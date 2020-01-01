Climb aboard the Jeanneau Leader 12.5

Jeanneau Leader 12.5 © Jeanneau America Jeanneau Leader 12.5 © Jeanneau America

by Jeanneau America 19 Nov 06:04 PST

This new 40-foot outboard has a multi-mission attitude: a do-everything layout above and a lower deck that combines clever and comfortable space for overnighting.

Powered by triple 300 Yamaha engines, it's time to climb onboard to discover everything the NEW Leader 12.5 has to offer.

Featured highlights

Entertainment Island

A full cockpit galley with room for outdoor food prep including a working countertop with an electric grill, two sinks (optional or livewell), a 13-gallon fridge, and loads of storage for kitchenware.

Standard drop down terrace

Engage a switch to reveal the electric dropdown terrace to port, increasing the entertaining space. There is also an optional removable swim ladder and lifelines for the terrace.