Fairline Yachts revives the Riviera of the Orient in Hong Kong to celebrate Squadron 50 debut

by Kira Daly 14 Nov 07:33 PST
Fairline Squadron 50 © Fairline Yachts

With the gradual easing of restrictions in Hong Kong, Simpson Marine - the exclusive dealer for Hong Kong, North and South East Asia for the luxury British motor yacht manufacturer - have welcomed local VIPs to celebrate the arrival of the Fairline Squadron 50 in style.

Combining the best of British with the spirit of stylish Riviera adventures, Simpson Marine celebrated the arrival of their new Fairline Squadron 50 with a British afternoon tea from event partners The Peninsula Hotel and Veuve Clicquot, enjoyed on the yacht's expansive flybridge surrounded by the timeless elegance of Hong Kong's breath-taking skyline. Welcomed, via video, by celebrated yacht designer Alberto Mancini, guests were treated to a relaxed cruise from the majestic Victoria Harbour to the iconic Repulse Bay.

Fairline Squadron 50 - photo © Fairline Yachts
Fairline Squadron 50 - photo © Fairline Yachts

Contemporary and stylish, the Squadron 50 blends luxurious details synonymous with Fairline, coupled with a sporty streak - upholding elegance, comfort and performance.

Fairline Squadron 50 - photo © Fairline Yachts
Fairline Squadron 50 - photo © Fairline Yachts

Richard Allen, Group General Manager at Simpson Marine, says, "Fairline is one of the most prestigious motor yacht brands in the world with its quality British heritage, exquisite craftsmanship and magnificent interiors. We wanted to launch the first Squadron 50 landing in Hong Kong by reviving the glamour of the Riviera of the Orient."

For further information about Fairline, please visit www.fairline.com.

