Dredging Swansea Channel

Dredging Swansea Channel © Boating Industry Association Dredging Swansea Channel © Boating Industry Association

by Neil Patchett 13 Nov 17:27 PST

Lake Macquarie is a wonderful location for boating, however there is the ongoing issue of Swansea Channel silting up.

The concern is that Council/ Sate Government do not do maintenance dredging, they only do emergency dredging when cruisers and yachts can no longer pass up or down the channel.

When the channel becomes un-navigable, it takes months to mobilise the dredge and thousands of boats are advised to bypass the lake and go to Newcastle or Pittwater.

A proper planned maintenance dredging program could help and is the subject of a petition to the NSW Parliament. If you are a NSW resident and can help by joining and sharing this petition, please do: tinyurl.com/y46q889r

More information at www.bia.org.au.