Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2019 HEADER

Sunseeker International announces new Predator 74 and 74 Sport Yacht XPS limited editions

by Sunseeker 4 Nov 23:32 PST

Sunseeker International has revealed its Predator 74 and 74 Sport Yacht will now be available as an XPS limited edition. Both yachts will feature dramatic new styling and numerous luxurious appointments which are only available together, as part of an optional package.

The XPS package on offer is available with the largest 1900 MAN engine option, giving each yacht the performance to complement the latest interior and exterior design enhancements.

Predator 74 Sport Yacht - photo © Sunseeker International
Predator 74 Sport Yacht - photo © Sunseeker International

The new design extends throughout the interior with the use of exquisite woods, luxurious contrasting fabrics and rich lacquers throughout, whilst innovative new indirect and dimmable lighting creates a sophisticated and striking ambience. The bold new options make use of carbon fibre trims, sharp accent designs, reflective surfaces and stainless-steel cabinet detailing that can be seen across the latest Predator and Sport Yacht models - redefining yet again, these definitive performance models.

Predator 74 Sport Yacht - photo © Sunseeker International
Predator 74 Sport Yacht - photo © Sunseeker International

The exterior socialising spaces have a cutting-edge feel with all XPS yachts featuring an electric lowering carbon fibre cockpit table and enhanced upholstery across all seating and sunpads. Attention-to-detail borders on the obsessive, exampled in every area including sleek new LED navigation lights; a small feature but noteworthy in Sunseeker's quest for perfection. If owners want the ultimate expression of the XPS models, their yacht can be specified with a stunning dark grey hull with silver superstructure. With or without, these XPS models really will turn heads.

Predator 74 Sport Yacht - photo © Sunseeker International
Predator 74 Sport Yacht - photo © Sunseeker International

Commenting on the new XPS option Sean Robertson, Sales Director, commented: "Both the Predator 74 and 74 Sport Yacht have enjoyed exceptional sales success since launch and customers can still opt for the original class-leading model. The interiors of our latest models have been exceedingly well received so it was only logical to increase styling options for owners considering these two performance models. It's an exclusive package which will only add to the allure of these remarkable yachts."

Customers will be able to see the XPS special edition in January 2021.

For more information visit www.sunseeker.com.

Predator 74 Sport Yacht XPS - photo © Sunseeker International
Predator 74 Sport Yacht XPS - photo © Sunseeker International

Related Articles

Introducing Sunseeker's new 88 Yacht
Luxury personified, set to launch later this year Combining a superyacht feel with all the practical advantages of a yacht in this size category, the 88 Yacht has impressive, and new to the brand, exterior lines and a sleek hardtop roof with optional central opening canopy. Posted on 9 Sep Sunseeker uses onboard filtering systems
Helping protect fragile marine environments Sunseeker is ensuring boat owners enjoy the finest quality fresh water on board whilst protecting the fragile marine environment through a range of filter systems now being fitted on all its new build boats. Posted on 31 Jul Sunseeker announces re-opening of operations
Phased return to work for all its employees Sunseeker International (Sunseeker) is pleased to announce that it is implementing a phased return to work for all its employees starting as early as next week. Posted on 29 May Sunseeker unveils new Manhattan 68
Promises to be one of the most innovative and class-leading yachts Building on the exceptional family of award-winning Manhattan models, this new addition to the range has been designed to offer exceptional levels of comfort and luxury with incredible detailing. Posted on 22 Jan Sunseeker line up for Miami Yacht Show 2020
An exceptional range of luxury motor yachts on display Sunseeker USA Sales Co. Inc. will be displaying an exceptional range of luxury motor yachts at the Miami Yacht Show from 13th to 17th February. Visitors to the leading US boat show will have the opportunity to view the Manhattan 68 making its US debut Posted on 15 Jan Step inside Sunseeker's 161 Yacht for first time
Uncover the future of iconic luxury boating Sunseeker International is delighted to reveal the latest animation of its class-leading 161 Yacht, showcasing the superyacht's breathtaking interior for the very first time. Posted on 13 Jan Sunseeker's new 100 Yacht set to surprise
The commanding facade is breathtaking Her elegant, powerful lines flow around sublime architecture. A secluded private terrace, sunbathing hideaways, seamless flybridge to foredeck access, beautifully proportioned open-plan interior and generous 'Beach Club' are a few of magnificent features. Posted on 11 Jan Sunseeker unveils Predator 60 EVO images
Striking first images of the sporty and sleek design The superstructure exemplifies the very latest in Sunseeker's cutting-edge design which includes an all-new powered carbon fibre hardtop with curved glazed panels, flooding the interior with natural light. Posted on 8 Jan Sunseeker unveils Predator 55 EVO
A perfect blend of design, technology and craftmanship The Predator 55 EVO is Sunseeker's latest technology-led, cutting-edge model, and she promises to be an exceptionally popular model, purposefully engineered to make the heart race. Posted on 2 Jan Sunseeker's 161 Yacht unveiled
A new dimension in exterior deck and beach club space When Sunseeker International announced the new 161 Yacht as the flagship of its new Superyacht Division, the theme that came to the fore was one of space, elegance and flexibility. Posted on 4 Dec 2019
Highfield Boats - Power - FOOTERMaritimo 2019 FooterMarina Exchange FOOTER 1
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat-World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy