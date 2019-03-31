ISA GT 45-metre hull #1 to enter the outfitting phase

by ISA Yachts 3 Nov 00:14 PST

The first of the two units of the 45-metre GT model by ISA Yachts currently, under construction in Ancona-Italy, has now entered the outfitting phase.

The launch is scheduled for spring 2021 and the official presentation to the public will take place at the Monaco Yacht Show in September 2021.

The exterior style has been superbly penned by the Venetian studio Team for Design - Enrico Gobbi, while the interior is the result of the brilliant work of Florentine Luca Dini Design & Architecture.

The 45-metre ISA GT has a steel hull and aluminium superstructure and perfectly combines style, sportiness and dynamism.

ISA GT 45 - Description

For the exterior style, Enrico Gobbi revisited some recognisable characteristics of ISA superyachts, such as the pronounced arches connecting the hull to the superstructure and the strikingly elaborate air intakes reminiscent of a sports car.

The silhouette is slender, with unfaltering and flowing lines. The volume of the superstructure has been deliberately concentrated astern to reproduce the typical outlines of a grand sports coupe.

Despite her streamlined profile, ISA GT 45 encompasses large interior volumes capable of accommodating 10 guests in 4 spacious staterooms on the lower deck and in the luxurious full-beam master suite with balcony and private access directly to the bow sunbathing area.

The large windows chase each other along the profile, ensuring breathtaking views from the master cabin and the main salon.

Operated by up to 7 crewmembers, ISA GT 45 has a range of over 3,500 nautical miles at 12 knots.

Astern, among the most captivating features are worthy of note the large swimming pool on the main deck and the beach club/ gym with glass doors at sea level on the lower deck.

The style of Luca Dini's interior is contemporary, a harmonious balance between precious and natural materials combined with "high-tech" elements like carbon, mainly used to create bespoke furniture conferring timeless elegance and refined emotions to this superyacht.

Hence, the interior is characterized by the use of very light oak, bleached teak, lacquers, carbon, steel and glass in all its possible variations. To add contrast and draw brightness, dark metal details are essential accents to enhance the fundamental idea.

This is a comfortable yacht, with excellent interior spaces, great outdoor liveability and a marvellous visual and practical flow from inside to outside.

The opening windows connect salons and cockpits, doubling the space. Curtains are invisible almost everywhere, solar shading systems have been chosen only where they add comfort and atmosphere by creating unique shadow effects.

Another effect of further appeal is given by the soft-carpet-looking floor finish obtained by mixing wooden strips treated with different material processes. This pattern expands on the doors creating subtle optical illusions.