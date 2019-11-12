Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2019 HEADER

Ten solar electric catamarans under construction and new launches around the corner at Silent Yachts

by Silent Yachts 6 Nov 02:36 PST

  • Over 15 yachts to be delivered in 2021
  • 31 solar electric catamarans from 55 to 80 feet sold to date
  • Silent-Yachts ordered 500 lithium battery packs equal to 2.5 megawatt

Silent-Yachts is maintaining an outstanding pace as its production keeps growing. The innovative Austrian producer reported more solar electric catamarans sales over the last couple of months and next launches are almost around the corner.

Busy shipyards

The Silent 60 has become a bestseller. The company sold 12 units of this model in a year after its debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2019. Four of them are now under construction at Silent-Yachts production facility in Thailand. Led by the Swiss entrepreneur Philippe Guénat and located in Rayong, 220 km from Bangkok, this is the largest privately-owned shipyard in South East Asia. The facilities have been enlarged so that now another shed can accommodate two more Silent 60. Silent-Yachts here builds Silent 60's for the US market.

Silent 60 FrontExit - photo © Silent Yachts
Silent 60 FrontExit - photo © Silent Yachts

In addition, the first of a series of Silent 60's is under construction at Silent-Yachts shipyard in Fano, Italy, where a second production line is currently being set up. The shipyard can produce about 15 Silent 60's per year out of 2 sets of moulds.

"We are proud of our production," commented Michael Köhler, Founder and CEO of Silent-Yachts. "The first Silent 60 will be delivered in January 2021 and more launches are coming following that premiere."

The first Silent 60 will also be the first Silent-Yacht to be equipped and delivered with a kite sail system. As the kite itself will be mounted on the front deck, the entire system can be conveniently stored in a dedicated compartment below the front deck when not in use.

The Silent 60 is a true bluewater cruiser. It has a new high-performance hull shape that is optimized with CFD study, with a long waterline and reverse bow. The exterior design's signature details are long window stripe at the sidewall of the hull and larger window surface overall. This self-sufficient yacht uses silent electric propulsion for unlimited range with no noise or fumes and minimal vibration. The yacht is equipped with 42 solar panels resulting in 17kWp solar energy production. It has a huge storage underneath the cockpit, that even can accommodate a tender or a small sailboat and several kayaks or SUPs, accessible from the stern and from the top.

Silent 80 hull polishing - photo © Silent Yachts
Silent 80 hull polishing - photo © Silent Yachts

Big numbers

In addition to five Silent 60, Silent-Yachts is building four units of its largest model: the 24-meter Silent 80. Three more units have been sold.

One delivery in 2020 for the company is still ahead. The first Silent 55 with a new front exit solution will be in the water soon. For 2021 the Austrian builder has an exiting year ahead.

"Next year we plan to deliver over 15 solar electric catamarans, including the first units of the Silent 60 and Silent 80," confirmed Michael Köhler. "In total, to date, we sold 31 boats and delivered 11."

Silent 60 additional hulls - photo © Silent Yachts
Silent 60 additional hulls - photo © Silent Yachts

A lot of energy

Huge construction means a lot of purchasing. For example, in total, this year Silent-Yachts ordered 500 lithium battery packs for the production of new boats, which are equal to 2.5 megawatt - soon more batteries will be ordered. This power is equivalent to the battery packs build in 25 of Tesla's long range Model S or X.

Silent-Yachts range includes four models: Silent 55, Silent 60, Silent 80 and Silent 80 Tri-Deck. The company is developing new lines as well and there is a separate Silent Resorts project, an innovative floating solar electric villas concept.

Silent 80 hull - photo © Silent Yachts
Silent 80 hull - photo © Silent Yachts

Related Articles

Silent-Yachts launches solar powered resort
Innovative Austrian company is taking its skills and expertise to another level Silent-Yachts, the worldwide leader in solar electric luxury catamaran construction, is already known for bold decisions and ingenious moves. Now the innovative Austrian company is taking its skills and expertise to another level. Posted on 4 Sep Silent-Yachts unveils new versions of Silent 80
Working to expand the range of the solar electric catamaran flagship After recent successes in sales with four new yachts sold and 8 in total under construction, Silent-Yachts keeps working to expand the range and even better satisfy modern clients' wishes. Posted on 30 Jun Silent Yachts to introduce the new Silent 60
A new oceangoing solar-electric production catamaran Silent-Yachts, the innovative Austrian company that produces the first oceangoing solar-electric production catamarans in the world, is delighted to introduce the new SILENT 60 yacht. Posted on 10 Feb Silent Yachts launched most spacious model to date
The Silent 80 Tri-Deck is an advanced version of the shipyard's flagship Silent-Yachts, the innovative Austrian company that produces the first oceangoing solar-electric production catamarans in the world, is delighted to introduce the Silent 80 Tri-Deck, its most spacious model to date. Posted on 12 Nov 2019 Three new solar electric catamarans at CYF 2019
Silent-Yachts' catamarans are self-sufficient with unlimited range without burning fuel Silent-Yachts, the innovative Austrian company that produces the first and only oceangoing solar-electric production catamarans in the world, has announced the expansion of its range at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2019. Posted on 13 Sep 2019 New upgraded version of solar electric Silent 55
Making world debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival Silent-Yachts, the innovative Austrian company that produces the first and only oceangoing solar-electric production catamarans in the world, is delighted to announce that the new upgraded version of the Silent 55 will attend the Cannes Yachting Festival. Posted on 19 Jun 2019 Flagship model now named the Silent 80
The first and only ocean-going solar-electric production catamarans in the world Silent-Yachts, the innovative Austrian company that produces the first and only ocean-going solar-electric production catamarans in the world, is delighted to announce that its flagship model now named the Silent 80 (previously Silent 79). Posted on 5 Mar 2019 Silent 55 solar panels set green new trends
There are 30 solar panels on top of the Silent 55 catamaran Silent Yachts is an Austrian company, a producer of the first and only oceangoing solar-electric production catamarans in the world. That completely new type of boats opens a new era in modern yachting. Posted on 13 Feb 2019 First solar Silent 79 catamaran under construction
Solar-powered propulsion and household, pure silence due to electric propulsion Silent-Yachts, Austria-based producer of ultra-innovative oceangoing solar-powered catamarans, is making a big leap in size introducing its largest model to date. Posted on 14 Nov 2018 Silent 55 solar catamaran to make world debut
At Cannes Yachting Festival 2018 Silent-Yachts is proud to introduce the Silent 55 at her world debut at the 2018 Cannes Yachting Festival (September 11-16, 2018). The Silent 55 is the first and only oceangoing solar-electric production catamaran in the world. Posted on 13 Sep 2018
Maritimo 2019 FooterMarina Exchange FOOTER 1Highfield Boats - Power - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat-World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy