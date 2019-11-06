Please select your home edition
Edition
Highfield Boats - Power - LEADERBOARD

Bayliss Boatworks construction update: Bayliss 62' Seven

by Bayliss Boatworks 2 Nov 06:23 PST

Seven (Bayliss 62') is getting close to her christening date! In October, our department supervisors gathered in the cockpit to depart on Seven's first sea trial. She performed beautifully, surpassing our expectations for speed, even before running gear finalizations.

After the sea trail, Seven moved back inside the make-ready bay where she received her red and blue boot stripes, along with blue bottom paint. In late October, she emerged from the make-ready bay in full paint. Soon, the outriggers will be installed, finalizing her exterior appearance.

Seven (Bayliss 62') - photo © Bayliss Boatworks
Seven (Bayliss 62') - photo © Bayliss Boatworks

Within the interior, everything from valances to galley floors are making their way into final top coat. All galley cabinetry has been installed, and the salon and dinette tops have been fabricated, soon to make their way into final finish as well.

Now nesting spaces for everything from liquor bottles to silverware are being installed by our Interior Carpentry Crew. Within the lower levels, the granite countertops have been installed in each of the two heads. Seven's "Calacatta do Brazil" granite galley countertops will be installed in early November.

Seven (Bayliss 62') - photo © Bayliss Boatworks
Seven (Bayliss 62') - photo © Bayliss Boatworks

On the flybridge, our Electrical Crew has installed all electronics within the console dashboard, from Garmin screens to MTU controls. Our Exterior Carpentry Crew installed rod holders within the starboard bench seat, and the freezer liner within the forward console bench seat was secured and wired.

In preparation for Seven's christening at the end of the month, our Mechanical Crew is final testing and proving all mechanical systems in the pump room. Stay tuned for photos of the finished machinery and interior spaces in our next update after her christening!

Read more about Seven here.

Related Articles

Bayliss 62' Seven construction update
On the home stretch with the Paint & Fair Crew hard at work Seven (Bayliss 62') is in the home stretch! In late August, she moved into our paint bay where she received final paint. Our Paint & Fair Crew began their work with the application of a custom-blended shade of Imron "Cool Blue" on Seven's hull. Posted on 3 Sep Salty Tiger - Bayliss 62' construction update
Set to be delivered this month While it's her custom transom artwork that has garnered the most attention, she also features a teak cockpit deck and coverboards, constructed from hand-selected teak boards. Posted on 6 Jul Blue View - Bayliss 78' construction update
A product of over 71,000 man hours and nearly 30 months of labor Blue View is powered with MTU M96L 16V engines, each with 2,600 horsepower. Her top speed was registered at over 44 knots at completion. This top end speed translates to a 37.5-knot cruise at 2150. Posted on 2 Jun Blue View - Bayliss 78' construction update
The month of March made things real for Blue View At the month's end, Blue View's transom artwork (protected by nearly a dozen coats of clear coat), bootstripe, and bottom paint were unveiled. Posted on 2 Apr Blue View - Bayliss 78' construction update
Blue View's cockpit bulkhead will soon receive the final coat of clear coat With her tower and hard top installed, Blue View has been nestled in our "make-ready" bay as our crews work on finalizing her exterior paint and installing her interior cabinetry. Posted on 6 Nov 2019 Tarheel, the Bayliss 62' christened
THe first opportunity for Bayliss Boatworksoto create a boat to their very own specifications Bayliss Boatworks was built around our time spent fishing in the ocean. Years of offshore fishing pushed us into boat building, then boat building pushed us into fishing more exotic locations all over the world. Posted on 4 Aug 2019 Construction updates - Tarheel Bayliss 62'
Late June was an exciting time at the shop Our very own 62-foot build is getting close to her christening date! Late June was an exciting time at the shop. Department supervisors gathered in the cockpit on Tarheel (Bayliss 62') as we took her out for the first sea trial. Posted on 4 Jul 2019 Construction updates - Tarheel Bayliss 62'
Emerging from the paint bay looking like a finished boat Tarheel also received her transom paint last month, courtesy of Everett Nautical. Our paint crew will focus on applying her waterline and bottom paint over the next couple of weeks. Posted on 3 Jun 2019 Blank Check (Bayliss 75') delivered
Powered with MTU 16V2000 M9L engines, each with 2,600 horsepower The 75' Blank Check was christened and delivered to her owners in early April. A product of over 68,000 man-hours and nearly 28 months of labor, she will be spending much of her time at southern latitudes. Posted on 11 May 2019 Construction updates: Bayliss 75'
It's christening month! While the exterior appearance of this build was finalized in March with the addition of her buggy top, we are seeing changes on the interior daily. Posted on 6 Apr 2019
Highfield Boats - Power - FOOTERMarina Exchange FOOTER 1Maritimo 2019 Footer
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat-World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy