Wollongong Harbour master plan released

by Penny Robins 19 Nov 01:29 PST

Transport for NSW has today released the plan to guide the vision and future investment for Wollongong Harbour, which includes strengthening the links between the city centre and the waterfront.

The Wollongong Harbour Master Plan represents the culmination of consultation and investigation that has been carried out since 2017.

"It sets out a vision - based on community feedback - that will guide the future of the space. Wollongong Harbour is the active working heart of the city which combines maritime, tourism and recreation uses," NSW Maritime Executive Director Mark Hutchings said.

"The area is a popular recreation spot for fishing and non-motorised craft such as kayaks, paddleboards and sailing boats. Charter boat facilities use the Belmore Basin as a base, but there are very few facilities for tourists at the harbour.

"The Wollongong city centre is set back from the foreshore and physical links between the two are not strong or obvious - the harbour adjoins the city centre but is somewhat separated and disconnected from it.

"There are no clear routes to get to the harbour and foreshore from the city and other areas, and wayfinding for the casual visitor can be difficult. While Cliff Road provides a clear path along the coast, the connection between the harbour and the town centre is not obvious.

"This document will guide future investment in the harbour, such as the allocation of the $205 million maritime stimulus package announced by the NSW Government earlier this month."

Mr Hutchings said Transport for NSW, and previously Crown Lands NSW, developed the harbour plan in consultation with council and stakeholders to provide activation and economic opportunities consistent with its geographic and historic use and purpose.

By 2036, the population of the Illawarra/ Shoalhaven region is forecast to grow to 463,150 - an increase of 60,400 from 2016.

"The harbour will continue to play a role in the economic and cultural life of the city as a working harbour and as a tourism and recreation hub for the city," he said.

View a copy of the plan here.