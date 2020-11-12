Meet Beneteau at Boating Rendezvous - Hong Kong 2020

Beneteau Oceanis 46.1 © Groupe Beneteau Beneteau Oceanis 46.1 © Groupe Beneteau

by Beneteau Asia Pacific 6 Nov 22:54 PST

Following the great success of the first edition of the Boating Rendezvous - Sydney this October, we are heading back to Hong Kong, China, where our regional headquarter is located, for the second edition from November 11th to 12th, 2020.

The Boating Rendezvous distinguishes itself with new launches and popular models at iconic venues in different cities, VIP boat show experience for our customers as well as great organizational capability from our dealers in the region.

For the Boating Rendezvous - Hong Kong edition, Beneteau and Lagoon Catamarans are presenting a line-up of 7 models, including some of the most popular and key ones. This event will be held at the prestigious Aberdeen Boat Club, organized by our dealer in Hong Kong, Simpson Marine, greatly supported by Beneteau and Lagoon Asia Pacific.

Highlights

"Take the helm" Workshop

During the show, Loik Morgant, Asia Pacific Customer Service Manager will be hosting a "Take the helm" onboard workshop demonstrating how to maneuver a Lagoon catamaran in an approachable and enjoyable way. Please contact us if you want to participate the workshop.

Owners' Party

Beneteau and Lagoon boat owners will sail their boats to Aberdeen Boat Club and anchor around the models in display. They will join us at the club's terrace for welcome drinks.

Given that we have received positive feedback of the first edition from our customers and dealers in Asia Pacific, we are proud to announce that the third edition is scheduled to take place in Auckland, New Zealand in February, 2021, and the fourth one be in Yokohama, Japan in May, 2021. New models will be launched and exciting activities be organized during the show.

Visitor information

Date: November 11-12, 2020

Venue: Aberdeen Boat Club, Middle Island, Hong Kong, China

Beneteau's presence: Oceanis 46.1, Oceanis 35.1, Antares 9

Lagoon's presence: Lagoon 50, Lagoon 46, Lagoon 42, Lagoon 40