Three-time Horizon Yacht owner unveils his new RP110, Wild Duck

by Horizon Yachts 5 Nov 05:24 PST

The U.S.-based owner of the Horizon RP110, Wild Duck, had plenty of yachting experience prior to ordering his new build, having previously built a Horizon E78 and a Horizon E88. For this, his largest yacht, he turned to Italian designer Luca Dini to assist in executing his vision of a modern and elegant Italian-inspired interior.

Styled by J.C. Espinosa, the Horizon RP110 is characterized by sweeping lines and an elegant, streamlined profile. An innovative, double chine, high-performance hull - developed in collaboration between Donald L. Blount & Associates and Horizon's in-house naval architecture team - not only provides a shallow, 5' 10" draft, but also minimizes drag at slower speeds and enhances hydrodynamic stability at high speeds.

The RP110 design affords a 25' (7.62m) beam, within which the owner was able to customize his layout and design preferences. Within the interior, Luca Dini and the owner selected grey oak panels with warm teak and Indian rosewood frames with lines that serve to define each space, to ensure the feeling of comfortable luxury.

Wild Duck's interior theme is masculine but refined, with tailored details and a timeless appeal that recalls earthy elements of stone, sand and wood. Accents of greys, ochre and mahogany browns are subtly but intentionally present throughout the yacht, via stonework, glass mosaics, leathers, fabrics and wall coverings. The designer incorporated elements of surprise within each space through the use of unique materials and shapes, such as the textured, watertight printed substrate wall finish with pops of teal coloring in the pilothouse.

On the main deck, the owner eliminated the RP110's standard on-deck master and opted instead for an extended salon aft with an expansive galley and country kitchen forward. Intended for conversation, intimate social gatherings and evening drinks, the main salon demonstrates the sophisticated nature of the yacht, where warm semi-gloss woods are highlighted by metallic detailing, natural leathers and soft, textured ceilings. The furnishings here are elegant but cozy, and comprise a custom sofa, a Fendi loveseat and coffee table, and chairs by Minotti. A bar situated aft has been fitted with a 31-bottle wine and liquor storage. On the forward bulkhead wall the owner specified an impressive 72-bottle wine cooler with dry storage for china and an additional 92 bottles of wine.

The absence of a master stateroom on the main deck allows for the galley and country kitchen to become an additional area for entertaining. The galley itself is exceptionally equipped with a fullheight fridge and freezer as well as two additional freezer drawers, a wine cooler, large sink and double-door, full-height pantry. A dinette with leather Poltrona Frau chairs provides for informal dining here, accented by more textured, watertight fiberglass substrate wall covering, this time in earth tones.

Wild Duck's four staterooms are situated on the lower deck, with crew quarters for up to six positioned aft of the engine room. The full-beam master stateroom amidships offers a dual en suite and plentiful storage. Mirrored convertible twin staterooms are found to port and starboard from the foyer, and a full-beam VIP is located furthest forward. The en suites are fitted with marble, glass mosaic tiles and high-end fixtures.

The sun deck aboard Wild Duck has been envisioned as the perfect relaxation and entertaining area with a large u-shaped settee and dinettes opposite a full bar with four fixed barstools. The owner requested that this space be air-conditioned and open to the aft portion of the deck but enclosed forward with a custom fixed windscreen with sliding glass side windows built into the flybridge structure that allow for comfortable dining and lounging while under way. The tender is stored furthest aft on the boat deck, and launched by a Steelhead SM2500 davit.

Powered by twin CAT C32s of 1900hp each and equipped with ZeroSpeed stabilizers, Wild Duck has been cruising the U.S., Bahamas and Caribbean since her owner took delivery in the summer of 2019. Befitting her sophisticated Italian design, this comfortable, well-equipped and elegant yacht is the ultimate retreat for her experienced owner.

For more information on the RP110, please contact Horizon Yacht USA at +1 561-721-4850 or .

Wild Duck basic specifications: