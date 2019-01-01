Please select your home edition
Maritimo Sanctuary Cove Boating Festival Showcase

by Maritimo 8 Nov 21:51 PST
Maritimo XCAT © Raffaello Bastiani

Four popular models from leading luxury motor yacht manufacturer Maritimo at its on water brand display are set to create a wave of interest at the Sanctuary Cove Boating Festival which starts tomorrow.

The Maritimo on water display will be headlined by the revolutionary new X50R Performance Edition sport yacht and the announcement of an exciting new Sedan Motor Yacht, scheduled for its world premiere in May 2021.

Maritimo World Champs - photo © Raffaello Bastiani
Maritimo World Champs - photo © Raffaello Bastiani

"The R Performance Edition is born from decades of our racing experience and technology, symbolizing the unearthed advancements of our world champion racing division," said Maritimo lead designer and current UIM XCat world champion, Tom Barry-Cotter.

"Owners can expect an effortless high-speed cruising experience like no other, as well as a huge assortment of top line lifestyle and entertainment features".

"The new offshore adventuring sedan motor yacht marks the first of an evolutionary design shift to the exterior form and styling within the S-Series sedan motor yacht range," said Barry-Cotter.

"The key practical design features of S-Series models past remain, with an array of exterior form advancements and additional features included".

Maritimo M55 - photo © Maritimo
Maritimo M55 - photo © Maritimo

Also, on display will be more information on the M55 Flybridge motor yacht, and its build progress prior to its world premiere in March 2021.

The M55 Flybridge Motor Yacht was announced earlier this year and is one of Maritimo's most exciting model premiere's ever, with long order list already secured.

"The new M55 long range cruising flybridge motor yacht fuses the latest advancements in motor yacht technology and design with all of the legacy features of the iconic M-Series models past," said Barry-Cotter.

Charging away offshore with Maritimo's X50R - photo © Maritimo
Charging away offshore with Maritimo's X50R - photo © Maritimo

Maritimo's on water display at the Sanctuary Cove Boating Festival will be the X50R Performance Edition, X60 Sports Motor Yacht, M51 Flybridge Motor Yacht and M64 Flybridge Motor Yacht.

Maritimo will also showcase its unrivalled diverse skills and craftsmanship with a 43 foot racing catamaran from the current UIM World Champion Maritimo Racing team, as well as the 115 year old 32 foot Ketch, Katwinchar, fully restored by Bill Barry-Cotter and Maritimo's Special Projects Division.

Katwinchar in 2019 Rolex Sydney to Hobart yacht race start in Sydney, Australia - photo © Andrea Francolini
Katwinchar in 2019 Rolex Sydney to Hobart yacht race start in Sydney, Australia - photo © Andrea Francolini

Sanctuary Cove Boating Festival | A Diverse Example of Maritime Excellence

Maritimo will have one of the most diverse marine showcases ever seen at a Sanctuary Cove boat show at this month's Sanctuary Cove Boating Festival.

Located on F-arm, the Maritimo on-water display will include a number of world class luxury motor yachts along with an offshore racing catamaran from the 2019 UIM X-Cat World Championship winning Maritimo Racing, and the 115 year old, fully restored 32-foot ketch Katwinchar, which took out the Grand Veteran's Class of the Sydney Cruising Yacht Club's 75th Rolex Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race in December.

Maritimo Head of Design, Tom Barry-Cotter said the diversity of the Maritimo showcase was testament to the depth of skills and passionate craftspeople within the company.

"As a part of our Sanctuary Cove Boating Festival on-water showcase we have four of Australia's latest leading luxury motoryachts on display, alongside one of the world beating Maritimo Racing catamarans and then the totally restored 115 year old ketch Katwinchar, which was the oldest vessel ever to sail in the Sydney to Hobart and won the Grand Veteran Division," he said.

"There's not another luxury motor yacht company in the world that has that diverse depth of skills and world beating ability."

