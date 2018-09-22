Tide Guide and Angler's Almanac 2021

Two of the best resources for boaties, fisherfolk, four-wheel-drivers, beachside caravanners and campers, along with other outdoor recreationalists – Tide Guide and Angler's Almanac. © John Daffy Two of the best resources for boaties, fisherfolk, four-wheel-drivers, beachside caravanners and campers, along with other outdoor recreationalists – Tide Guide and Angler's Almanac. © John Daffy

by John Daffy 16 Nov 01:03 PST

The leading pocketbooks for boaties and fisherfolk on Australia's eastern coastline - Tide Guide and Angler's Almanac, have been improved for 2021 and are now in retail outlets.

The Angler's Almanac which provides a ready reckoner for the best days and times to go fishing times according to lunar and solar cycles, now also features a new section on the best months to target selected species, as well as a guide to the latest seasonal fish closures.

It also has new colour plates to assist fisherfolk identify their catch, show which species are protected and others which are known carriers of the debilitating ciguatera toxin.

Angler's Almanac also has sections on the transition southwards, of traditionally northern fish species as well as the booklet's usual diagrammatic guides to tying the best fishing knots.

But it's the Angler's Almanac's super-fast summation of moon phases extrapolated into the times you are most likely to catch a fish (providing the weather plays ball), which remains its winning feature.

Its companion publication, Tide Guide is a must for recreational fisherfolk and four-wheel-drivers as well as boaties looking to dodge sandbanks.

Since 1991, both have been informing people of the most likely times to catch a fish, the best times to safely travel along sandy and rock-laden surf beaches, the best times to cross a coastal bar in a boat, as well as other helpful information and tips such as how to fling a cast net properly.

They are ideal Christmas stocking stuffers and are available through tackle and outdoor equipment stores, select marine dealerships, convenience and related stores in river and seaside locations generally located along the east coast of Australia from Bundaberg to Mallacoota-Eden on the NSW-Victorian border.

The 2021 editions of the Tide Guide and Angler's Almanac publications cover a 14-month period until December 2021.

The prices of the pocketbooks remain unchanged for 2021 at $8.25.

The author of the books, Mr Peter Layton said despite inducements from elsewhere, he once again has continued to print both publications in Australia.

"That's a 30-year tradition of backing local printers and local jobs which seems very appropriate for publications aiming to help local fishers and boaties."

"Once again we've unravelled the complexities into easy-to-understand guides. We've produced the books in a form that enables instant reference to the best dates and times for fishing and have packaged them in a convenient format so they can be kept in a car glovebox, a boat, a tackle bag or your pocket."