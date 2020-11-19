Please select your home edition
Edition
Sail-World Asia
Sail-World Australia
Sail-World Canada
Sail-World Europe
Sail-World New Zealand
Sail-World United Kingdom
Sail-World USA
YachtsandYachting.com
Cruising Northern
Cruising Southern
Marine Business Australia
Marine Business North America
Marine Business Europe
Powerboat-World Europe
Powerboat-World North America
Powerboat-World Oceania
FishingBoating-World
NZ Boating World
Show Menu
HOME
FEATURES
PODCASTS
CRUISING
RACING
FAVOURITES
CLUBS
CLASSES
CALENDAR
FORUM
PHOTOS
WEATHER
PARTNERS
CLASSIFIEDS
JOBS
SHOPPING
NEWSLETTERS
SUBMIT NEWS
CONTACT
STATS
Tweets
Marine Auctions November Online Auctions
by Adrian Seiffert, Marine Auctions 4 Nov 00:55 PST
13-19 November 2020
Bundy Belle Ferry Business WIWO © Marine Auctions
Auctions
Valuations
Contact
Please find on the
PDF link here
details of our forthcoming November Online Auctions.
1)
CHARTER BUSINESS, VESSELS AND MARINA BERTHS
Bidding to open on Friday 13th November and will end
Thursday 19th November at 2 pm AEST.
Iconic Bundaberg Charter Business
Steber 43ft Flybridge Cruiser
Mariner 34ft Flybridge Cruiser
John Pugh 42ft Crosswind
15Metre Berth Rivergate Marina
16Metre Berth Horizon Shores Marina
2)
SAIL ONLINE AUCTION
Bidding to open on Wednesday 18th November ending
Tuesday, 24th November at 2pm.
"The Highest Bidder of any lot will be the Purchaser".
.
70 New and Used Sails to suit Yachts from 50ft to 100ft.
For further information go to,
www.marineauctions.com.au
If you require any information regarding our forthcoming Auctions or our other services please do not hesiate in contacting me.
Regards,
Adrian
Adrian G.Seiffert
Director
Marine Auctions Pty Ltd
trading as
Marine Auctions & Valuations
P (07) 3268 3614
F (07) 3268 3760
M 0418 783 358
E
adrian@marineauctions.com.au
W
www.marineauctions.com.au
View brochure
Marine Auctions & Valuations
PO Box 687
Hamilton QLD 4007
www.marineauctions.com.au
info@marineauctions.com.au
Related Articles
"Sail" Online Auction
Marine Auctions believe it is a first
Adrian Seiffert, Director of Marine Auctions Pty Ltd, said he believed the "Sail" Online Auction could be a first of its kind, as potential bidders can bid for the "sails" from any location in the world via the internet.
Posted on 15 Sep
Marine Auctions September Online Auctions
Vessels and Marina Berths in one and a special Sail Auction make this an exceptional month!
Vessels and Marina Berths bidding opens on Friday 18th September and a special Sail Auction from 23rd-29th September make this an exceptional month!
Posted on 2 Sep
Marine Auctions Online Sail Auction
76 near new and used sails to suit yachts from 45ft to 100ft
76 near new and used sails to suit yachts from 45ft to 100ft, including Asymmetrical & Symmetrical Spinnakers, Mainsails, Headsails, Genoas and Roller Furling Genoas.
Posted on 20 Aug
Marine Auctions July Online Auction and News
Including a pair of luxury dual key Studio Apartments situated at Couran Cove
The Marine Auctions newsletter includes details of the Vessels, Marina Berths and a pair of luxury dual key Studio Apartments situated at Couran Cove, Stradbroke Island, Gold Coast, which will be offered in our July Online Auction.
Posted on 13 Jul
Marine Auctions June Online Auction and News
A preview of a special offering we have coming up in our July Online Auction
In this weeks enews, not only are we reminding you of the great vessels and marina berths we have on offer, but also giving you a preview of a special offering we have coming up in our July Online Auction.
Posted on 22 Jun
Marine Auctions June Online Auction and News
Bidding will commence on 24th June in this online auction
Details of the Vessels and Marina Berths Marine Auctions will be offering for sale in the June Online Auction. Bidding for this Auction will commence on Wednesday 24th June and will end on Tuesday 30th June 2020 at 2pm AEST.
Posted on 10 Jun
Marine Auctions May Online Auction and News
Bidding will commence on Thursday 21st May and end on Wednesday 27th May at 2pm AEST
Vessels and Freehold Marina Berths we will be offering for sale in our May 2020 Online Auction. The bidding will commence on Thursday 21st May and end on Wednesday 27th May at 2pm AEST. Please note this Online Auction has extended bidding.
Posted on 14 May
Marine Auctions April Online Auction and News
Including Boats, Freehold Marina Berths, Freehold Moor and Stores
Please find details of our April Online Auction below which includes Boats, Freehold Marina Berths, Freehold Moor and Stores and an unreserved leasehold Marina Berth, all located in South East Queensland.
Posted on 7 Apr
Marine Auctions
The safe way of either buying or selling any type of vessel
As you are aware, the Covid-19 situation is rapidly evolving. However, it has not affected Marine Auctions sales.
Posted on 17 Mar
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat-World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please
contact our team
. If you encounter any technical issues then please email
techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions
|
Privacy Policy