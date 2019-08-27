Live your best on board yachting life with ENATA's Foiler

by Foiler 13 Nov 23:56 PST

When it comes to ENATA's unique flying yacht, you already know it will effortlessly take care of your speed and stability requirements, but what about your luxury lifestyle needs on board?

Say hello to FOILER's three intuitive layouts that are packed with premium features to enhance every moment spent on board.

Thanks to the smart modular platform design, each layout offers the same technical capabilities you would expect from ENATA's cutting-edge technology and engineering, as well as a host of practical features, but with a distinct design style that is suited to the kind of on-water experience you are searching for. Think great storage capacity, retractable tables, a WC below the deck and an on board fridge. And then, of course, there is always the option to go all-out on a fully custom yacht that checks every box on your personal dream wish list.

Venturi - For when you crave adventure and fun

Kick back and relax on the Venturi's two solarium areas for ultimate leisure. When the large table is lowered and covered with a cushion, the seating and lounging space is expanded to allow far more space to sit or lie down. Which allows you to soak up the views in sedate splendor while your FOILER cruises through scenic, ever-changing seascapes.

Royale - For when you want to travel in style

Available in Open and Cabin models, the Royale layout features a wide range of comfortable seating and ample storage for luggage and more. The Royale Open has three large benches with retractable tables, as well as rear-facing seating and the two bow seats for a front row view of the action. The Royale Cabin has an ingenious two-center layout for even more choice of seating, a rear-facing sun pad with expanded storage, a double cockpit seat to share the piloting experience, and an air-conditioned cabin for protection from the elements, whatever the weather.

Azure - For when you want to bring the whole family

The Azure layout has it all, from the comfortable air-conditioned cabin forward to additional seating capacity provided by the enclosed rear. Two solarium areas, ample under-seat storage and a large retractable table make the Azure a perfect space in which to spend long, leisurely days or romantic evenings making memories with your loved ones.

A Wealth of Premium Features

When it comes to FOILER yachts, you can trust that all the premium features and options imaginable are on offer:

Fit the removable hard top to provide additional shade when you know you are going to be putting in the miles on the water, or leave it behind on days when you are in the mood to enjoy the sunshine

Underwater lights offer an alluring romantic aesthetic at night.

To escape from the elements, head into the climate controlled cabin for a sanctuary on the water.

A stealth anchor system gives the FOILER a cool, modern look.

The personalized cover adds a stylish edge to your yacht when she is not in use.

To use your FOILER as a tender to a mothership, make use of the towing point on the bow.

The FOILER's unique dual cockpit with joystick control in the bow delivers a uniquely exhilarating feeling of driving, especially when in foiling mode.

Watersports fans can opt for a ski pole to enhance your options for action on board.

What makes the Foiler Special?

Using four ingenious hydrofoils - like wings in the water - to lift you 1.5 meters above the waves at speeds of 18 knots or more, the FOILER delivers a smooth and fast ride, even when crossing the wakes of other boats. Seasickness and discomfort are a thing of the past, while passengers enjoy a dry and bump-free ride on board. Using intuitive joystick controls, with a second cockpit on the foredeck, driving the FOILER is a pure joy and quick to master. Thanks to an industrial-grade hydraulic propulsion system, it reaches speeds in excess of 35 knots with lower thrust requirements than conventionally designed boats. With a host of smart sensors for real-time operational optimizations as well as an active stability mode for an even smoother ride, ENATA's technology and engineering know-how is leading the way for the leisure yacht market with the FOILER.