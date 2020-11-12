Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2019 HEADER

Meet Beneteau at Boating Rendezvous - Hong Kong 2020

by Beneteau Asia Pacific 6 Nov 22:54 PST 11-12 November 2020
Beneteau Oceanis 46.1 © Groupe Beneteau

Following the great success of the first edition of the Boating Rendezvous - Sydney this October, we are heading back to Hong Kong, China, where our regional headquarter is located, for the second edition from November 11th to 12th, 2020.

The Boating Rendezvous distinguishes itself with new launches and popular models at iconic venues in different cities, VIP boat show experience for our customers as well as great organizational capability from our dealers in the region.

Antares 9 - photo © Beneteau
Antares 9 - photo © Beneteau

For the Boating Rendezvous - Hong Kong edition, Beneteau and Lagoon Catamarans are presenting a line-up of 7 models, including some of the most popular and key ones. This event will be held at the prestigious Aberdeen Boat Club, organized by our dealer in Hong Kong, Simpson Marine, greatly supported by Beneteau and Lagoon Asia Pacific.

Highlights

"Take the helm" Workshop

During the show, Loik Morgant, Asia Pacific Customer Service Manager will be hosting a "Take the helm" onboard workshop demonstrating how to maneuver a Lagoon catamaran in an approachable and enjoyable way. Please contact us if you want to participate the workshop.

Owners' Party

Beneteau and Lagoon boat owners will sail their boats to Aberdeen Boat Club and anchor around the models in display. They will join us at the club's terrace for welcome drinks.

Given that we have received positive feedback of the first edition from our customers and dealers in Asia Pacific, we are proud to announce that the third edition is scheduled to take place in Auckland, New Zealand in February, 2021, and the fourth one be in Yokohama, Japan in May, 2021. New models will be launched and exciting activities be organized during the show.

Out sailing the Lagoon 46 on Pittwater. - photo © The Multihull Group
Out sailing the Lagoon 46 on Pittwater. - photo © The Multihull Group

Visitor information

Date: November 11-12, 2020
Venue: Aberdeen Boat Club, Middle Island, Hong Kong, China

Beneteau's presence: Oceanis 46.1, Oceanis 35.1, Antares 9
Lagoon's presence: Lagoon 50, Lagoon 46, Lagoon 42, Lagoon 40

Lagoon 42 - photo © Lagoon Catamarans
Lagoon 42 - photo © Lagoon Catamarans

Related Articles

Highly-anticipated Excess 12 Asia Pacific premiere
Launched by Groupe Beneteau in 2018 Launched by Groupe Beneteau in 2018, the young catamaran brand Excess, targeted at new-generation owners and sailors is gaining popularity among the international sailing community. Posted on 2 Nov Three sparkling models from a well-known marque
New Beneteau Oceanis 30.1, 38.1, 40.1 – a good way to start sailing in Asia There's never been a better time to start sailing in Asia. Sailors everywhere - the ones that are allowed out of the marina - have found over the last few months that restrictive social distancing regulations are for the most part null and void Posted on 2 Nov Group Beneteau: Appointments for the US brands
Nick Harvey and Andy Lindsay have been appointed to take on new roles Groupe Beneteau is announcing today that Nick Harvey and Andy Lindsay have been appointed to take on new roles with the Group's US brands. Posted on 31 Oct Group Beneteau interim financials
The "Let's Go Beyond!" strategic plan is moving forward The Group is benefiting from its multi-specialist positioning, enabling it to offset the sharp contraction on certain markets (charter) through growth in other segments (outboard). Posted on 28 Oct Still time to take advantage of Spring Offers
The Groupe Beneteau appointment-only display at Darling Harbour was a great success The Groupe Beneteau appointment-only display at Darling Harbour was a great success. Flagstaff Marine, together with Chapman Marine and TMG had 11 models on display, seven of which were having their Australian Premiere. Posted on 27 Oct Boating Rendezvous Sydney 2020 a success
Unique VIP boat show experience at Sydney's iconic Darling Harbor The Boating Rendezvous-Sydney 2020 was successfully completed last week at Sydney's iconic Darling Harbor in Australia, attracting an audience of approximately 150 boating enthusiasts. Posted on 21 Oct What to do?
There wasn't really a question in it; this person is very industrious To be honest, it is not really a question you have to ask of the subject of today's Editorial. She's a ball of energy with a fantastic work ethic, an enduring smile, and a certain tenacity that reminds you of the claws below a wedge-tailed eagle. Posted on 18 Oct New roles announced within Groupe Beneteau
Appointments for Luca Brancaleon, Yann Masselot, Thomas Gailly & Clément Himily Groupe Beneteau is announcing today that Luca Brancaleon, Yann Masselot and Thomas Gailly have been appointed to take on new roles within the Boat Division's Brand and Product Strategy Department. Posted on 15 Oct Grand Trawler 62 - Exploring new horizons
Broadening the scope of Beneteau's iconic Swift Trawler line Even bigger, to take you greater distances in true comfort... The Grand Trawler 62 broadens the scope of Beneteau's iconic Swift Trawler line, a modern, practical, safe passagemaker with great cruising range. Posted on 15 Oct Still time to see the new Excess Catamaran
Book your private viewing today! To celebrate the arrival of our NEW models, Flagstaff Marine, in collaboration with the Beneteau outboard dealer, Chapman Marine and Lagoon Importer, TMG, is staging Boating Rendez-vous at Darling Harbour Posted on 13 Oct
Marina Exchange FOOTER 1Highfield Boats - Power - FOOTERMaritimo 2019 Footer
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat-World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy