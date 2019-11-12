Ten solar electric catamarans under construction and new launches around the corner at Silent Yachts

by Silent Yachts 6 Nov 02:36 PST

Over 15 yachts to be delivered in 2021

31 solar electric catamarans from 55 to 80 feet sold to date

Silent-Yachts ordered 500 lithium battery packs equal to 2.5 megawatt

Silent-Yachts is maintaining an outstanding pace as its production keeps growing. The innovative Austrian producer reported more solar electric catamarans sales over the last couple of months and next launches are almost around the corner.

Busy shipyards

The Silent 60 has become a bestseller. The company sold 12 units of this model in a year after its debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2019. Four of them are now under construction at Silent-Yachts production facility in Thailand. Led by the Swiss entrepreneur Philippe Guénat and located in Rayong, 220 km from Bangkok, this is the largest privately-owned shipyard in South East Asia. The facilities have been enlarged so that now another shed can accommodate two more Silent 60. Silent-Yachts here builds Silent 60's for the US market.

In addition, the first of a series of Silent 60's is under construction at Silent-Yachts shipyard in Fano, Italy, where a second production line is currently being set up. The shipyard can produce about 15 Silent 60's per year out of 2 sets of moulds.

"We are proud of our production," commented Michael Köhler, Founder and CEO of Silent-Yachts. "The first Silent 60 will be delivered in January 2021 and more launches are coming following that premiere."

The first Silent 60 will also be the first Silent-Yacht to be equipped and delivered with a kite sail system. As the kite itself will be mounted on the front deck, the entire system can be conveniently stored in a dedicated compartment below the front deck when not in use.

The Silent 60 is a true bluewater cruiser. It has a new high-performance hull shape that is optimized with CFD study, with a long waterline and reverse bow. The exterior design's signature details are long window stripe at the sidewall of the hull and larger window surface overall. This self-sufficient yacht uses silent electric propulsion for unlimited range with no noise or fumes and minimal vibration. The yacht is equipped with 42 solar panels resulting in 17kWp solar energy production. It has a huge storage underneath the cockpit, that even can accommodate a tender or a small sailboat and several kayaks or SUPs, accessible from the stern and from the top.

Big numbers

In addition to five Silent 60, Silent-Yachts is building four units of its largest model: the 24-meter Silent 80. Three more units have been sold.

One delivery in 2020 for the company is still ahead. The first Silent 55 with a new front exit solution will be in the water soon. For 2021 the Austrian builder has an exiting year ahead.

"Next year we plan to deliver over 15 solar electric catamarans, including the first units of the Silent 60 and Silent 80," confirmed Michael Köhler. "In total, to date, we sold 31 boats and delivered 11."

A lot of energy

Huge construction means a lot of purchasing. For example, in total, this year Silent-Yachts ordered 500 lithium battery packs for the production of new boats, which are equal to 2.5 megawatt - soon more batteries will be ordered. This power is equivalent to the battery packs build in 25 of Tesla's long range Model S or X.

Silent-Yachts range includes four models: Silent 55, Silent 60, Silent 80 and Silent 80 Tri-Deck. The company is developing new lines as well and there is a separate Silent Resorts project, an innovative floating solar electric villas concept.