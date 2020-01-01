Game-changing new Dieseljet 415 added to the Williams Jet Tender Range

by Nicola McKenna 3 Nov 01:17 PST

Williams Jet Tenders, the world's leading jet tender specialist, has revealed it will be adding a new model to its Dieseljet range, the Dieseljet 415, with the superb new tender making its world debut in January 2021.

The market has been demanding a smaller Dieseljet since the launch of the brand's very first model and the company has worked hard to scale its world-beating Dieseljet platform to a tender in the region of 4m, opening up options for 75ft yacht owners for the very first time. This move will be welcome news for many owners and continues to demonstrate how Williams Jet Tenders is a brand that doesn't stand still and continues to innovate.

The Dieseljet 415 is powered by a 110HP Yanmar 4JH diesel engine and utilises Williams' renowned jet pump, reaching speeds of 40mph. The tender is 4.12m in length, can carry six guests with ease, and features a 90-litre fuel tank as standard. She is available with fully customisable moulding colours, tubes and upholstery and boasts Williams' proven design and engineering excellence.

Key features onboard include a modern dashboard layout with centralised Raymarine Axiom 7" multifunction navigation system and port and starboard dash storage. Owners can enjoy a port side boarding solution which features a step pad on top of the tube as standard in conjunction with the boarding pole for ease getting on and off. The boarding pole is then stowed in its own recess underneath the front cushion to avoid utilising locker space.

The Dieseljet 415 is also available in a low profile option with folding helm station, removable steering wheel and overall height reduction to just 1m. Optional extras include automatic tube inflators, single point lift, bimini, spray dodger, 9" multifunction navigation upgrade, VHF, AIS, Premium Fusion music system, freshwater shower, shore power and auxiliary battery.

Matt Hornsby, Sales Director at Williams Jet Tenders, commented: "Since we launched our very first Dieseljet we have consistently been asked by owners and shipyards for smaller versions of our diesel range. Thanks to a new hull design platform we have managed to incorporate a diesel engine onboard a 4m tender for the first time and are delighted with the finished result. The Dieseljet 415 is an excellent tender that we have really worked hard on to deliver and perfect.

"Generally, a lot of customers prefer carrying single fuel onboard and we've seen an increasing trend towards explorer and semi displacement parent yachts in the 75ft category that can carry the additional weight a diesel tender brings. This market is looking for a robust, 'do it all' tender that can be relied on and that's something we can really deliver on across the globe with our proven workhorse engines and global sales and servicing support."

Technical specification:

Length: 4.12m

Beam: 2m

Weight: 800KG

Engine: 110HP Yanmar 4JH Diesel

Max Speed: 40mph

Fuel Tank: 90L

RRP: £50,600.00

Seats: 6 persons

Typical Yacht Fitment: 22m+

To find out further information about Williams Jet Tenders, please visit www.williamsjettenders.com.