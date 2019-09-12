Please select your home edition
Sunreef Yachts unveils 60 Sunreef Power Eco

by Sunreef Yachts 13 Nov 03:23 PST

The 60 Sunreef Power Eco is a versatile eco-responsible, motoryacht offering complete freedom of customization. This luxury craft is equipped with the latest innovative technologies to achieve maximum energy efficiency and great performance. This yacht is a perfect choice for navigating with or without crew.

Sunreef Yachts' proprietary state-of-art solar power system on the 60 Sunreef Power Eco covers up to 68,6m" of surface on board, extending the solar energy generation to 13kWp. Solar panels are fully-integrated with hull sides, superstructure and curved areas all over the yacht.

60 Sunreef Power Eco - photo © Sunreef Yachts
60 Sunreef Power Eco - photo © Sunreef Yachts

The 60 Sunreef Power Eco uses cutting-edge electric engines powered from the dedicated ultralight battery bank for silent and vibration-free cruising. With green features including wind generators and eco-responsible finishing materials, the 60 Sunreef Power offers a 360 degrees sustainable cruising experience.

"It is great to see that the world's most outstanding manufacturer of luxury catamarans shares my commitment to sustainable technological innovation and I am immensely proud to drive this development forward with Sunreef Yachts. It is through the introduction of green technology and sustainable materials in the luxury sector that we create a halo effect on the entire industry and manage to meet the future demands of even the most sophisticated customers.": Nico Rosberg, Sustainability Entrepreneur, Formula 1 Champion and Sunreef Yachts Eco Ambassador.

60 Sunreef Power Eco - photo © Sunreef Yachts
60 Sunreef Power Eco - photo © Sunreef Yachts

The 60 Sunreef Power Eco offers an amazing potential for customization with endless layout options and an infinite choice of decors. The exterior living spaces feature a vast flybridge, a full-beam bow terrace and aft cockpit. Prized with the Best Power Driven Catamaran award at the World Yachts Trophies, the 60 Sunreef Power concept also incorporates a garage and aft platform.

Specifications:

  • Length overall: 18.3m
  • Beam overall: 10.7m
  • Solar panel: up to 14 kWp
  • Main engines: 2 x 180KW
  • Fuel capacity: 2 x 1500L - 2 x 3000L
  • Water capacity: 2 x 800L
  • Number of people (category A): 12+4
  • Batteries: battery bank 250kW (716V) - 320kW
  • Genset: 2 x genset 100kW
For more information about the 60 Sunreef Power Eco, feel free to get in touch with the team.

