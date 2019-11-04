Please select your home edition
Ensign Update: News, Info & Top Picks

by Ensign Yachts 14 Nov 23:12 PST
Ensign Update © Ensign Yacht Group

 

Welcome to our update with our latest top picks and luxurious new boats which are ready and waiting for your next adventure.

Summer is on the way, and just in time as we celebrate the easing of restrictions in Victoria! With the announcement of borders opening up at the end of the month we are seeing an increase in enquiry already.  We've sold $millions worth of boats in the last month, with more than $2m last week alone!
 
Now is a good time to sell! Likely better than it will be for years to come if market predictions prove true. Lower than normal supply is currently achieving much better than forecast results. Get in contact if you like to discuss your options.
 
Enjoy our top pics and update below, and as always, our dedicated team are here to help!
 
Happy boating!
The Ensign Yachts Team
 
 

Featured New Models
 
BERING 145
The Bering 145, a 45-meter superyacht, is the new flagship of the Bering Yachts fleet. This transoceanic model, which combines elegance, speed, and the latest technology, will be ready for delivery in two years.  Check out the video here:
 

 

 
Vida 33
 
The all new Bavaria Vida 33 is a bold new direction from Bavaria Yachts. This is the first time the German leader in production boats had made an outboard driven day boat. It is based on the Neo from Greenline. Bavaria bought the design from the strained polish builder earlier this year. The layout boasts excellent on water leisure space. Best in class for entertaining! The Vida is a luxury day boat like a Chris Craft combined with a RIB or Bowrider. Offering some of the best features of all three. All with a luxury private head and sleeping space.
 
Click for the latest Vida news

 
C38
 
The C 38 is the latest release in the C Line from Bavaria. It delivers greater value and alot more volume than its dimensions suggest. The beam headroom and power to weight ratio is fantastic. The conventional optional 6 winch geometry offers versatility for either the short handed coastal cruiser or social racing enthusiast. Available in 2/3 cabin or single/double head configurations.

 

Ensign Yachts has one pre-ordered and on it's way to Australia, ready to purchase!

 
 
Click for more info

 

Congratulations to the lucky owners of this magnificent motor yacht 
 

 
Vida 33 HT
 
Congratulations to our lucky customers who just bought this wonderful new Bavaria Vida 33 HT.  Part of Ensign Yachts' new Share Boating Programme.  

 

The Bavaria Yachts development team took their time designing the Vida 33 cockpit, creating the perfect layout for friends and family to have a great day on the water!  

 

This is the perfect day boat for Sydney harbour, the Broadwater, Port Phillip Bay or the South Australian waterways.

 

Bavaria Yachts are proudly brought to you by Ensign Yachts.
 
Click Here For The Official Video 

 

Top Picks of our pre-loved Yachts

 

Sunseeker Predator 72

 
AU $ 1,100,000
This 72 Predator has a on water presents that makes you take note, one of the most popular models ever ...
Ref No: EPM 786
 
More Info
 
Bavaria Cruiser 51

 
AU $ 610,000
Bavaria 51 Cruiser Yacht. Are you looking for a big volume production yacht, prepared for blue water ...
Ref No: ESC 454
 
More Info
 

Beneteau Oceanis 43

 
AU $ 239,000
BENETEAU OCEANIS 43 2008 MODEL $239,000. This very popular Beneteau Oceanis 43 model is fully equipped to ...
Ref No: ESC 460
 
More Info
 
Beneteau Oceanis 38

 
AU $ 250,000
Combining strong sailing performance & a roomy cockpit the Beneteau Oceanis 38 is a fantastic choice. ...
Ref No: ESC 459
 
More Info
 

Beneteau First 45

 
AU $ 312,000
Beneteau First 45 Racing edition - Dreki Sunnan (previous known as Victoire). "Dreki Sunnan" is ...
Ref No: ESC 461
 
More Info
 
Bavaria Vision 46

 
AU $ 325,000
The Bavaria Vision 46 was designed for the cruising couple who want to spend longer periods of time away and ...
Ref No: ESC 457
 
More Info
 

Bavaria Sport 29

 
AU $ 139,000
AS NEW Bavaria SPORT 29 - THE SPORTY CRUISER FOR FAMILY AND FRIENDS. Launched in 2013, this beautifully ...
Ref No: EPM 781
 
More Info
 
Bavaria Sport 330 HT

 
AU $ 315,000
2016 Bavaria S330 HT. This Bavaria is a beautiful example of the S330 HT and she has just been detailed ...

