Introducing the latest Simrad® VHF Radio & Class-B AIS Systems

by Laura Tolmay 4 Nov 22:47 PST
RS100 and RS100B VHF © Laura Tolmay

We are pleased to announce the arrival of our premium multi-station black box marine radio systems - the SIMRAD® RS100 and RS100-B. The latter integrated with a Class-B AIS transceiver and GPS. These systems are expandable and customisable to suit any boat and any on-water communication needs.

A modular system to fit any boat

The RS100 and RS100-B are modular VHF systems that are expandable up to eight handsets (four wired and four wireless) and four external speakers - ideal for use as an on-board intercom on larger boats. The wireless handsets duplicate the radio display and controls on easy-to-read screens viewable under all lighting conditions, even bright sunlight. All primary functions are accessible from the handset with channel scan and favourites, alphanumeric keypad, clear audio, handset station naming and 60-second audio rewind. And with inductive charging (cordless charging), you are only a push of a button away from staying in touch, no matter where you are on the boat!

"Our new VHF systems offer our customers even more flexibility and better communications while out on the water," said Mike Fargo, EVP Simrad, Navico Group. "Clever features such as Track Buddy, so you can track the positions of up to 5 other radios, and Backlight Groups to easily control multiple handset settings, help deliver a premium experience. And with seamless integration across Simrad systems plus a built-in Class-B AIS transceiver in the top-of-the-range RS100-B, our VHF radios help make boating safer than ever before''.

Complete visibility with integrated AIS

The RS100-B system features a Class-B AIS receiver and transmitter, allowing users to see and be seen by other vessels with AIS equipment. The integrated AIS receiver is a valuable aid to help avoid collisions in crowded harbours and waterways. It monitors the location of all nearby AIS-enabled vessels, providing real-time information in any weather condition, night and day. AIS information can be viewed directly on the radio's screen or via a compatible multifunction device, as an overlay on a chart or radar screen.

Designed for Clear Communication

The Class D DSC approved radio can make and receive DSC distress signals including current position, and supports direct calling to other DSC-equipped radios. A dual-channel watch enables monitoring of the current channel and emergency channel 16 (in the USA, tri-channel watch monitors the current channel, emergency channel 16, and calling channel 9). A record and replay feature ensures important calls are never missed. The system includes one external speaker with additional outputs for up to four speakers and one optional loudhailer/foghorn.

Key Features

  • Class D DSC approved VHF radio
  • Integrated GPS receiver
  • Connect up to four wireless and four wired handsets
  • Add an optional loudhailer and up to four external speakers
  • NMEA 0183® and NMEA 2000® connectivity
  • 60-second audio rewind
  • Configurable external speakers with volume offsetting
  • Handset backlight settings can be grouped with NMEA 2000® backlight groups so MFD's and VHF Radios can have backlight controlled together
  • Track Buddy - track up to five "buddies" using their VHF MMSI
And additionally for the RS100-B,
  • Integrated Class-B AIS transmitter and receiver
  • Bundled with dedicated GPS receiver, GPS-500 for AIS transmission
The new SIMRAD® VHF systems, as per the table below, are scheduled to start shipping in November 2020. For more information, visit www.simrad-yachting.com.

Part Number Part Description AUD RRP  
000-15643-001 Simrad RS100 Packaged System with Handset and Speaker $1,199.00  
000-15792-001 Simrad RS100-B Packaged System with Handset, Speaker and GPS-500 $1,899.00  

