ida Lewis Distance Race: Record-breaking entries
The race starts on a Saturday rather than its traditional start on Friday The race, in its 16th year, is hosted by Ida Lewis Yacht Club and starts off Fort Adams at 11 am. Because of CDC guidelines, the skippers' meeting - typically held at the Club - will be held on the water at 10:15 a.m. (broadcast on VHF Channel 79A). Posted on 11 Aug Circumnavigating the world aboard our Jeanneau 53
Have you ever dreamed of leaving everyday life behind and sailing the world? Have you ever dreamed of leaving everyday life behind and sailing the world? Well, Emory and Kim Zimmer did just that. From January 2018 until March of 2020, Emory and Kim travelled the world aboard their beloved Jeanneau 53, Someday. Posted on 11 Aug
Highfield Boats - Power - FOOTERMarina Exchange FOOTER 1Maritimo 2019 Footer
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat-World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy