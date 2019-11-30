Please select your home edition
New photography of Princess X95 slot #2

by Princess Yachts 12 Nov 05:34 PST
X95 exterior white hull © Princess Yachts

Princess Yachts are thrilled to share the new photography of the Princess X95 slot #2, photographed in their brand home of Plymouth, England.

Characterised by beautifully sculpted surfaces, with long flowing lines that extend from bow to stern, the X95 defines a striking design language for a new concept of boat while maintaining classic Princess design cues.

Experience the main deck saloon on-board the second X95, featuring a large seating area, formal circular dining area with extending table and informal bar seating to port, each bathed in light by the full length windows that run along the full length of the yacht.

X95 exterior white hull - photo © Princess Yachts
The second X95 features the optional main deck master stateroom with forward window to create a private sanctuary away from guests on the lower deck. Ascend the internal staircase to the upper deck and another unique experience awaits: a fully enclosed and climate controlled Sky Lounge with L-shaped seating and Princess Design Studio coffee table.

X95 exterior white hull - photo © Princess Yachts
The extended flybridge offers multiple areas to entertain, with an al fresco circular dining table complimented by two large wet bars, relaxed seating and sun loungers aft, and U-shaped sunbathing area with optional spa bath forward of the wheelhouse.

X95 exterior white hull - photo © Princess Yachts
X95 slot 2 interior engine room - photo © Princess Yachts
X95 slot 2 interior wheelhouse - photo © Princess Yachts
X95 slot 2 interior master stateroom - photo © Princess Yachts
X95 slot 2 interior saloon - photo © Princess Yachts
X95 slot 2 interior master stateroom - dressing area - photo © Princess Yachts
X95 slot 2 interior dining area - 8 seats - photo © Princess Yachts
X95 slot 2 interior guest stateroom - photo © Princess Yachts
X95 slot 2 interior galley - photo © Princess Yachts
X95 slot 2 interior foredeck - photo © Princess Yachts
X95 slot 2 interior saloon detail - photo © Princess Yachts
X95 slot 2 interior sundeck - photo © Princess Yachts
