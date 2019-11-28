Official performance data for Back Cove 39O
by Back Cove Yachts 12 Nov 11:42 PST
Back Cove 39O © Back Cove Yachts
Official performance data is now available for Back Cove 39O hull #001. Equipped with the optional triple Mercury 400 Verado outboards, the Back Cove 39O has a range of over 300 nm and registered just 73 dBA at the helm.
The Back Cove 39O achieved a top speed of 43.6 kts (50.1 mph), making her the fastest and quietest model in the Back Cove lineup. The 39O hull design features Back Cove's proprietary Trailing Edge Lifting Surface (TRELIS) *D* for optimal handling and performance.
Back Cove 39O - Hull#001
- Length Overall: 41'-8"
- Beam: 13'-6"
- Test Displacement: 26,500 lbs
- Engines: Triple Mercury 400
- Prop: Merc 16x16.5 Enertia ECO (3BL)
- Crew: 5 persons plus tools (approx. 900 lbs)
- Fuel: Full (approx. 500 gal.)
- Water: Full (approx. 100 gal.)
- Bottom: No bottom paint
- Weather: Calm, Clear; Seas: < 1 ft;
- Air Temp.: 40 deg. F.; Sea Water Temp: 54 deg.F.
Comments:
- Speed measured by GPS. Average of reciprocal runs in West Penobscot Bay, Rockland, ME.
- Fuel Consumption calculated by integral engine fuel flow gauging equipment.
- Range based on 90% of 520 gal. fuel capacity.
- Mercury Active Trim ON.
- Performance data is subject to change depending on: Tankage, Crew, Bottom Condition, Options, Temperature and other factors.
- Installed options: Helm Storage Freezer, Inverter, Mast and Electronics Pkg, SureShade, Teak Swim Step.
- Sound readings recorded with cushions installed and aft salon doors closed.