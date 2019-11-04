Ensign Update: News, Info & Top Picks

Welcome to our update with our latest top picks and luxurious new boats which are ready and waiting for your next adventure.



Summer is on the way, and just in time as we celebrate the easing of restrictions in Victoria! With the announcement of borders opening up at the end of the month we are seeing an increase in enquiry already. We've sold $millions worth of boats in the last month, with more than $2m last week alone! Now is a good time to sell! Likely better than it will be for years to come if market predictions prove true. Lower than normal supply is currently achieving much better than forecast results. Get in contact if you like to discuss your options. Enjoy our top pics and update below, and as always, our dedicated team are here to help!

BERING 145 The Bering 145, a 45-meter superyacht, is the new flagship of the Bering Yachts fleet. This transoceanic model, which combines elegance, speed, and the latest technology, will be ready for delivery in two years. Check out the video here:

Vida 33 The all new Bavaria Vida 33 is a bold new direction from Bavaria Yachts. This is the first time the German leader in production boats had made an outboard driven day boat. It is based on the Neo from Greenline. Bavaria bought the design from the strained polish builder earlier this year. The layout boasts excellent on water leisure space. Best in class for entertaining! The Vida is a luxury day boat like a Chris Craft combined with a RIB or Bowrider. Offering some of the best features of all three. All with a luxury private head and sleeping space. Click for the latest Vida news C38 The C 38 is the latest release in the C Line from Bavaria. It delivers greater value and alot more volume than its dimensions suggest. The beam headroom and power to weight ratio is fantastic. The conventional optional 6 winch geometry offers versatility for either the short handed coastal cruiser or social racing enthusiast. Available in 2/3 cabin or single/double head configurations. Ensign Yachts has one pre-ordered and on it's way to Australia, ready to purchase! Click for more info

Congratulations to the lucky owners of this magnificent motor yacht

Vida 33 HT Congratulations to our lucky customers who just bought this wonderful new Bavaria Vida 33 HT. Part of Ensign Yachts' new Share Boating Programme. The Bavaria Yachts development team took their time designing the Vida 33 cockpit, creating the perfect layout for friends and family to have a great day on the water! This is the perfect day boat for Sydney harbour, the Broadwater, Port Phillip Bay or the South Australian waterways. Bavaria Yachts are proudly brought to you by Ensign Yachts. Click Here For The Official Video

Join us at the Virtual Boat Show! The #1 Virtual Boat Show that brings yacht and boat enthusiasts, shipbuilders and industry stakeholders together in one technologically advanced and incredibly informative event!

When? Saturday and Sunday November 21 and 22, 2020 Where? The event is completely online and easy to use from the comfort of your home! Why? This is a live, highly interactive show, that will give you a similar look and feel to a physical event, but from the comfort and safety of your own home! You will be able to pre-select your faviourit boats and prices to ensure you get all the information you need.I ts easy to navigate and the best part? No Crowds! We're making it easier than ever to enjoy and attend this incredible online event!

Ensign's international reach

Based overseas and looking at buying a boat in Australia or vica versa?

At Ensign Yachts we offer a total-service approach both locally and internationally. We support customers overseas buying yachts in Australia or customers in Australia buying yachts overseas. Our brokers are exceptionally skilled at guiding you though the complex process of buying and transporting your new vessel. We love getting feedback to hear how our customers find the experience. See below our happy customers feedback on broker Ron Jacobs recent sale:

"I would have never undertaken this complicated transaction if it werent for Rons knowledge about the boat and the process to successfully transport St. Jude to the States. Pleased to say the team he assembled to complete this transaction were great and the boat is scheduled to be loaded on the ship tomorrow, to arrive in Baltimore in early December. The entire Ensign Yachts team came together to demonstrate confidence that it was OK to buy this wonderful boat, basically sight unseen. I doubt I will do this again as I got a great boat and lots of plans for the next 5 10 years. However, I highly recommend the entire Ensign team to anyone who wants to tap into the wonderful Australian sailing inventory. Ron knew the boat and how to complete the entire process and I am the lucky one awaiting this truly wonderful boat to arrive. Christmas comes early on the Chesapeake Bay for me this year. Bravo Zulu to Ron and his team at Ensign Yachts".

Due to challenging Covid travel restrictions the Ensign network's value is more apparent than ever. Having trusted colleagues on the ground all around the country in key centers is allowing us to service the demands of the domestic, interstate and international markets better and give both buyer and seller the confidence to progress.

Recent interstate, international and virtual sales are testament to the team's commitment to move with the times and provide transparent and professional service. Although an uncertain period lies ahead, the entire Ensign Yachts team is here to help you navigate the conditions! - Andy Howden, MD and Head of Sales

