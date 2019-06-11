Raymarine at the helm of innovative new boat introductions from Princess, Prestige and Spirit Yachts

Three Axiom XL 16-inch MFDs on the Prestige X70 © Jean-Francois Romero

17 Nov 21:30 PST

FLIR Systems' Raymarine brand electronics have been selected by premium yacht builders Princess Yachts, PRESTIGE, and Spirit Yachts for inclusion on their 2020 new model launches.

Raymarine products have long been the preferred choice for leading luxury yacht manufacturers thanks to their ease-of-use, rugged design, and reliability. These new yachts will utilize products from across the Raymarine product line including its best-in-class sensors and intelligent navigation systems.

The recently introduced Princess Yachts X95, X-Class super flybridge yacht combines luxury and aesthetic elegance with Raymarine's Axiom XL multifunction navigation displays (MFD). Designed for premium yachts, Axiom XL glass bridge displays are the flagship of the Axiom family, delivering superior performance and the elegant simplicity of Raymarine's LightHouse three operating system. Three 19-inch Axiom XL displays form the nexus of the X95's navigation system, putting chartplotting, radar, 3D sonar, autopilot, instrumentation, and engine data displays at the captain's fingertips.

The X95's Axiom XL navigation system is further enhanced with Raymarine IP based CCTV cameras for monitoring engine rooms and blind spots. A FLIR M625CS thermal imaging camera provides safer nighttime navigation and Raymarine ClearCruise augmented reality delivers enhanced situational awareness, overlaying pertinent navigation data on both HD video and thermal imagery. Raymarine Axiom XL systems are standard equipment on Princess Yachts in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia along with a full range of Raymarine sensors and peripherals.

The breadth of such installations indicates the strength of Raymarine's long-term association with Princess Yachts. "Over the years we have established a collaborative relationship with the team at Raymarine and we consult on a regular basis when looking at new innovations for our product line," says Nick Smith, Head of Product Planning at Princess Yachts. "The service they offer us supports both our manufacturing operations and our dealer network has always been a key advantage of working with Raymarine."

Spirit Yachts, meanwhile, prides itself on the scrupulous, exacting, and bespoke approach it applies to each vessel it produces. The company's sloop-rigged, eco-friendly Spirit 111 sailing superyacht and fuel-efficient P70 motor yacht have both just been delivered to their respective customers with a full complement of Raymarine products on board. As with Princess, Spirit routinely equips its yachts with a range of Raymarine Axiom MFDs, i70 instruments, Evolution autopilots, and p70 SmartPilot control heads, lightweight and energy-efficient Quantum CHIRP radar systems, FLIR M300 and M400 thermal imaging cameras, and CAM220 IP cameras.

"It is an honour to see Raymarine products integrated into the modern, classic designs of Spirit Yachts," said Gregoire Outters, General Manager of FLIR Systems' Raymarine brand. "We are confident the performance and reliability of Raymarine align with Spirit's beautiful craftsmanship and attention to detail they put into every yacht they build."

Finally, the new PRESTIGE X70, a vessel created in the spirit of a superyacht, has been launched with a comprehensive suite of Raymarine electronics. Three Axiom XL 16-inch MFDs provide navigation at the X70 main helm, while two Axiom XL 19-inch MFDs deliver a commanding view at the flybridge helm station. The entire system is networked and provides X70 customers with simple touch-screen access to chartplotting, radar, sonar, and autopilot controls.

X70 owners can also upgrade to Raymarine Magnum high-performance radars, RVX1000 3D sonar, and ClearCruise augmented reality. The X70 will be one of the first PRESTIGE Yachts to offer Raymarine's DockSense® Alert assisted docking technology. Using FLIR machine vision camera technology, DockSense Alert provides smart audible and visible alerts to inform the captain when an object is close to the vessel, greatly simplifying the entire docking experience.

"The presence of Raymarine at the helm of the PRESTIGE X70, Spirit Yachts, and the Princess X95 is a testament to our standing in the premium yacht market," added Outters. "Customers investing in luxury vessels demand technologies and products that deliver on the promise of ease-of-use, reliability, and innovative design. Raymarine products on these best-in-class yachts reaffirms our commitment to leading in premium navigation solutions."