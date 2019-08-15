Bring out your expired flares for safe, easy disposal
by Emily Rundle 19 Nov 03:43 PST
Marine flares © Emily Rundle
Boaters across NSW will again be able to dispose of their expired flares safely and easily with 46 collection points launching this month.
This year, the NSW Maritime collection program will increase from two to three stages, with mobile collections up and down the NSW coast from 20 to 30 November, 8 to 17 January next year and 1 to 18 April.
"Expired flares are classified as Class 1 explosives under the Australian Dangerous Goods Code and require authorised disposal," NSW Maritime Executive Director Mark Hutchings said.
"Flares are to be used when you're in trouble. They provide an exact location for searching aircraft or vessels and they are only to be lit when rescuers are in view," he said.
"Most flares have a use-by date of three years and they must be replaced before the expiry date, with penalties applicable for those found to be using or carrying expired flares.
"This collection program provides the boating community with an opportunity to safely dispose of their out of date flares, particularly as flare collection is not permitted at service centres, registries or maritime sites."
Mr Hutchings said flares were an important component of required safety equipment.
NSW Maritime Boating Education Officers will be available to assist boaters at some of the flare collection points, with advice on flares and other safety equipment such as lifejacket servicing and to answer any questions about boating safety rules.
NSW Maritime expired flare collections will be provided from Monday 20 November to Monday 30 November with locations listed below:
Northern Collections
|COLLECTION POINT
|DATE
|START TIME
|FINISH TIME
|Tweed Heads Kennedy Drive Boat Ramp
|Friday, 20 November 2020
|7:30
|9:00
|Fishery Creek Boat Ramp, Johnson Drive, off River Street, Ballina
|Friday, 20 November 2020
|10:30
|12:30
|Evans Head Boat Ramp, Ocean Drive, Evans Head
|Friday, 20 November 2020
|14:00
|15:30
|Spenser Street Boat Ramp, Iluka
|Saturday, 21 November 2020
|7:30
|9:00
|Yamba Road Boat Ramp, Yamba Road, Yamba
|Saturday, 21 November 2020
|10:30
|12:30
|Coffs Harbour Boat Ramp, Jordan Esplanade, Coffs Harbour
|Saturday, 21 November 2020
|15:00
|17:30
|Stuart Island Boat Ramp, Nambucca Heads, access off Riverside Drive
|Sunday, 22 November 2020
|7:30
|9:30
|Mattys Flat Boat Ramp, New Entrance Road, South West Rocks
|Sunday, 22 November 2020
|11:00
|13:00
|Westport Boat Ramp, Park Street, Port Macquarie
|Sunday, 22 November 2020
|15:00
|17:00
|Queen Elizabeth Park, River Street, off Victoria Street, Taree
|Monday, 23 November 2020
|7.30
|9.30
|Crowdy Head Boat Ramp, Crowdy Head Rd, Crowdy Head
|Monday, 23 November 2020
|11:00
|13:00
|Forster Boat Ramp, Dolphin Drive, Forster
|Monday, 23 November 2020
|14:30
|16:30
|Soldiers Point Marina Boat Ramp, Mitchell St, Soldiers Point
|Tuesday, 24 November 2020
|7:30
|10:00
|Little Beach Boat Ramp, Lighthouse Road, Little Beach
|Tuesday, 24 November 2020
|11:00
|14:00
|Stockton North Boat Ramp, Fullerton Street, Stockton
|Tuesday, 24 November 2020
