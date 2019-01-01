Maritimo Sanctuary Cove Boating Festival Showcase

by Maritimo 8 Nov 21:51 PST

Four popular models from leading luxury motor yacht manufacturer Maritimo at its on water brand display are set to create a wave of interest at the Sanctuary Cove Boating Festival which starts tomorrow.

The Maritimo on water display will be headlined by the revolutionary new X50R Performance Edition sport yacht and the announcement of an exciting new Sedan Motor Yacht, scheduled for its world premiere in May 2021.

"The R Performance Edition is born from decades of our racing experience and technology, symbolizing the unearthed advancements of our world champion racing division," said Maritimo lead designer and current UIM XCat world champion, Tom Barry-Cotter.

"Owners can expect an effortless high-speed cruising experience like no other, as well as a huge assortment of top line lifestyle and entertainment features".

"The new offshore adventuring sedan motor yacht marks the first of an evolutionary design shift to the exterior form and styling within the S-Series sedan motor yacht range," said Barry-Cotter.

"The key practical design features of S-Series models past remain, with an array of exterior form advancements and additional features included".

Also, on display will be more information on the M55 Flybridge motor yacht, and its build progress prior to its world premiere in March 2021.

The M55 Flybridge Motor Yacht was announced earlier this year and is one of Maritimo's most exciting model premiere's ever, with long order list already secured.

"The new M55 long range cruising flybridge motor yacht fuses the latest advancements in motor yacht technology and design with all of the legacy features of the iconic M-Series models past," said Barry-Cotter.

Maritimo's on water display at the Sanctuary Cove Boating Festival will be the X50R Performance Edition, X60 Sports Motor Yacht, M51 Flybridge Motor Yacht and M64 Flybridge Motor Yacht.

Maritimo will also showcase its unrivalled diverse skills and craftsmanship with a 43 foot racing catamaran from the current UIM World Champion Maritimo Racing team, as well as the 115 year old 32 foot Ketch, Katwinchar, fully restored by Bill Barry-Cotter and Maritimo's Special Projects Division.

