Sunreef Yachts unveils 60 Sunreef Power Eco

by Sunreef Yachts 13 Nov 03:23 PST

The 60 Sunreef Power Eco is a versatile eco-responsible, motoryacht offering complete freedom of customization. This luxury craft is equipped with the latest innovative technologies to achieve maximum energy efficiency and great performance. This yacht is a perfect choice for navigating with or without crew.

Sunreef Yachts' proprietary state-of-art solar power system on the 60 Sunreef Power Eco covers up to 68,6m" of surface on board, extending the solar energy generation to 13kWp. Solar panels are fully-integrated with hull sides, superstructure and curved areas all over the yacht.

The 60 Sunreef Power Eco uses cutting-edge electric engines powered from the dedicated ultralight battery bank for silent and vibration-free cruising. With green features including wind generators and eco-responsible finishing materials, the 60 Sunreef Power offers a 360 degrees sustainable cruising experience.

"It is great to see that the world's most outstanding manufacturer of luxury catamarans shares my commitment to sustainable technological innovation and I am immensely proud to drive this development forward with Sunreef Yachts. It is through the introduction of green technology and sustainable materials in the luxury sector that we create a halo effect on the entire industry and manage to meet the future demands of even the most sophisticated customers.": Nico Rosberg, Sustainability Entrepreneur, Formula 1 Champion and Sunreef Yachts Eco Ambassador.

The 60 Sunreef Power Eco offers an amazing potential for customization with endless layout options and an infinite choice of decors. The exterior living spaces feature a vast flybridge, a full-beam bow terrace and aft cockpit. Prized with the Best Power Driven Catamaran award at the World Yachts Trophies, the 60 Sunreef Power concept also incorporates a garage and aft platform.

Specifications:

Length overall: 18.3m

Beam overall: 10.7m

Solar panel: up to 14 kWp

Main engines: 2 x 180KW

Fuel capacity: 2 x 1500L - 2 x 3000L

Water capacity: 2 x 800L

Number of people (category A): 12+4

Batteries: battery bank 250kW (716V) - 320kW

Genset: 2 x genset 100kW