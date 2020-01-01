Maritimo S55 - World Premiere

World Premiere of the new Maritimo S55 © Maritimo World Premiere of the new Maritimo S55 © Maritimo

by Maritimo 11 Nov 17:22 PST

Leading Australian luxury motor yacht manufacturer Maritimo is this week set to unveil an exciting addition to its internationally acclaimed S-Series sedan motor yacht range, with the announcement of the stunning new S55 sedan motor yacht at the Sanctuary Cove Boating Festival tomorrow.

The world premiere of the S55 will be in May 2021.

The new S55 is the latest addition to the esteemed sedan motor yacht series, a series renowned for long range adventuring, offshore cruising, build integrity' ocean tested stability and performance - features which form the foundation of Maritimo’s motor yacht building ethos.

“The new S55 offshore adventuring sedan motor yacht marks the first of an evolutionary design shift to the exterior form and styling within the S-Series sedan motor yacht range," said Maritimo's Director of Design Tom Barry-Cotter.

"The key practical design features of S-Series models past remain, with an array of exterior form advancements and additional features included.

Below The Surface

The new S55 hull is an advanced evolution of Maritimo’s longstanding experience in long range cruising design. The variable deadrise hull with deep keel, sharp bow entry and flattened progression aft has been focused on offshore cruising performance, comfort and stability. The foundations of the new S55’s hull design and engineering are centered on direct shaft drive technology. Maritimo has continually developed hull and engineering design specifically for shaft technology.

This focus and dedication to the development of shaft driven technology has positioned Maritimo as world leaders in shaft driven performance and long range cruising design. The direct shaft drives will be powered by standard twin Volvo Penta D11-670MHP power units with an option of Volvo Penta, Scania or CAT Power units up to 1000MHP. “Cruising efficiency and ocean proven dependability, are key to the concept of any long range motor yacht, and the S55 new generation hull design is set to be revolutionary in these categories,

The neutrally balanced wide beam hull and deep keel combined with low the centre of gravity will also give the S55 rock-like stability, creating the ultimate platform for adventuring, fishing and cruising” said Barry-Cotter. The hull design and engineering are based around an ultra-shallow angle straight shaft drive system which maximises efficiency, and focuses heavily on reduced draft to enhance versatility and create more cruising and destination options for owners.

A neutrally balanced weight distribution within the hull creates a well trimmed cruising experience that is capable of planning efficiently at all speeds, and aids visual sightlines from the helm position.

The advancements in cruising efficiency are multiplied further when combined with the S55’s 4550L (1200 US GAL) fuel capacity, meaning the new sedan motor yacht will be capable of adventuring further than ever before. The fuel system is comprised of three tanks that are designed to further lower the vessel’s centre of gravity and further increase stability. Wing tanks flanking each hull side gravity feed a 2300L (607 US GAL) main tank located along the S55’s keel line, keeping the main mass of fuel as low as possible in the hull, creating greater stability.

Above The Surface

The Maritimo S-Series sedan motor yacht has long been renowned for catering to a practical single level boating lifestyle. Socializing and entertaining flow seamlessly inside and outside from the upper cockpit to saloon on a singular level. The S55 has encompassed the successful idea of a practical deck space with its new adventure deck lower cockpit design. The adventure deck creates an incredible watersports or adventure haven with practical proximity to the water.

It incorporates the option to be opened with electric actuators to unveil a fully lined 2.8m (9’2”) tender garage with 250kg davit for owners looking to conceal tenders away from the rear platform. The adventure deck lower cockpit can also be integrated with an optional 1.4m (4’6”) extended platform to create a mammoth deck space with endless practical applications.

One step up from the lower cockpit, is the upper cockpit alfresco deck space, with easy access to deep walkthrough side decks. The upper cockpit is fully sheltered by the extended hardtop headliner, providing complete cover for the alfresco area. Adding further cover is the option for roll down breezeway or clears which provide complete 360 degree protection for the deck space. The design also conveniently conceals the clears with molded headliner recesses when stored.

The amount of floor space offered in the upper cockpit alfresco deck leads the market in the mid 50 foot category, with standard rear U-shape lounging and dining table and further option of opposing lounging flanking each side of the area. Maritimo is renowned for breaking the status quo, and the S55 is no exception. The expanded cockpit hardtop coverage has amplified the amount of area above, on the often-inaccessible sedan hardtop.

“Maritimo’s design division has maximised the practical deck spaces onboard the S55 by enabling the often un-used sedan hardtop to be accessed from the upper cockpit deck via overhead hatch and ladder, in order for the hardtop to be utilised as a utility deck space,”said Barry-Cotter. "The hardtop has been designed and engineered to be capable of carrying the weight of 350kg davit and tender freeing up the adventure deck and aft garage spaces for more entertaining or storage capability.

“The hardtop utility deck is also capable of storing large items such as kayaks, paddle boards or life rafts, for adventuring enthusiasts."

Maritimo’s iconic aft galley seamlessly connects the upper cockpit deck and the enormous saloon lounging area injecting light and air to the saloon and helm is the option of Maritimo’s unique two stage vista sliding windows which transform the areas into an indoor/outdoor escape. The saloon lounging area graciously integrates comfort, relaxation and the social hub of the vessel with the helm position.

Below deck the S55 offers three spacious staterooms and two ensuites, with full beam king master stateroom, offset queen forward stateroom and twin single starboard guest stateroom. The lower companionway allocates space for either combination or separate washer and dryer options.

“The new S55 brings together the combined skills and expertise of world class Maritimo craftsmen and epitomises our corporate culture and unyielding commitment to reaching motor yacht perfection,” said Barry-Cotter.