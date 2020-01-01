Chic new BeachClub completed in style

by Van Der Valk 6 Nov 01:46 PST

Van der Valk has launched the third yacht in our successful BeachClub line. This second BeachClub 660 Flybridge includes a larger master suite, a striking metallic hull and sophisticated details that showcase the beauty of the BeachClub concept.

With this third major project completed we're ready to embark on the fourth BeachClub: the hull is now ready and the future owners can choose whether to build a convertible, hardtop or Flybridge model.

Exceptional living space

Launching the third yacht in a new line is always a moment to cherish, especially when the yard has invested considerable time, energy and thought in a range of new developments. The first two BeachClub boats are already a hit in their home ports of Chicago and Palma, renowned for the exceptional living space available thanks to the engine room being located within the swimming platform area. Their owners love enjoying the unrivalled selection of al fresco activities on the beach deck (with sun lounge), cockpit deck and expansive foredeck.

All this and more are available on this latest BeachClub 660 Flybridge, which is full of atmosphere and style. The designers have created a new interior layout that places the owner's suite in a prime central location instead of the foreship, making even greater use of the available volume. The sense of spaciousness and feeling of freedom is tremendous here, reinforcing the overall 'living the life at sea' philosophy behind the BeachClub concept.

Panoramic views

The guests also have larger cabins on the third BeachClub while the lounge offers panoramic views through giant slabs of glass. Van der Valk's craftsmen have clearly had considerable pleasure in creating a beach-style interior where whitewashed oak is offset by high-gloss 'piano black' elements. All BeachClub owners get to choose these kinds of features along with the upholstery and other interior parts. Chic is the word here, and the same can be said for the yacht's hard-shine planing hull which is finished in a standout Dolphin Blue metallic paint system.