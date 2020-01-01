Progressing along the path to adventure

by Vitruvius Yachts 2 Nov 23:13 PST

The latest Vitruvius yacht under construction has reached a landmark stage of its progress at the Feadship facilities in The Netherlands, and this week was transferred from the hull-building facility in Papendrecht to be outfitted in Aalsmeer, with an expected completion date of November 2021.

The 55-metre expedition vessel is the eighth yacht to be realised from Philippe Briand's designs for London-based Vitruvius Yachts Ltd, with naval architecture carried out by his partner company Philippe Briand Architecture in France.

As a renowned pioneer in the trend for explorer yachts, this latest project has all the hallmark world-cruising capabilities for which Vitruvius is known - including Briand's proprietary efficient hull design that delivers a low fuel consumption and impressive cruising range - but with its own modern, rugged profile.

The steel-hulled, ice-class yacht, known as Feadship Project 708 and Vitruvius No. 8, has been commissioned by a highly experienced and discerning owner, who has extensive plans for touring the globe. These include an audacious, high-latitude expedition north of Japan through the North-East Passage, which requires various specialist equipment for safe cruising through the ice.

The yacht is equipped with the largest gyroscope built to date, weighing 21 tonnes, as conventional stabiliser fins would be damaged by the passing pack ice. To enjoy adventures without limits, the yacht is kitted out with a submarine for underwater exploration, a rough terrain vehicle for off-road touring and a custom limousine tender for comfortable and protected trips ashore, even in the most challenging of conditions.

"We are delighted with the progress that has been made on Vitruvius No. 8, which has been one of our most challenging and rewarding projects to date," comments Philippe Briand. "Working with an experienced owner who has such a precise vision for his cruising, alongside the world-class team at Feadship, has been a thrilling and inspiring adventure. We can't wait to see her finally delivered next year, so she can spread her wings and take flight to the furthest reaches of the oceans."

Brief Specifications: