New photography of Princess X95 slot #2

X95 exterior white hull © Princess Yachts

by Princess Yachts 12 Nov 05:34 PST

Princess Yachts are thrilled to share the new photography of the Princess X95 slot #2, photographed in their brand home of Plymouth, England.

Characterised by beautifully sculpted surfaces, with long flowing lines that extend from bow to stern, the X95 defines a striking design language for a new concept of boat while maintaining classic Princess design cues.

Experience the main deck saloon on-board the second X95, featuring a large seating area, formal circular dining area with extending table and informal bar seating to port, each bathed in light by the full length windows that run along the full length of the yacht.

The second X95 features the optional main deck master stateroom with forward window to create a private sanctuary away from guests on the lower deck. Ascend the internal staircase to the upper deck and another unique experience awaits: a fully enclosed and climate controlled Sky Lounge with L-shaped seating and Princess Design Studio coffee table.

The extended flybridge offers multiple areas to entertain, with an al fresco circular dining table complimented by two large wet bars, relaxed seating and sun loungers aft, and U-shaped sunbathing area with optional spa bath forward of the wheelhouse.