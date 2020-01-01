Moonen 110 - Dutch superyacht builder Moonen Yachts reveals their new design

Moonen 110 © Moonen Yachts Moonen 110 © Moonen Yachts

by Moonen Yachts 6 Nov 02:38 PST

The latest design from Dutch superyacht builder Moonen Yachts has been revealed. Having carefully listened to the market, coupled with the trends and desires of both current and prospective owners, Moonen Yachts have developed and designed the magnificent Moonen 110 in collaboration with exterior designer René van der Velden, and naval architects Diana Yacht Design.

Moonen 110 takes into consideration the success of the Moonen 84 and Moonen 97 builds, both of which continued to be sold successfully between 2000 and 2011. At the time of initial development, the design of these classic superyachts was spot on and to this day continues to be admired and loved by many.

With successful incorporation of exceptional performance at sea, comfort, style and the appeal of a true superyacht, Moonen 84 and Moonen 97 proved themselves to be the perfect starting point for the creation of the superyacht builder's newest endeavour. Moonen have set out to build on this success by delivering a yacht that meets the needs and requirements of those who both love and enjoy the superyacht lifestyle, whilst maintaining the style and quality of superyacht that the Moonen Yachts brand has become well known for.

A Gentleman's Yacht, Moonen 110 will be unrivalled in performance and comfort. Spread over three decks; lower deck, main deck and a combined bridge and sun deck, she has a contemporary design whilst reflecting the elegant and timeless lines of her predecessors. Notable features will include; a full beam master stateroom, floor to ceiling windows in the dining area, ample outdoor living, and an optional jacuzzi. Next to the luxurious master stateroom and two twin guest cabins, a spacious VIP stateroom has been designed to pamper your guests. All staterooms and cabins feature en-suite bathrooms.

As demand calls for superyachts of a certain size, Moonen 110 will measure approximately 33 metres and will have a shallow draft, making her ideal for destinations including the Bahamas, Caribbean and Australia's Great Barrier Reef. She will be perfect as an addition to your growing fleet, or a superb luxury retreat for your family and friends.

Features

Three decks: lower deck, main deck and combined sun/bridge deck

Full beam master stateroom with panoramic views

Full beam VIP stateroom

Two twin guest cabins

All staterooms and cabins feature en-suite bathrooms

Floor to ceiling windows in the dining area

Ample outdoor living

Optional Jacuzzi

Generous outdoor area on the combined sun and bridge deck

Wheelhouse with panoramic views

Low noise and vibration levels

Shallow draft; ideal for destinations such as the Bahamas, Caribbean and Australia's Great Barrier Reef

Specifications

Length overall: 33.87 metres / 111'12" feet

Beam max.: 7.50 metres / 24'60" feet

Gross Tonnage: 256 GT

Maximum speed: 13 knots

Cruising speed: 10 knots

Range: 3.300 nm @9 knots

Number of Guests: 8 + 2 guests (one Master stateroom, one VIP stateroom and two guest cabins)

Number of Crew: five crew (one captain's cabin and two crew cabins)

Builder: Moonen Yachts

Exterior Design: René van der Velden Yacht Design

Naval Architect: Diana Yacht Design

Interior Designer: TBD

If you're interested in knowing more about the Moonen 110, please contact the team at Moonen Yachts. They would love to guide you through the build and design of your future superyacht and look forward to meeting with you soon.

www.moonen.com