 
Ref No: EPM 779
 
More Info
 

Bavaria S33 HT

 
AU $ 330,000
2017 Bavaria S33 HT. Rare 33 sport boat with Hard Top and very highly optioned. Be quick, won't last ...
Ref No: EPM 778
 
More Info
 
Bavaria E40 Sedan

 
AU $ 495,000
- Bavaria E40 Diesel Gentlmans Cruiser - Twin Cabin - Twin Head - 360 degree views from central helm ...
Ref No: EPM 746
 
More Info
 

Riviera 4000 Offshore

 
AU $ 375,000
Want a sport boat that ticks all the boxes? - Diesel - Shaft drive - Hard top - Hydraulic swim ...
Ref No: EPM 785
 
More Info
 
Riviera 51 Open Flybridge

 
AU $ 645,000
The perfect blend of style, functionality & size. "Longshot" is the right boat to full fill your cruising ambitions...
Ref No: EPM 768
 
More Info
 

Sparkman & Stephens 51

 
AU $ 265,000
S&S 51 PILOTHOUSE $275,000. A true blue water passage maker ready for her next owner and adventure. ...
Ref No: ESC 448
 
More Info
 
Bavaria C45

 
AU $ 549,000
This current model C45 offers the combination of luxury and performance like no other vessel Bavaria has ever ...
Ref No: ESC 369
 
More Info
 

 

Missed out on SIBS, Cannes Boatshow etc?
Join us at the Virtual Boat Show!
 
The #1 Virtual Boat Show that brings yacht and boat enthusiasts, shipbuilders and industry stakeholders together in one technologically advanced and incredibly informative event! 
 
When? Saturday and Sunday November 21 and 22, 2020
 
Where? The event is completely online and easy to use from the comfort of your home!
 
Why? This is a live, highly interactive show, that will give you a similar look and feel to a physical event, but from the comfort and safety of your own home! You will be able to pre-select your faviourit boats and prices to ensure you get all the information you need.Its easy to navigate and the best part? No Crowds!
 
We're making it easier than ever to enjoy and attend this incredible online event!
 
 
Ensign's international reach
 

 
Based overseas and looking at buying a boat in Australia or vica versa?
 

At Ensign Yachts we offer a total-service approach both locally and internationally. We support customers overseas buying yachts in Australia or customers in Australia buying yachts overseas.  Our brokers are exceptionally skilled at guiding you though the complex process of buying and transporting your new vessel.
 
We love getting feedback to hear how our customers find the experience. See below our happy customers feedback on broker Ron Jacobs recent sale:

"I would have never undertaken this complicated transaction if it werent for Rons knowledge about the boat and the process to successfully transport St. Jude to the States. Pleased to say the team he assembled to complete this transaction were great and the boat is scheduled to be loaded on the ship tomorrow, to arrive in Baltimore in early December. The entire Ensign Yachts team came together to demonstrate confidence that it was OK to buy this wonderful boat, basically sight unseen. I doubt I will do this again as I got a great boat and lots of plans for the next 5 10 years. However, I highly recommend the entire Ensign team to anyone who wants to tap into the wonderful Australian sailing inventory. Ron knew the boat and how to complete the entire process and I am the lucky one awaiting this truly wonderful boat to arrive. Christmas comes early on the Chesapeake Bay for me this year. Bravo Zulu to Ron and his team at Ensign Yachts".
 
 
____________________________________________________________________________
 

Due to challenging Covid travel restrictions the Ensign network's value is more apparent than ever. Having trusted colleagues on the ground all around the country in key centers is allowing us to service the demands of the domestic, interstate and international markets better and give both buyer and seller the confidence to progress.
 
Recent interstate, international and virtual sales are testament to the team's commitment to move with the times and provide transparent and professional service.
 
Although an uncertain period lies ahead, the entire Ensign Yachts team is here to help you navigate the conditions!
 
- Andy Howden, MD and Head of Sales
 
 
____________________________________________________________________________
 
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
 
 
