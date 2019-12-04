Sunseeker International announces new Predator 74 and 74 Sport Yacht XPS limited editions

by Sunseeker 4 Nov 23:32 PST

Sunseeker International has revealed its Predator 74 and 74 Sport Yacht will now be available as an XPS limited edition. Both yachts will feature dramatic new styling and numerous luxurious appointments which are only available together, as part of an optional package.

The XPS package on offer is available with the largest 1900 MAN engine option, giving each yacht the performance to complement the latest interior and exterior design enhancements.

The new design extends throughout the interior with the use of exquisite woods, luxurious contrasting fabrics and rich lacquers throughout, whilst innovative new indirect and dimmable lighting creates a sophisticated and striking ambience. The bold new options make use of carbon fibre trims, sharp accent designs, reflective surfaces and stainless-steel cabinet detailing that can be seen across the latest Predator and Sport Yacht models - redefining yet again, these definitive performance models.

The exterior socialising spaces have a cutting-edge feel with all XPS yachts featuring an electric lowering carbon fibre cockpit table and enhanced upholstery across all seating and sunpads. Attention-to-detail borders on the obsessive, exampled in every area including sleek new LED navigation lights; a small feature but noteworthy in Sunseeker's quest for perfection. If owners want the ultimate expression of the XPS models, their yacht can be specified with a stunning dark grey hull with silver superstructure. With or without, these XPS models really will turn heads.

Commenting on the new XPS option Sean Robertson, Sales Director, commented: "Both the Predator 74 and 74 Sport Yacht have enjoyed exceptional sales success since launch and customers can still opt for the original class-leading model. The interiors of our latest models have been exceedingly well received so it was only logical to increase styling options for owners considering these two performance models. It's an exclusive package which will only add to the allure of these remarkable yachts."

Customers will be able to see the XPS special edition in January 2021.

