Stunning success for Multihull Solutions at Sanctuary Cove Boating Festival

by Kate Elkington 18 Nov 21:45 PST
The ILIAD 50 was one of the many models in huge demand for Multihull Solutions at the recent Sanctuary Cove Boating Festival. © Kate Elkington

The recent Sanctuary Cove Boating Festival was a major success for Multihull Solutions resulting in record sales for the company.

The show, one of the only Asia Pacific boat shows held this year due to Covid-19 cancellations across the industry, saw a constant stream of genuine buyers at the Multihull Solutions stand.

Interest was particularly strong in the Fountaine Pajot and ILIAD Catamarans brands, and the ILIAD 50 power catamaran on display hosted hundreds of inspections during the event.

At the close of the three-day show, Multihull Solutions had taken almost AUD$12.5 million in orders and conditional contracts pending sea trials across its range of sail and power multihulls.

ILIAD Catamarans continues to make a huge impact on power cat enthusiasts with their exceptional range, fuel economy, build quality and value for money. During the boat show, two ILIAD 50s went under contract, as well as an order taken on the new ILIAD 60, which is due for release in early 2021.

Multihull Solutions managing director Mark Elkington said the adapted-format boat show had surpassed all expectations and resulted in being one of the most successful in history for the company.

"We certainly didn't anticipate the astonishing number of visitors or their readiness to place orders across our range of sail and power boats," Mark said.

"It's an extremely positive sign for the industry that boat sales are at their strongest levels despite the impact of the pandemic," he said.

"The show is also another satisfying endorsement for ILIAD Catamarans, and we are more excited than ever about the future of this revolutionary new brand."

Further information can be obtained by contacting Multihull Solutions on tollfree (within Australia) 1800 855 338 or +61 (0)7 5452 5164, emailing or visiting www.multihullsolutions.com.au.

