Climb aboard the Jeanneau Leader 12.5
by Jeanneau America 19 Nov 06:04 PST
Jeanneau Leader 12.5 © Jeanneau America
This new 40-foot outboard has a multi-mission attitude: a do-everything layout above and a lower deck that combines clever and comfortable space for overnighting.
Powered by triple 300 Yamaha engines, it's time to climb onboard to discover everything the NEW Leader 12.5 has to offer.
Featured highlights
Entertainment Island
A full cockpit galley with room for outdoor food prep including a working countertop with an electric grill, two sinks (optional or livewell), a 13-gallon fridge, and loads of storage for kitchenware.
Standard drop down terrace
Engage a switch to reveal the electric dropdown terrace to port, increasing the entertaining space. There is also an optional removable swim ladder and lifelines for the terrace.