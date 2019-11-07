Please select your home edition
Let Fairline Yachts entertain you with the launch of its Spotify channel

by Fairline Yachts 18 Nov 01:39 PST
To connect with its audience on a new level, luxury British boat builder, Fairline Yachts, launches "F//LINE 33 Presents" - its new channel on Spotify, with a series of curated atmospheric playlists providing the perfect soundtrack both on and off the water.

The first collection, F//LINE 33 Presents Volume One, which is powered by Fusion Entertainment, features five distinctive playlists. Whether it's a lazy afternoon, an intimate evening or a party vibe, there is something for all F//LINE fans around the globe, including specially curated Miami and Balearics playlists reflecting the spirit of these stunning yachting destinations.

The playlists have each been carefully crafted to set the right mood, whatever your plans. Curated by Dusseldorf based DJ Thomas Ullrich, the collections range from chilled background sounds to after dark beats to really get the party started. Each playlist is inspired by the personality of Fairline's award-winning dayboat, the F//LINE 33.

Miles Moorhouse, Head of Marketing at Fairline Yachts, comments, "Music connects people universally and can remind us of the best days of our lives. We wanted our new Spotify channel to invoke the lifestyle of our stunning dayboat and share the unique personality of the F//LINE 33 through our carefully curated playlists. We hope they are enjoyed as the backdrop to many adventures, both on and off the water."

For further information about Fairline, please visit: www.f-line.com.

