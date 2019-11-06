Bayliss Boatworks construction update: Bayliss 62' Seven

by Bayliss Boatworks 2 Nov 06:23 PST

Seven (Bayliss 62') is getting close to her christening date! In October, our department supervisors gathered in the cockpit to depart on Seven's first sea trial. She performed beautifully, surpassing our expectations for speed, even before running gear finalizations.

After the sea trail, Seven moved back inside the make-ready bay where she received her red and blue boot stripes, along with blue bottom paint. In late October, she emerged from the make-ready bay in full paint. Soon, the outriggers will be installed, finalizing her exterior appearance.

Within the interior, everything from valances to galley floors are making their way into final top coat. All galley cabinetry has been installed, and the salon and dinette tops have been fabricated, soon to make their way into final finish as well.

Now nesting spaces for everything from liquor bottles to silverware are being installed by our Interior Carpentry Crew. Within the lower levels, the granite countertops have been installed in each of the two heads. Seven's "Calacatta do Brazil" granite galley countertops will be installed in early November.

On the flybridge, our Electrical Crew has installed all electronics within the console dashboard, from Garmin screens to MTU controls. Our Exterior Carpentry Crew installed rod holders within the starboard bench seat, and the freezer liner within the forward console bench seat was secured and wired.

In preparation for Seven's christening at the end of the month, our Mechanical Crew is final testing and proving all mechanical systems in the pump room. Stay tuned for photos of the finished machinery and interior spaces in our next update after her christening!

