Official performance data for Back Cove 39O

The Back Cove 39O achieved a top speed of 43.6 kts (50.1 mph), making her the fastest and quietest model in the Back Cove lineup. The 39O hull design features Back Cove's proprietary Trailing Edge Lifting Surface (TRELIS) *D* for optimal handling and performance.

Official performance data is now available for Back Cove 39O hull #001. Equipped with the optional triple Mercury 400 Verado outboards, the Back Cove 39O has a range of over 300 nm and registered just 73 dBA at the helm.

Related Articles

Back Cove 39O - Almost there

Moving closer to that finish line, day by day! We are moving closer to that finish line, day by day! This has been an amazing journey, and we are so grateful for all of your support and enthusiasm along the way.

Back Cove 39O decked out

She's everything we imagined and more Back Cove 39O hull #001 officially has a deck, and she's everything we imagined and more. This is one of the most exciting stages building a prototype model.

Back Cove 39O preview video

Featuring a new series of interior renderings Thanks to our world-class Design Team, and the narrative talents of our very own National Sales Manager, Jamie Bloomquist, you can explore the new Back Cove 39O in its entirety before hull #001 has finished construction.

Inside the Back Cove 39O

Team making significant progress constructing the first boat Our team is making significant progress constructing the very first Back Cove 39O, and recently pulled the completed IGU (Internal Glass Unit) from the mold.

Back Cove 39O Hull release

Boatbuilding continues on the new Back Cove 39O outboard Operating under the restriction of the CDC guidelines for social distancing our great team of crafts-people have risen to every challenge with creativity, and they continue to amaze us with the quality and beauty of the boats they create.

Enjoy a guided tour of the Back Cove 34O

Lights, Camera... Explore! Enjoy a guided tour of the fabulous Back Cove 34O - then explore for yourself by checking out the Virtual Tour!

First steps of the Back Cove 39O

The hull mold has finally arrived The hull mold for the NEW Back Cove 39O has finally arrived.

Back Cove 39O with Triple Outboards

It's okay to drool, we understand... It's okay to drool, we understand… As if the introduction of a second outboard model with a fully enclosed salon wasn't enough, the Back Cove Design Team has just released renderings of the NEW Back Cove 39O with triple outboards!

Back Cove 39O tooling progress

Tooling for the new Back Cove 39O is taking shape... Tooling is one of the most exciting steps for our team because, until this point, each new model has only existed in our design software. This is the first time we get to see our designs completely to scale