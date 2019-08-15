Please select your home edition
Bring out your expired flares for safe, easy disposal

by Emily Rundle 19 Nov 03:43 PST
Marine flares © Emily Rundle

Boaters across NSW will again be able to dispose of their expired flares safely and easily with 46 collection points launching this month.

This year, the NSW Maritime collection program will increase from two to three stages, with mobile collections up and down the NSW coast from 20 to 30 November, 8 to 17 January next year and 1 to 18 April.

"Expired flares are classified as Class 1 explosives under the Australian Dangerous Goods Code and require authorised disposal," NSW Maritime Executive Director Mark Hutchings said.

"Flares are to be used when you're in trouble. They provide an exact location for searching aircraft or vessels and they are only to be lit when rescuers are in view," he said.

"Most flares have a use-by date of three years and they must be replaced before the expiry date, with penalties applicable for those found to be using or carrying expired flares.

"This collection program provides the boating community with an opportunity to safely dispose of their out of date flares, particularly as flare collection is not permitted at service centres, registries or maritime sites."

Mr Hutchings said flares were an important component of required safety equipment.

NSW Maritime Boating Education Officers will be available to assist boaters at some of the flare collection points, with advice on flares and other safety equipment such as lifejacket servicing and to answer any questions about boating safety rules.

NSW Maritime expired flare collections will be provided from Monday 20 November to Monday 30 November with locations listed below:  

Northern Collections

COLLECTION POINT DATE START TIME FINISH TIME
Tweed Heads   Kennedy Drive Boat Ramp Friday, 20 November 2020 7:30 9:00
Fishery Creek Boat Ramp, Johnson Drive, off River Street, Ballina Friday, 20 November 2020 10:30 12:30
Evans Head Boat Ramp, Ocean Drive, Evans Head Friday, 20 November 2020 14:00 15:30
Spenser Street Boat Ramp, Iluka Saturday, 21 November 2020 7:30 9:00
Yamba Road Boat Ramp, Yamba Road, Yamba Saturday, 21 November 2020 10:30 12:30
Coffs Harbour Boat Ramp, Jordan Esplanade, Coffs Harbour Saturday, 21 November 2020 15:00 17:30
Stuart Island Boat Ramp, Nambucca Heads, access off Riverside Drive Sunday, 22 November 2020 7:30 9:30
Mattys Flat Boat Ramp, New Entrance Road, South West Rocks Sunday, 22 November 2020 11:00 13:00
Westport Boat Ramp, Park Street, Port Macquarie Sunday, 22 November 2020 15:00 17:00
Queen Elizabeth Park, River Street, off Victoria Street, Taree Monday, 23 November 2020 7.30 9.30
Crowdy Head Boat Ramp, Crowdy Head Rd, Crowdy Head Monday, 23 November 2020 11:00 13:00
Forster Boat Ramp, Dolphin Drive, Forster Monday, 23 November 2020 14:30 16:30
Soldiers Point Marina Boat Ramp, Mitchell St, Soldiers Point Tuesday, 24 November 2020 7:30 10:00
Little Beach Boat Ramp, Lighthouse Road, Little Beach Tuesday, 24 November 2020 11:00 14:00
Stockton North Boat Ramp, Fullerton Street, Stockton Tuesday, 24 November 2020 15:30 17:30
Carrington Boat Ramp, Pat Jordan Oval, Tully Street, Carrington Wednesday, 25 November 2020 7:30 10:30
Blacksmiths Boat Ramp, Ungala Road,  Blacksmiths Wednesday, 25 November 2020 14:00 16:30
Norah Head Boat Ramp, Cabbage Tree Harbour, Bald Street, Norah Head Friday, 27 November 2020 7:30 9:00
Terrigal Haven Boat Ramp, Off Terrigal Esplanade, Scenic Highway, Terrigal Friday, 27 November 2020 10:30 12:00
Gosford Boat Ramp, Dane Drive, Gosford Friday, 27 November 2020 13:00 14:30
Lions Park Boat Ramp, North Burge Road, Woy Woy Friday, 27 November 2020 15:30 17:00

Greater Sydney Region Collections

COLLECTION POINT DATE START TIME FINISH TIME
Bayview Boat Ramp, Pittwater Road, Bayview Sunday, 29 November 2020 7:30 (Closed 12:00-12:30) 17:00
Wonga Road Boat Ramp, Wonga Road, Yowie Bay Sunday, 29 November 7:30 9:30
Swallow Rock boat ramp, 20 Swallow Rock Drive, Grays Point Sunday, 29 November 10:30 12:30
Hawkesbury Reserve Boat Ramp, Moruya Rd, Sylvania Waters Sunday, 29 November 14:00 16:00
Transport for NSW Office 33 James Craig Road, Rozelle Monday, 30 November 9:00 11:00
Rose Bay Boat Ramp, Lyne Park, Rose Bay Monday, 30 November 12:00 13:30
Foreshore Road Boat Ramp, Foreshore Drive Banksmeadow Monday, 30 November 15:00 17:00
Tench Reserve Boat Ramp, Tench Reserve, Tench Avenue, Penrith Monday, 30 November 2020 7:30 9:00
Ermington Boat Ramp, Wharf Road, Ermington Monday, 30 November 2020 10:30 12:00
Drummoyne Boat Ramp, Taplin Park, The Esplanade, Drummoyne Monday, 30 November 2020 13:00 14:30
Tunks Park Boat Ramp, 194 Vernon Street, Cammeray Monday, 30 November 2020 15:30 17:30

Southern Collections

COLLECTION POINT DATE START TIME FINISH TIME
Quarantine Bay Boat Ramp, Quarantine Bay Road, Eden Friday, 20 November 7:30 9:00
Merimbula Boat Ramp, Arthur Kaine Drive, Merimbula Friday, 20 November 10:00 11:30
Kianinny Bay Boat Ramp, Off Kianinny Street, Tathra Friday, 20 November 12:30 14:00
Bermagui Harbour Boat Ramp, Off Lamont Street, Bermagui Friday, 20 November 15:30 17:30
Apex Park Boat Ramp, Centenary Drive, Narooma Saturday, 21 November 2020 7:30 8:30
Preddys Wharf Boat Ramp, Preddys Wharf Road, Moruya Saturday, 21 November 2020 10:00 11:30
Hanging Rock Boat Ramp, Hanging Rock Place, Batemans Bay Saturday, 21 November 2020 13:00 14:30
Next to Marine Rescue NSW Base, Off Wason Street, Ulladulla Saturday, 21 November 2020 16:00 17:30
Sussex Inlet Lions Park, Lakehaven Drive, Sussex Inlet Sunday, 22 November 2020 7:30 9:00
Wollamia Boat Ramp, Frank Lewis Way, Woollamia Sunday, 22 November 2020 10:30 12:00
Greys Beach Boat Ramp, Fairway Drive, Nowra Sunday, 22 November 13:00 14:30
Kiama Harbour Boat Ramp, Off Blowhole Point Road, Kiama Sunday, 22 November 16:15 17:30
Port Kembla Boat Ramp, Foreshore Drive (outer harbour), Port Kembla Saturday, 28 November 2020 12:00 13:30
Bellambi Boat Ramp, Robert Cram Drive, Bellambi Saturday, 28 November 2020 14:30 16:30

For more information on the expired flares program or to look up a location near you, visit www.rms.nsw.gov.au/maritime/safety-rules/safety-equipment/flare-disposal.html

