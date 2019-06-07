ZF's Marine Technology: From Australia to the world

by ZF Services Australia 16 Nov 23:21 PST

The versatility of ZF's range of Marine Propulsion Systems have come to the forefront with Steber International, with the New South Wales manufacturer recently employing ZF products in widely differing applications.

With leading technology available for pleasure crafts and yachts, as well as commercial and fast crafts, ZF's Marine range features transmissions, propellers, thrusters, steering systems and electronic control systems.

The Investigator II, a 61 foot long fisheries training research vessel was especially developed for the Mauritius Government by Steber International, from the acquired former New Westcoaster hull mould.

Powering the boat is a lone 368kW engine, which is mated to a ZF 325-1 transmission, with a 2.957:1 ratio.

The gearbox features a hydraulic power take off and clutch arrangement that is operated from the outside helm, which in combination with a 200 litre hydraulic oil reservoir, powers multiple hauling systems on the craft, including drumlines and reels.

Steber International has also recently sea trialled another project, the company's first electric hybrid boat, which has been developed in association with Ampcontrol and the Newcastle University, with funding support from the Federal Government Department of Industry, Innovation and Science.

The 22 foot fibreglass hull currently features only an electric motor, which is paired with a ZF 15 M transmission, the smallest design in the ZF Marine range.

"We obtained 40km/h with one person on board with all electric power," said Alan Steber, General Manager Steber International.

"With seven persons on board we managed a top speed of 38km/h, just from batteries."

The next stage in the project will see the electric motor joined by a diesel power plant.

Further information on the entire ZF Marine offering can be found at - aftermarket.zf.com/go/en/aftermarket-portal/marine