|15:30
|17:30
|Carrington Boat Ramp, Pat Jordan Oval, Tully Street, Carrington
|Wednesday, 25 November 2020
|7:30
|10:30
|Blacksmiths Boat Ramp, Ungala Road, Blacksmiths
|Wednesday, 25 November 2020
|14:00
|16:30
|Norah Head Boat Ramp, Cabbage Tree Harbour, Bald Street, Norah Head
|Friday, 27 November 2020
|7:30
|9:00
|Terrigal Haven Boat Ramp, Off Terrigal Esplanade, Scenic Highway, Terrigal
|Friday, 27 November 2020
|10:30
|12:00
|Gosford Boat Ramp, Dane Drive, Gosford
|Friday, 27 November 2020
|13:00
|14:30
|Lions Park Boat Ramp, North Burge Road, Woy Woy
|Friday, 27 November 2020
|15:30
|17:00
Greater Sydney Region Collections
|COLLECTION POINT
|DATE
|START TIME
|FINISH TIME
|Bayview Boat Ramp, Pittwater Road, Bayview
|Sunday, 29 November 2020
|7:30 (Closed 12:00-12:30)
|17:00
|Wonga Road Boat Ramp, Wonga Road, Yowie Bay
|Sunday, 29 November
|7:30
|9:30
|Swallow Rock boat ramp, 20 Swallow Rock Drive, Grays Point
|Sunday, 29 November
|10:30
|12:30
|Hawkesbury Reserve Boat Ramp, Moruya Rd, Sylvania Waters
|Sunday, 29 November
|14:00
|16:00
|Transport for NSW Office 33 James Craig Road, Rozelle
|Monday, 30 November
|9:00
|11:00
|Rose Bay Boat Ramp, Lyne Park, Rose Bay
|Monday, 30 November
|12:00
|13:30
|Foreshore Road Boat Ramp, Foreshore Drive Banksmeadow
|Monday, 30 November
|15:00
|17:00
|Tench Reserve Boat Ramp, Tench Reserve, Tench Avenue, Penrith
|Monday, 30 November 2020
|7:30
|9:00
|Ermington Boat Ramp, Wharf Road, Ermington
|Monday, 30 November 2020
|10:30
|12:00
|Drummoyne Boat Ramp, Taplin Park, The Esplanade, Drummoyne
|Monday, 30 November 2020
|13:00
|14:30
|Tunks Park Boat Ramp, 194 Vernon Street, Cammeray
|Monday, 30 November 2020
|15:30
|17:30
Southern Collections
|COLLECTION POINT
|DATE
|START TIME
|FINISH TIME
|Quarantine Bay Boat Ramp, Quarantine Bay Road, Eden
|Friday, 20 November
|7:30
|9:00
|Merimbula Boat Ramp, Arthur Kaine Drive, Merimbula
|Friday, 20 November
|10:00
|11:30
|Kianinny Bay Boat Ramp, Off Kianinny Street, Tathra
|Friday, 20 November
|12:30
|14:00
|Bermagui Harbour Boat Ramp, Off Lamont Street, Bermagui
|Friday, 20 November
|15:30
|17:30
|Apex Park Boat Ramp, Centenary Drive, Narooma
|Saturday, 21 November 2020
|7:30
|8:30
|Preddys Wharf Boat Ramp, Preddys Wharf Road, Moruya
|Saturday, 21 November 2020
|10:00
|11:30
|Hanging Rock Boat Ramp, Hanging Rock Place, Batemans Bay
|Saturday, 21 November 2020
|13:00
|14:30
|Next to Marine Rescue NSW Base, Off Wason Street, Ulladulla
|Saturday, 21 November 2020
|16:00
|17:30
|Sussex Inlet Lions Park, Lakehaven Drive, Sussex Inlet
|Sunday, 22 November 2020
|7:30
|9:00
|Wollamia Boat Ramp, Frank Lewis Way, Woollamia
|Sunday, 22 November 2020
|10:30
|12:00
|Greys Beach Boat Ramp, Fairway Drive, Nowra
|Sunday, 22 November
|13:00
|14:30
|Kiama Harbour Boat Ramp, Off Blowhole Point Road, Kiama
|Sunday, 22 November
|16:15
|17:30
|Port Kembla Boat Ramp, Foreshore Drive (outer harbour), Port Kembla
|Saturday, 28 November 2020
|12:00
|13:30
|Bellambi Boat Ramp, Robert Cram Drive, Bellambi
|Saturday, 28 November 2020
|14:30
|16:30
For more information on the expired flares program or to look up a location near you, visit www.rms.nsw.gov.au/maritime/safety-rules/safety-equipment/flare-disposal.html